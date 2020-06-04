Log in
AECI : Dealings in Securities re AECI LTIP

06/04/2020 | 04:31am EDT

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(“AECI” or the “Company”)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY, DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY AND PRESCRIBED OFFICERS

Acceptance of Awards of Performance Shares: Long-term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

In terms of the standard rules of the Company’s LTIP, participants have been allocated a new award of performance shares in line with an annual process. These will convert into AECI ordinary shares and will vest three years after the grant date of 15 April 2020, subject to the performance conditions attached to each allocation being met. The performance shares were issued at the grant price as indicated below and were accepted off-market on 3 June 2020 as follows:

Name Position and company No. of shares Grant price Value
MA Dytor Chief Executive, AECI 120 924 R73,77 R8 920 563,48
KM Kathan Chief Financial Officer, AECI 80 152 R73,77 R5 912 813,04
EN Rapoo Group Company Secretary, AECI 20 706 R73,77 R1 527 481,62
EE Ludick Director of AECI Mining Limited, a major subsidiary of AECI 53 893 R73,77 R3 975 686,61
DJ Mulqueeny Prescribed Officer, AECI 39 323 R73,77 R2 900 857,71
DK Murray Prescribed Officer, AECI 38 865 R73,77 R2 867 071,05
CBH Watson Prescribed Officer, AECI 32 671 R73,77 R2 410 139,67

Clearance has been obtained by all the above-mentioned recipients for the acceptance of their awards. All interests are direct beneficial.

Woodmead, Sandton

4 June 2020

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2020
