Aecom : Stressed and Ignored - AECOM's 2019 Future of Infrastructure Report Says Londoners Want More Say and Less Politics in the Development of the City's Future Infrastructure

60% of Londoners are finding it increasingly stressful to travel on
public transport and more than half (57%) think the private sector
should be more involved in infrastructure development, according to the
results of a survey launched today by global infrastructure services
firm AECOM.
The global research, which forms part of AECOM’s 2019 Future of
Infrastructure Report, surveyed more than 10,000 people across 10 major
international cities for their views on city infrastructure, priorities
for improvement and ambitions for future infrastructure. While nearly
three-quarters (70%) of those surveyed in London use public transport as
their primary method of travel, almost a quarter (23%) struggle to get
to where they need to go on time (rating the reliability of public
transport as poor/very poor).
39% of those surveyed in London would be willing to pay higher taxes to
help fund infrastructure improvements and 47% would be happy to share
their personal data with relevant city agencies to deliver better
services. In contrast, only 25% would be willing to pay higher fares for
public transportation in the future. Indeed people in London – alongside
Riyadh – show the most concern about the cost of public transport, with
38% describing it as unaffordable. Despite these concerns, of the ten
cities surveyed London ranks third in terms of its citizens’
satisfaction with infrastructure, behind only Hong Kong and Singapore.
However, engagement is a key issue for Londoners with over half of
respondents (55%) saying they haven’t had the chance to feedback on
transport services during the past year and almost a quarter (23%) feel
that city officials are not clear about the ways to submit their views
on infrastructure. Some 50% of those questioned in London think that,
when they are asked to feedback, it is too late in the process for their
voice to be heard or have an impact.
This perceived lack of engagement, along with recent controversies
surrounding some projects such as the Garden Bridge, could be informing
Londoners’ dissatisfaction with infrastructure management and delivery.
Fewer than one in three Londoners feel that those in power are making
the right decisions about what infrastructure projects to fund, and
almost half (49%) think that changes in elected officials often result
in major changes to infrastructure policy. More than half of respondents
in London (52%) believe that city officials take a short-term view of
infrastructure planning and 59% state that large-scale transportation
projects in the capital are usually delivered late.
With public transport top of Londoners’ list for infrastructure
improvements, AECOM is calling on government to move major projects
outside the political cycle and create the right business environment to
attract private investment and get key schemes off the ground.
Colin Wood MBE, Chief Executive – Civil Infrastructure, Europe, Middle
East and Africa, AECOM, said: “What’s clear from the findings of the
survey is that Londoners care about infrastructure. Our public transport
systems are widely used and people are generally satisfied, but poor
engagement from infrastructure providers, owners and wider industry has
the potential to change the mood. Gaining – and maintaining – public
acceptance of major projects, as well as the likely disruption and cost
of these types of projects, takes time and money. But failing to
communicate transparently, outline the benefits and make plans
accessible risks undermining the best efforts of city authorities to
improve services.
“Government should be buoyed by the public support for more private
sector involvement in infrastructure. London, along with the rest of the
UK, has an impressive pipeline of projects, but private finance is
required to fill the funding gap and secure the delivery of much-needed
schemes. As London builds up to its next mayoral election, the large
proportion of respondents that see too many policy shifts as a result of
changes to elected officials sends a clear message about the need to
de-politicise infrastructure decision-making where we can and build
certainty around project delivery.
“London’s competitive edge is built around its openness, connectivity
and diverse population. Yet it will face mounting economic,
environmental and social problems if its infrastructure fails to meet
future demands. As London seeks to secure its place in a post-Brexit
world, the role of infrastructure is more vital than ever. The city’s
ambitions to remain a world leader are unequivocal, and Londoners
recognise the need for greater collaboration and are even willing to
play their part in helping to realise them.”
About this research
The Future of Infrastructure: Voice of the People report has been
produced by AECOM in collaboration with Longitude, a world-class leader
in quantitative and qualitative research. The report was compiled in two
ways. First, Longitude conducted an online survey of more than 10,000
people across 10 major global cities including Hong Kong (1031
respondents), Mumbai (1088), Singapore (1109), Sydney (1096), London
(1118), Riyadh (980), Chicago (1014), Los Angeles (1121), New York
(1128), and Toronto (1065). Respondents were not compensated for their
participation and AECOM was not identified as the research sponsor.
Second, the firm conducted qualitative interviews with a range of senior
figures in the global civil infrastructure industry where AECOM was
identified to them as the research sponsor.
