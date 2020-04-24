Log in
AECI : No Change Statement & release of Integrated Report

04/24/2020 | 10:16am EDT

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE   ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP   ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code:  AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(“AECI” or “the Company”)

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, RELEASE OF INTEGRATED REPORT, AVAILABILITY OF GUARANTORS' AFS AND NOTICE OF AGM

With regard to the audited results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, shareholders and bondholders are advised that the Company’s annual financial statements have been distributed to shareholders today, 24 April 2020, and contain no modifications to the audited results which were published on SENS on 25 February 2020. We further confirm that there have been no changes to the auditor’s report which was referenced in the Company’s audited results announcement and made available at the Company’s registered office on the same date as the release of the audited results.

The Company’s annual financial statements are available at https://www.aeciworld.com/reports/ar-2019/pdf/full-afs.pdf and are also available for inspection at the Company’s registered office.

Bondholders should note that the annual financial statements for each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Solutions Limited, AECI Mauritius Ltd, Chemical Services Limited and Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited) to the Company’s Domestic Medium Term Note Programme for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available for inspection at the Company’s registered office from today.

Bondholders are further advised that the audit report on the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of each of the guarantors was unqualified, with no modifications applicable.

Integrated report

AECI’s integrated report for the year ended 31 December 2019 has also been released today and is available at https://www.aeciworld.com/reports/ar-2019/pdf/full-iar.pdf

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 96th annual general meeting of AECI shareholders will be held at AECI Place, Ground Floor, The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Wednesday, 26 May 2020 at 09h00 to transact the business as stated in the annual general meeting notice that is available at https://www.aeciworld.com/reports/ar-2019/pdf/full-agm.pdf

Salient dates

2020
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 17 April
Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 12 May
Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 15 May
Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting to be lodged by * 09h00 on Friday, 22 May

* Any proxies not lodged by this time must be handed to the Chairman of the annual general meeting or, failing him, the Company Secretary immediately prior to such proxy exercising his/her right to vote at the annual general meeting. 

Woodmead, Sandton

24 April 2020

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© PRNewswire 2020
