AECOM and Asia Society launch the third year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together

The third edition of the groundbreaking global conversation series focuses on land and begins with 'Imagine Mumbai: In Search of New Ground'

MUMBAI (March 29, 2019) - AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, and Asia Society, a leading global nonprofit institution, today launched a new chapter in their global conversation series, 'Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together' in Mumbai, India. Each year, the series is dedicated to a key element for the world's urban future. The 2019-20 chapter will focus on land as the foundation for all cities; following the themes of air in 2018 and water in 2017. The next destinations are Singapore and Melbourne before concluding in Hong Kong in February 2020.

'By 2060, around 70 percent of the world's population will be living in cities compared to 55 percent in 2018. It is imperative to find ways to rethink and inspire our current land use and development strategies to accommodate this growth, balancing economic, social and environmental needs,' said Sean Chiao, President, Asia Pacific, AECOM. 'Through Imagine 2060, AECOM and Asia Society are providing a platform to cross fertilize ideas and best practices across some of the world's major, high growth cities.'

Since its launch, Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together has convened over 1,000 key stakeholders to raise conversations with an even bigger audience across a diverse line up of global cities including: Delhi, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Sydney.

'Asia Society's partnership with AECOM has created a global forum to explore how cities can be made more livable, efficient and sustainable through robust planning and stakeholder collaborations,' said Bunty Chand, CEO, Asia Society India Centre. 'We are convening key industry, government and technical experts to exchange new ideas and solutions to catalyse and effect change. We are committed to making Mumbai and other cities more resilient for our shared tomorrow.'

As a result of rapid industrialization, commercialization and urbanization, Mumbai has become one of the world's five most populous metropolises. However, this accelerated growth has been accompanied by many formidable challenges for the coastal city, where a lack of space has placed considerable pressure on its resources - leading to infrastructure issues, sporadic waste management and an overburdened public transportation system - while the city faces continuing growth.

'Mumbai's population will more than double, reaching over 42 million people in 2060. To meet this transformational growth effectively, there needs to be an integrated approach to urban and infrastructure development, and a broader vision of providing a template for India's many fast growing cities, all facing similar challenges,' said Avinash Misra, Chief Executive, India, AECOM.

Imagine Mumbai: In Search of New Ground will convene leading national and international leaders representing urban research, policy planning, infrastructure, real estate development and business at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai, to focus on how optimization and innovation in the use of land, can transform future urban development for Mumbai and India's other fast growing cities.

For more information on Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow's Cities Together, please visit imagine2060.aecom.com

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Asia Society

Founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller 3rd, Asia Society is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to address a range of challenges facing Asia and the rest of the world. Asia Society has cultural centers and public buildings in New York, Hong Kong, and Houston, and offices in Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Tokyo, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Washington, D.C., and Zurich. Across the fields of arts, business, culture, education, and policy, Asia Society provides insight, generates ideas, and promotes collaboration between Asia and the world.

About Asia Society India Centre

Asia Society India Centre was established in 2006 in Mumbai, and inaugurated by Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. It is the leading educational organization dedicated to promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and institutions of Asia, between the countries of Asia and the United States. Over the 13 years, the India Centre has held over 600 programs across diverse areas and formats including conferences, roundtables, public lectures, and cultural performances. The Asia Society India Centre works in the areas of business & policy and arts & culture, using creative formats to present cross-disciplinary perspectives, fresh insights, informed ideas with diverse speakers, and always an independent, non-partisan view on Asian and World affair. Through dialogue with leaders, thinkers, and citizens, we explore vital issues facing Asia on the global stage, to create awareness and effect change. See our work over the years at asiasociety.org/india and @AsiaSocietyIC

