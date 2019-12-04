AECI : Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2019:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|8,358%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR7 501 591,23
|
|
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|8,558%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR11 094 919,45
|
|
|
|
|Interest period:
|11 September 2019 to 10 December 2019
|Payment date:
|11 December 2019
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
4 December 2019
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)