AECOM : to complete planning and design on Sunbury Line Upgrade

10/01/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

MELBOURNE (Oct. 1, 2019) - AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, and its Rail Infrastructure Alliance partners John Holland, CPB Contractors and Metro Trains Melbourne have signed a $534 million contract with the Victorian Government to deliver the second stage of the Sunbury Line Upgrade.

As the lead designer, AECOM will support completion of major track and power upgrades throughout Melbourne's rail network to link with the Metro Tunnel and accommodate a new fleet of High Capacity Metro Trains. AECOM is also responsible for obtaining the various planning and environmental approvals relating to the upgrade of the rail network and helping to minimise the associated impacts.

'By building on the success of the Rail Infrastructure Alliance's work on the tunnel portals and rail network upgrades, we are delighted that the Victorian government has entrusted our team with the planning and design of the Sunbury Line Upgrade,' said Mark McManamny, regional managing director for AECOM Victoria South Australia and Tasmania. 'We are privileged to be involved in iconic projects like the Melbourne Metro Tunnel, where we have the opportunity to create a positive legacy for the communities in which we all live.'

The Rail Infrastructure Alliance has started preparatory works on the first stage of the Sunbury Line Upgrade, which involves platform extensions and track upgrades along the Sunbury corridor to accommodate new High Capacity Metro Trains. These works include geotechnical, service and site investigations along the Sunbury rail corridor.

The alliance will initiate the planning process later this year for stage two which will involve seeking development plan approval for works at Calder Park sidings and making an immediate start on design for the full package of works.

In addition to the current Rail Infrastructure Alliance team, the next stage of Sunbury Line Upgrade works are expected to create up to 30 full-time positions for engineering cadets, trainees, apprentices and priority jobseekers and provide additional opportunities for social enterprises and local subcontractors.

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Media Contact:
Johnny Sollitt-Davis
Director, External Affairs Australia New Zealand
+61 3 9653 8500
Johnny.Sollitt-Davis@aecom.com

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:32:08 UTC
