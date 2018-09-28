Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aecom    ACM

AECOM (ACM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AECOM : and Harvard Graduate School of Design envision Manila’s future in newly completed study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 12:42pm EDT

Manila, 28 September 2018 - AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, together with the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD), hosted today a public forum to launch the exhibition of Manila: Future Habitations at the San Ignacio Church and Mission House. Centered on envisioning Manila's future, the forum and exhibition are the culmination of Harvard GSD's research of the 2018 Design Research Studio, launched in February with the Philippines' capital as its subject.

Today's public forum engaged more than 300 key stakeholders in a discussion on how Manila can overcome and address its challenges to sustainable development and renewal, with a particular focus on the design of its human settlements, new types of dwellings, the connective tissue and common ground of cities, and the challenge of designing for the human condition against future tensions. It also highlighted the need to future proof and establish sustainable development in the identified areas in Manila.

'The aspiration for a more livable city was palpable when we were here in February for the first public forum. What this six-part studio collaboration has reiterated is that while each city has a unique history and character, the aspirations of its citizens and the challenges of its policymakers are universal and representative of so many of the world's urban-centric issues, such as the economic drain of traffic congestion and homogeneity,' said Mohsen Mostafavi, Dean and Alexander and Victoria Wiley Professor of Design, Harvard GSD.

'The Southeast Asia Studio project has been a very successful and meaningful collaboration with the Harvard Graduate School of Design because we are shaping the mindsets of new and existing generations, through the students' design research and the public forums. It is imperative that we consider the future through new eyes and from fresh perspectives. We hope that the insights and proposals gained from the bright minds in this design exercise will be beneficial to Manila,' said Sean Chiao, President, Asia Pacific, AECOM.

The Manila design studio illustrated urban design as jigsaw puzzle solving, and demonstrated how local coherence across four sites was achieved by considering beyond the challenges of individual sites.

'The four sites of Intramuros, Manila's historic core, offer a series of unique opportunities for examining contemporary topics in Manila urban development. From re-programming the Port Area, to developing a construction framework for future housing expansion in Baseco, to addressing the wall at Intramuros, to rethinking connectivity across the Pasig River, the urban issues this studio focused are current pressing needs for Manila. However, many of these are also common', said Spela Videcnik, Design Critic in Architecture, Harvard GSD.

The Intramuros Administration, the Philippine government agency with responsibility for administering the historic district, partnered with AECOM and the Harvard Graduate School of Design to sponsor and support the Manila Studio research project.

'We are excited to be part of the study, and to unveil what AECOM and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design are proposing as a different and enhanced future for Manila under this program. The research proposals provide valuable insights and practical solutions which can be considered for implementation. We hope to increase livability and improve the quality of life of the Manila citizens through design,' said Guiller Asido, Administrator, Intramuros Administration.

Manila: Future Habitations is also the final part of the three-year series on Southeast Asian megacities, following Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, and the sixth year of the AECOM-Harvard GSD collaboration aimed at providing some of the GSD's top students with exposure to the urban design challenges and opportunities resulting from the hyper-growth across Asia's cities. The programme provides a platform for policy makers, urban planners and architects, and business leaders in the subject city to engage with each other and with new generations of talent on future development.

Manila: Future Habitations will be open to the public from 28 September at the San Ignacio Church in Intramuros. It features proposals for four adjacent sites in Manila, covering the Port of Manila; the Baseco compound; the Pasig Riverfront; and the Intramuros. It also showcase actual size housing prototype structures, scale models and graphic plans reflecting the studio research outcomes.

About AECOM
AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $18.2 billion during fiscal year 2017. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Harvard University Graduate School of Design
Founded in 1936, Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD) has roots dating back to 1874, when academic degree programs in architecture and landscape architecture emerged at the University. In fact, Harvard can be credited with founding the disciplines of landscape architecture and city planning prior to the establishment of the School, and founding the discipline of urban design in the 1960s.

As the premier design school in the world, the GSD has a legacy of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility. The School sets the standard for design education, regularly ranking number one in two of its core disciplines. GSD alumni and faculty are world renowned for creating the modern era's most iconic buildings, landscapes, and city plans, and the School is proud to have the highest number of Pritzker Prize winners and AIA Fellows of any design school.

Today, the GSD continues to explore vital, global issues with authority, synthesizing research and practice in a collaborative, holistic approach that empowers the design community to make a difference around the world.

AECOM Media Contacts:
Esther Chew
+65 6580 2723
esther.chew@aecom.com

Jeffrey Siang
+603 7863 7800
jeffrey.siang@aecom.com

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 16:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AECOM
12:42pAECOM : and Harvard Graduate School of Design envision Manila’s future in ..
PU
09/27AECOM : EnergySolutions Joint Venture, Songs Decommissioning Solutions, Appoints..
AQ
09/27AECOM : Transportation $220.5M contract awarded to build OC Streetcar
AQ
09/27AECOM : Teachers race to ready modulars for late start
AQ
09/26AECOM : Awarded Five-Year, US$475 Million United States Agency for International..
AQ
09/25AECOM : awarded five-year, US$475 million USAID Public Financial Management II m..
PU
09/23AECOM : The roadmap needed for building Smart Dubai
AQ
09/22AECOM : Regional Transportation Plan update aims for more public engagement
AQ
09/20AECOM : Studies from AECOM Have Provided New Data on Alkenes [Cross-Linked Poly(..
AQ
09/19AECOM : A new pitch for high-rise housing, offices for prime downtown St. Paul b..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17ARGAN Q2 RESULTS : The Bull Thesis Is Reaffirmed, The Stock Is Still Very Cheap 
08/30LIMBACH : Constructing A Rebound 
08/09AECOM announces $150M accelerated buyback 
08/07AECOM Technology Corporation 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07AECOM (ACM) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 095 M
EBIT 2018 782 M
Net income 2018 172 M
Debt 2018 3 050 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,90
P/E ratio 2019 12,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 5 227 M
Chart AECOM
Duration : Period :
Aecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael S. Burke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Randall A. Wotring Chief Operating Officer
W. Troy Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
James H. Fordyce Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AECOM-12.19%5 227
VINCI-3.23%57 325
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.03%33 123
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.87%25 784
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.05%25 312
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.99%24 537
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.