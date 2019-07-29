Log in
AECI LIMITED

AECI : Dealings in Securities

07/29/2019 | 04:41am EDT

AECI LIMITED

 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

 (Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

 Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

 Hybrid code AFEP    ISIN ZAE000000238

 Bond company code AECI

 (''AECI” or “the Company'')

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:

Name: Mark Dytor
Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction: 24 July 2019
Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities: 17 463
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Price per security: 9 316.41 cents
Total value of transaction: R1 626 924.68
Highest price 9 354,00 cents
Lowest price 9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

   

Name: Edwin Ludick
Position and company: Director, AECI Mining Solutions Limited (a major subsidiary)
Date of transaction: 24 July 2019
Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities: 5 851
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Price per security: 9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction: R545 103,15
Highest price 9 354,00 cents
Lowest price 9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

   

Name: Dean Murray
Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI
Date of transaction: 24 July 2019
Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities: 3 884
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Price per security: 9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction: R361 849.36
Highest price 9 354,00 cents
Lowest price 9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

   

Name: Nomini Rapoo
Position and company: Group Company Secretary, AECI
Date of transaction: 24 July 2019
Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities: 3 356
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Price per security: 9 316,41 cents
Total value of transaction: R312 658,72
Highest price 9 354,00 cents
Lowest price 9 300,00 cents
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

29 July 2019

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANaK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2019
