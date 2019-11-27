Log in
AECI : Directorate Change

11/27/2019 | 04:01am EST

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code:  AECI

(“AECI” or “the Company”)

RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, notification is hereby given that Ms Zellah Fuphe has resigned from her position as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Ms Fuphe has served on AECI’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) since 2007 and has chaired the Social and Ethics Committee (“the Committee”) since 2013.  Under her leadership, the Committee’s guidance in these extremely important aspects of the Company’s business has been invaluable.  The Board thanks Ms Fuphe for her contribution in this regard and as well as for her overall contribution to AECI’s affairs during her 12-year tenure.

Advocate Rams Ramashia, currently a Member of the Committee, will succeed Ms Fuphe as Committee Chairman and Mr Jonathan Molapo will join the Committee as a Member.

These changes are effective immediately. 

Also with immediate effect, Ms Fikile De Buck has been appointed to the Company’s Audit Committee as a Member.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 November 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


