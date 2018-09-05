Log in
Aecom : Former Air Force engineer appointed to lead AECOM Construction Services group's defence team in Australia and New Zealand

09/05/2018 | 01:57am CEST

Brisbane, Australia (5 Sept. 2018) - AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm, announced today that it has appointed Michael Rinaudo to lead the defence focused team within its Construction Services group. This strategic hire is in response to increased demand for construction management and specialist technical services from The Australian Department of Defence.

In his new role Mr. Rinaudo will build on AECOM's reputation for design and develop a growth strategy that will see the firm operate across a variety of contract models on highly technical projects.

Previously the defence sector lead at Laing O'Rourke, Mr. Rinaudo brings extensive experience in delivering defence and civil projects, including 10 years as an airfield engineer in the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Nicole Stoddart, AECOM's managing director Construction Services Australia and New Zealand said, 'Michael brings a strong background in client and consultant management, a detailed understanding and appreciation of the Australian Defence Force and Federal Parliament environment and project delivery performance on defence bases. Along with our well established team, Michael will be instrumental in helping to leverage AECOM's strong reputation in design to further grow into feasibility, design, pre-construction and construction management.'

Since its launch in 2016, AECOM Constructions Services in Australia and New Zealand has grown to a multidisciplinary team of around 300 people, from a variety of industry and technical backgrounds. Together they support the delivery of project and construction management, engineering procurement construction management, and contract administration for a broad mix of projects across a number of sectors.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Rinaudo said he was looking forward to the opportunity to focus on building AECOM's capability as a true partner in the construction industry, in particular deepening relationships with contractors; 'AECOM has unparalleled access to a broad skill base that supports clients to deliver complex projects. Our team can bring specialist technical capability to defence and the broader government portfolio, helping to undertake projects that are particularly challenging in terms of timeframes, risk or constructability.'

Mr. Rinaudo's appointment comes on the back of a recent project award for AECOM to construct an aircraft parking apron and supporting facilities at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin for U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

About AECOM
AECOM is built to deliver a better world. We design, build, finance and operate infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in more than 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, we connect knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, our work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $18.2 billion during fiscal year 2017. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Media Contact:
Johnny Sollitt-Davis
Director, External Affairs Australia New Zealand
+61 3 9653 8500
Johnny.Sollitt-Davis@aecom.com

Disclaimer

AECOM published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:56:08 UTC
