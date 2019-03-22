Aecom : ARC Nuclear Canada Inc. and AECOM will collaborate on New Brunswick Small Modular Reactor Project

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK (March 22, 2019) - ARC Nuclear Canada, Inc. (ARC Canada) today announced that it has entered an agreement with AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, to continue its development of the Advanced Reactor Concepts ARC-100 technology.

In 2018, ARC Canada, NB Power and the Government of New Brunswick announced an agreement to work together to explore the potential for a commercial demonstration of the ARC-100 in New Brunswick as part of a larger program to establish the Province as a worldwide 'Center of Excellence' manufacturing hub for the ARC-100 technology. The ARC-100 technology is an advanced small modular reactor (SMR), which could be deployed in New Brunswick and lead to significant economic growth opportunities as ARC Canada implements its worldwide supply chain 'Centre of Excellence'.

AECOM, through its Canada Nuclear Operations, Inc, business, will provide architecture and engineering services to support the deployment of ARC Nuclear's ARC-100 SMR. The ARC-100 is a 100 MWe sodium cooled, fast flux, pool type reactor with metallic fuel that builds on the 30-year successful operation of the EBR-II reactor built and operated by the Argonne National Laboratory in the U.S.

'AECOM provides us with another significant player to continue our work in New Brunswick,' said Norman Sawyer, President of ARC Canada. 'AECOM's decades of experience in nuclear power generation will provide the expertise and knowledge that a project like the ARC-100 requires as we enter the critical design phases. Further, through the support of the Government of New Brunswick, it creates the opportunity for ARC Canada to attract premier companies such as AECOM to the Province.'

'We're very pleased to work with ARC Canada on the development of the ARC-100,' said Scott Reeder, Vice President and Board Member of AECOM Canada Nuclear Operations. 'This advanced and proven technology holds great promise not just for New Brunswick, but for the future of nuclear power generation across Canada.'

AECOM provides engineering and construction services to support the advancement of several nuclear technologies, including next generation nuclear reactors and SMRs.

About Advanced Reactor Concepts LLC and ARC Nuclear Canada Inc.

Formed in 2006, the parent company, Advanced Reactor Concepts, seeks to commercialize its small modular reactor of 100 MWe that offers a unique 20-year refueling cycle and an ability to deal with used fuel. The vision of ARC Nuclear Canada Inc. is to supply worldwide energy markets with the ARC-100 technology and assist in addressing climate change through safe, clean, affordable, and proliferation resistant electrical generation, both in the developed and the developing world.

About AECOM

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

