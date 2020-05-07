AECI : Interest Payment Notification

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85



INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2020:

Bond code:

ISIN:

Coupon:

Interest amount due: AECI03

ZAG000155227

8,052%

ZAR9 927 123,29 Bond code:

ISIN:

Coupon:

Interest amount due: AECI04

ZAG000155235

8,102%

ZAR5 993 260,27 Interest period:

Payment date:

Date Convention: 21 February 2020 to 20 May 2020

21 May 2020

Following Business Day



7 May 2020

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)