AECI LIMITED

(87FZ)
06/26 11:35:06 am
65.75 GBp   --.--%
AECI : Dealings in respect of the AECI LTIP

06/27/2019 | 06:31am EDT

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

(“AECI”)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE “LTIP”)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (“Listings Requirements”), shareholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited (“Avior”), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (“Shares”) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vest on 30 June 2019, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP
Company: AECI
Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Avior on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Date of transaction: 14 June 2019
Number of securities: 13 126
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 363,02 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 385, 00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 317, 00 cents
Total value of transaction: R1 228 990,01
Date of transaction: 18 June 2019
Number of securities: 54 943
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 356,68 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 440,00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 328,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R5 140 840,69
Date of transaction: 19 June 2019
Number of securities: 47 551
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 391,62 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 454,00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 341,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R4 465 809,23
Date of transaction: 20 June 2019
Number of securities: 38 346
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 433,44 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 499,00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 159,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R3 617 346,90
Date of transaction: 21 June 2019
Number of securities: 187 126
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 416,91 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 500,00 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 400,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R17 621 487,01
Date of transaction: 24 June 2019
Number of securities: 39 876
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 332,00 cents
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 397,57 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 422,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R3 747 375,01
Date of transaction: 25 June 2019
Number of securities: 95 533
Volume weighted average purchase price per security: 9 309,06 cents
Highest purchase price per security: 9 315,83 cents
Lowest purchase price per security: 9 305,00 cents
Total value of transaction: R8 893 224,29
Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Avior acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account)
Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

27 June 2019

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2019
