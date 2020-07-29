Aedas Homes S A : 1Q 2020-21 Results presentation 0 07/29/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2020-21 Results Presentation 1 April - 30 June 2020 29 July 2020 Disclaimer By attending this presentation and/or by accepting this presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer. This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by AEDAS Homes, S.A. (the "Company") and comprises slides for a corporate presentation to the market of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). For the purposes of this disclaimer, "Presentation" means this document, its contents or any part of it. This Presentation may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient to any other person, for any purpose other than the aforementioned. This Presentation has not been independently verified and will not be updated. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein and nothing in this Presentation is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation. None of the Company nor any of its employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. This Presentation is for informational purposes only and is incomplete without reference to, and should be viewed solely in conjunction with, the Company's publicly available information and, if applicable, the oral briefing provided by the Company. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to verification, correction, completion and change without notice. In giving this Presentation, no obligation is undertaken to amend, correct or update this Presentation or to provide access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it is undertaken. Likewise, it is not the intention to provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or trading position or prospects. This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice and does not take into account your investment objectives or legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or financial situation or particular needs. You are solely responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and for making your own independent assessment of the Company and the Group. You are solely responsible for seeking independent professional advice in relation to the Company and the Group. No responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for any of the information or for any action taken by you or any of your officers, employees, agents or associates on the basis of such information. This Presentation contains financial information regarding the businesses and assets of the Company and the Group. Such financial information may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by any independent accounting firm. The inclusion of such financial information in this Presentation or any related presentation should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company, its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations by the Company and the Group and should not be relied upon when making an investment decision. Certain financial and statistical information in this document has been subject to rounding off adjustments. Accordingly, the sum of certain data may not conform to the expressed total. Certain statements in this Presentation may be forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These include, among other factors, changing economic, business or other market conditions, changing political conditions and the prospects for growth anticipated by the Company's management. Also, the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is an ongoing, rapidly developing situation. The company is following the state and local health and safety guidance and government mandates, but, as there is yet much to learn about COVID-19, please be advised that the consequences of said pandemic could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation and based upon past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No undue reliance should be placed in such forward-looking statements. The market and industry data and forecasts that may be included in this Presentation were obtained from internal surveys, estimates, experts and studies, where appropriate as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The Company, its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not independently verified the accuracy of any such market and industry data and forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto. Such data and forecasts are included herein for informational purposes only. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this Presentation. The distribution of this Presentation in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Neither this document nor any of the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Any purchase of or subscription for securities of the Company should be based solely on each investor's own analysis of all public information, the assessment of risk involved and its own determination of the suitability of any such investment. No reliance should be placed, and no decision should be based on this Presentation. AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 2 Overview I II III Solid sales recovery Significant upturn in customer interest and sales over the course of the quarter High visibility on revenues Strong sales coverage ratios and steady construction progress give excellent visibility on expected revenues in 2020-21 and 2021-22 Strengthened financial situation €150m Term Loan extended, MARF commercial paper programme renewed and €38m in bilateral unsecured loans signed AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 3 Executive Summary Q1 2020-21 Sales Operations Financing 127 total sales, with 106 in June

2,976 units in Order Book, totalling €984m (79% under private contract)

81% of 2020-21 deliveries sold and 3% already delivered

2020-21 deliveries sold and 3% already delivered 49% of 2021-22 deliveries sold

2021-22 deliveries sold 62 units delivered; 286 completed units pending delivery

192 units launched; 5,755 units on the market

211 construction starts; 4,640 units under construction

420 building permits granted in Q1 2020-21; 5,809 total permits in hand

2020-21; 5,809 total permits in hand Land for 40 units acquired in Valladolid for €1.5m; 15,595 units in landbank

€135m in cash at end of June (€92m in unrestricted cash)

€338m of net financial debt at end of June

Loan-To-Value: 17% AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 4 Doria 6 Palma de Mallorca 01 Business Update Sales and operating activity Sales activity: Significant rebound in customer interest after sales offices reopened on 6 May

Strong sales recovery in June

167 reservations converted to private contract during quarter

Cancellation levels similar to 2019 Construction and operations: Building permits for 420 housing units secured during Q1

69 developments under construction Monthly Sales in 2020 (Units) 169 123 106 48 12 9 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 Jun 2020 Construction Progress 61% 85% 39% 15% Deliveries 2020-21 Deliveries 2021-22 Completed > 60% complete < 60% complete AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 6 Financial situation €150m Commercial Paper Programme (MARF) renewed on 12 June

Extension of the €150m syndicated loan formalized on 1 July. Term of 1 + 1 year, extendable at company's discretion. Conditions similar to those agreed in 2018

The reactivation observed in MARF resulted in issuing €15m in commercial paper (16-month term) in July

