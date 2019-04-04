AECI : Directorate Change

AECI LIMITED

CHANGE TO THE BOARD: RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, notification is hereby given that Graham Dempster has advised the Board of Directors that he will resign from his position as a Non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 30 September 2019.

Among his other Board responsibilities, Mr Dempster is a member of the Audit Committee and has served in this capacity since 2016. In view of his resignation, he will not be available for re-election to the Audit Committee at and with effect from the next Annual General Meeting of AECI ordinary shareholders, scheduled to be held on 29 May 2019.

4 April 2019

