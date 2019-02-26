AECI : Results Presentation on Website

Log in
02/26/2019 | 05:01am EST

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE        ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP      ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

(“AECI” or “the Company”)

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company’s summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be made at 12:00 today, 26 February 2019 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI’s website via the link https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php at or about that time.  A recording of the presentation will also be available via the same link at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

26 February 2019

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


