AECOM : Value Creation Update Presentation 2.5 MB

06/17/2019 | 07:24am EDT

AECOM Value Creation Update: Spin-off of Management Services into Standalone Government Services Business

SAVANNAH RIVER SITE

United States Operating the largest radioactive waste vitrification, or gasification, plant in the world and reducing the largest environmental risk in South Carolina.

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any projections of earnings, revenue, cost savings, profitability, cash flows, tax rates, interest expense, or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance and any statements with respect to the potential separation of the Management Services segment from AECOM and the newly-formed entity holding the Management Services segment or its distribution to AECOM

shareholders, the expected financial and operational results of AECOM and the Management Services segment after the proposed spin-off, and expectations regarding the Management Services segment's and AECOM's respective businesses or

organizations after the proposed spin-off. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; long-term government contracts and subject to uncertainties related to government contract appropriations; government shutdowns; governmental agencies may modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; government contracts are subject to audits and adjustments of contractual terms; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; uncertainties as to the timing of the potential separation or whether it will be completed; risks associated with the impact or terms of the potential transaction; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the potential transaction, including the risk that the expected benefits of the potential transaction will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all, and the risk that conditions to the potential transaction will not be satisfied and/or that the potential transaction will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; the expected tax treatment of the potential transaction; the risk that any consents or

approvals required in connection with the potential transaction will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; risks associated with expected financing transactions undertaken in connection with the

potential transaction and risks associated with indebtedness incurred in connection with the potential transaction; the risk that dissynergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the potential transaction will exceed our estimates or otherwise adversely affect our business or operations; and the impact of the potential transaction on our businesses and the risk that the potential transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on our resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the potential transaction will in fact be completed in the manner described or at all. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate, adjusted interest expense, and free cash flow provide a meaningful perspective on its business results as the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted net/operating income, adjusted tax rate and adjusted interest expense to exclude the impact of non-operating items, such as amortization expense, taxes, acquisition and integration expenses, and non-core operating losses to aid investors in better understanding our core performance results. We use free cash flow to represent the cash generated after capital expenditures to maintain our business.

Our non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is found in the attached appendix and in our earnings release on the Investors section of our Web site at: http://investors.aecom.com. When we provide our long term projections adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS growth, and free cash flow on a forward- looking basis, the closest corresponding GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to the length, high variability, complexity and low visibility associated with the non-GAAP expectation projected against the multi-year forecast which could significantly impact the GAAP measure.

Michael S. Burke

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

GORDIE HOWE INTERNATIONAL BRIDGE

United States / Canada

Connecting Windsor, Canada and Detroit, Michigan via a

2.5 kilometer bridge that when completed will be the longest cable-stayed bridge on the continent.

A Transformative Step to Maximize Long-Term Value

CREATING TWO INDEPENDENT INDUSTRY LEADERS THROUGH THE SPIN-OFF OF THE MANAGEMENT SERVICES SEGMENT

  • Maximizing the value inherent within our industry-leading franchises by best positioning each business for long-term success
  • Enabling a sharpened strategic focus for both AECOM and the standalone government services business that will allow each company to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders, including clients, employees and investors

Industry-Leading Standalone Government Services Business:

• Diverse portfolio with high levels of classified work;

more than 10,000 employees with clearance with

strong cyber, intel, O&M Department of Energy

nuclear remediation and M&O capabilities

• Strong financial performance with $4 billion in trailing

twelve month revenue, a record $20 billion backlog

and a more than $30 billion pipeline of pursuits

• Poised to capitalize on scale advantage in a

% of TTM segment

fragmented market

adj. operating

income1

• High returns on capital and low capital intensity

(as of Q2'19)

results in profitable growth and consistently strong

cash flow conversion

Industry-Leading Infrastructure Professional Services Business:

• Consistently ranked #1 by ENR in key, high-returning professional services end markets

• Record backlog position and strong infrastructure

market fundamentals create visibility for continued

revenue growth

• Focused on higher-returning professional services

businesses; exiting hard bid, at risk construction with

goal of zero self perform construction by year end

% of TTM segment

Fully executed margin improvement plan with $225

adj. operating

million G&A reduction; expected margin benefits in

income1

(as of Q2'19)

FY'19 and FY'20 with additional opportunities being

evaluated

Expected to Drive Value for All Stakeholders

Benefits of the Standalone Government Services Business:

Enhanced strategic flexibility to pursue profitable growth with scale in a highly fragmented and rapidly growing government services market

Sharpened management focus and strategy built on the best growth opportunities

Capital structure and capital allocation policy to optimize for a lower risk profile, consistently strong cash generation and attractive financial returns

Board of Directors and management team with skills tailored to the unique characteristics of the business

Increased attractiveness to a broader set of investors best suited to assess operational and financial characteristics and who may better value a standalone investment

Shareholders benefit from distinct investment opportunities with honed operating focus to maximize long-term strategic and financial success

Employees benefit from focused growth investments in unique opportunities of each business

Clients benefit from expanded capability set resulting from targeted investments in growth to complement existing breadth of capabilities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:23:04 UTC
