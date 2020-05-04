Log in
AECOM : completes two temporary hospitals in partnership with the New York City Department of Design and Construction in response to COVID-19 crisis

05/04/2020 | 06:56am EDT

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today it has completed the New York City Department of Design and Construction’s (DDC) project to construct two temporary hospitals in response to the COVID-19 emergency. AECOM provided construction management, emergency engineering and grant management services for the facilities, located in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, which increased the city’s hospital capacity by more than 1,000 beds.

AECOM was awarded the contract on March 31, and within 24 hours, mobilized teams to manage construction of both hospitals. The 750-bed facility at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is ready to accept patients and the 450-bed facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center began taking patients on April 10.

“AECOM’s extensive healthcare and disaster recovery experience enabled us to rapidly respond to the New York City Department of Design and Construction’s needs during this extraordinary crisis,” said Steve Morriss, AECOM’s president of Design and Consulting Services Americas. “Our proven history in working with the other stakeholders, including New York City and federal agencies, enabled us to deliver these critical hospital facilities quickly and safely.”

In April, AECOM was awarded more than $200 million in contracts by key U.S. federal and state government agencies to assist in their responses to the coronavirus crisis, including several substantial design and program management projects to support the construction of emergency triage hospitals on the East Coast.

Amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, AECOM is taking action to help ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, maintain operational resilience and provide solutions that can help clients and communities along the path to recovery. Learn more about the company's approach to business resilience and continuity, and its commitment to deliver a better world.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.


© Business Wire 2020
