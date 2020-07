AECI : Dealings in Securities re the AECI LTIP

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(“AECI”)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE “LTIP”)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements (“Listings Requirements”), shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited (“Investec”), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (“Shares”) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vested on 30 June 2020, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

Shares were purchased in terms of an approved share purchase programme, with binding instructions having been provided to the broker ahead of the closed or prohibited period.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP Company: AECI Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants Class of securities: Ordinary shares Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account) Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Date of transaction No. of shares acquired VWAP

(R) Price High (R) Price

Low (R) Value of transaction (R) 9 July 2020 605 355 79,73 81,77 78,74 48 264 954 10 July 2020 34 250 80,76 82,19 78,48 2 766 030 13 July 2020 19 720 79,76 81,05 78,77 1 572 867 14 July 2020 85 565 81,09 82,00 80,00 6 938 466

Woodmead, Sandton

15 July 2020

Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)