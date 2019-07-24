Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AECI Limited    87FZ   ZAE000000238

AECI LIMITED

(87FZ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 11:35:11 am
65.75 GBp   --.--%
06:11aAECI : Availability of Presentation
PR
02:02aAECI : Extract of unaudited interim results & cash div dec
PR
07/17AECI LIMITED - TRADING STATEMENT : Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AECI : Availability of Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:11am EDT

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE        ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP      ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT:  AVAILABILITY OF PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company’s summarised unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 will be made at 12:00 today, 24 July 2019 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI’s website via the link https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php at or about that time. A recording of the presentation will also be available via the same link at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 July 2019

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AECI LIMITED
06:11aAECI : Availability of Presentation
PR
02:02aAECI : Extract of unaudited interim results & cash div dec
PR
07/17AECI LIMITED - TRADING STATEMENT : Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PR
07/03AECI : Change to the credit rating of the Issuer
PR
07/01AECI : Dealings in Securities re the AECI LTIP
PR
06/27AECI : Dealings in respect of the AECI LTIP
PR
06/06AECI : Interest Payments Notification
PR
05/30AECI : s) in Company
PR
05/29AECI : Directorate Change
PR
05/29AECI : Result of AGM
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group