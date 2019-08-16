AECI : Interest Payments Notification

Log in
08/16/2019 | 04:01am EDT

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI03        ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04        ISIN: ZAG000155235

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 August 2019:

Bond code: AECI03
ISIN: ZAG000155227
Coupon: 8.668%
Interest amount due: ZAR 10 924 054.79
Bond code: AECI04
ISIN: ZAG000155235
Coupon: 8.718%
Interest amount due: ZAR 6 592 241.10
Interest period: 21 May 2019 to 20 August 2019
Payment date: 21 August 2019
Date Convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

16 August 2019

Debt Sponsor:  RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2019
