AECI : Dealings in Securities

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sales under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:

Name: Mark Dytor Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Date of transaction: 24 July 2019 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 17 463 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: 9 316.41 cents Total value of transaction: R1 626 924.68 Highest price 9 354,00 cents Lowest price 9 300,00 cents Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Edwin Ludick Position and company: Director, AECI Mining Solutions Limited (a major subsidiary) Date of transaction: 24 July 2019 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 5 851 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: 9 316,41 cents Total value of transaction: R545 103,15 Highest price 9 354,00 cents Lowest price 9 300,00 cents Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Dean Murray Position and company: Prescribed Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 24 July 2019 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 3 884 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: 9 316,41 cents Total value of transaction: R361 849.36 Highest price 9 354,00 cents Lowest price 9 300,00 cents Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Name: Nomini Rapoo Position and company: Group Company Secretary, AECI Date of transaction: 24 July 2019 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 3 356 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: 9 316,41 cents Total value of transaction: R312 658,72 Highest price 9 354,00 cents Lowest price 9 300,00 cents Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

29 July 2019

