AECI : Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

(“AECI” or “the Company”)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the rules of the Company’s LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2019, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 24 May 2019 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value MA Dytor Chief Executive, AECI 70 494 R96,17 R6 779 407,98 KM Kathan Chief Financial Officer, AECI 48 531 R96,17 R4 667 226,27 EN Rapoo Group Company Secretary, AECI 19 252 R96,17 R1 851 464,84 EE Ludick Director of AECI Mining Solutions Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI 32 632 R96,17 R3 138 219,44 DJ Mulqueeny Prescribed Officer, AECI 28 683 R96,17 R2 758 444,11 DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI 28 313 R96,17 R2 722 861,21

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 May 2019

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)