AECI : Interest Payment Notification

05/07/2020 | 09:31am EDT

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI03         ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04         ISIN: ZAG000155235
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
 

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2020:

Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:		 AECI03
ZAG000155227
8,052%
ZAR9 927 123,29
Bond code:
ISIN:
Coupon:
Interest amount due:		 AECI04
ZAG000155235
8,102%
ZAR5 993 260,27
Interest period:
Payment date:
Date Convention:		 21 February 2020 to 20 May 2020
21 May 2020
Following Business Day


7 May 2020

Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2020