(16-month term) in July €38m in unsecured bilateral loans formalized

€534m available for drawdown from additional lines of financing (1) Differences in debt figures due to different accounting treatment Secured debt (€m) Unsecured debt (€m) 232 534 733 232 199 Financial debt as of Available amount Maximum available 30 June 2020 (1) (developer loans) AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 7 Activity Update1 Launches Sales Delivered Under construction 100% 100% 1% Completed 3% 15% 99% 81% 85% 49% 45% 16% 8% Deliveries 2020-21 Deliveries 2021-22 Deliveries 2022-23 (1) Ratios calculated over expected number of deliveries AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 8 Actions since State of Emergency was declared MarchApril MayJune July Sales Operations Financial Offices closed, teleworking since 14 March 120 reservations converted to private contract Construction temporarily stopped on 4 projects (out of 71) Capital preservation action plan put in place 2 developer loans signed totalling €21m Deferment of April and May payments offered to customers; 18% requested deferment. Construction halted for a total of 8 workdays Construction completed on 2 developments 4 bilateral loans totalling €38m signed €23.5m in developer loans signed Sales office reopen on 6 May Significant increase in customer interest registered Permits granted for 420 units Broke ground on 2 developments (161 units) Construction completed on 1 development €12.7m developer loan signed Sales recovery takes hold, with 106 units sold 167 reservations converted to private contract in Q1 2020-21 Broke ground on 1 development (50 units) Construction completed on 2 developments 69 active construction sites MARF commercial paper programme renewed (€150m). €10.5m developer loan signed Approximately 100 sales expected in July Construction completed on 2 developments Term Loan extension signed €15m issued in MARF (16-month term) €29.6m developer loan signed AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 9 Qian Majadahonda, Madrid 02 Financial Results Q1 2020-21 Results Summary Q1 2020-21 Q1 2020-21 Q2 2019 (Apr-Jun 2020) (Apr-Jun 2019) Revenues €27.2m €8.8m Gross Margin €6.9m €2.4m Margin (%) 25.3% 26.7% EBITDA €-1.6m€-7.1m Net income €-4.1m €-8.1m Change (%) +208% +191% -148 bp - - Comments 62 units delivered

No land sales

Gross margin of quarter not representative of FY 2020-21

2020-21 Penalized for reduced number of deliveries

Greater financial costs due to an increase in gross debt AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 11 Balance Sheet summary as of 30 June 2020 Inventories Land Works in progress Completed product Cash Short-term debt Long-term debt Equity Share buyback1 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 Change (%) €1.44bn €1.34bn €94m €619m €617m €2m €727m €627m €100m €70m €80m €-10m €135m €136m €-1m €296m €349m €-54m €141m €4m €137m €931m €936m €-5m €38m €37m €1m Comments Significant increase in Works in Progress

Solid cash position maintained

Increased use of developer loans

Increase in long-term debt due to extension of Term Loan

long-term debt due to extension of Term Loan 50,668 additional shares via share buyback programme (1) As of 30 June 2020, there were 2,116,607 shares in Treasury Stock, representing 4.41% of shareholder equity. AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 12 Evolution of net financial debt (€m) 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 Change (€m) (A) Developer loans 199.0 135.3 63.7 (B) Corporate debt 231.9 211.1 20.7 Syndicated loan 149.7 149.1 0.7 Commercial paper (MARF programme) 44.3 62.1 (17.8) Other corporate debt 37.8 - 37.8 Gross Financial Debt1 (A+B) 430.8 346.5 84.4 (C) Unrestricted cash 92.3 86.1 6.2 Net Financial Debt (A+B-C) 338.5 260.4 78.1 (D) Cash tied to developments 42.4 50.1 (7.7) Total Cash (C+D) 134.7 136.1 (1.4) • Increasing use of developer loans to finance construction activity • €38m in unsecured bilateral loans with two-year tenure signed • Debt associated with completed projects totals €38m. • €0.8m invested share buyback in Q1 for an accumulated total of €42.8m. (1) Differences in debt figures due to different accounting treatment AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 13 Financial leverage 30 June 2020 31 March 2020 LTC1 24.4% 19.9% LTV2 17.0% 13.3% LTV3 including restricted cash 14.9% 13.1% Net financial debt / EBITDA (LTM) 5.5x 4.0x Average cost of debt 2.85% 2.87% Interest coverage 5.5x 5.4x Increase in debt in line with increased levels of construction works progress.

Financial deleveraging expected in the second half of the year according to scheduled deliveries. Calculated as Net Financial Debt divided by inventory carrying cost, excluding land and advance payments Calculated as Net Financial Debt divided by total GAV Calculated as Net Financial Debt including cash coming from customer advance payments divided by GAV. AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 14 Ulloa II Alcorcón, Madrid 03 Market Outlook Market Outlook 1 Steady growth in sales over the past two months confirms that underlying structural demand remains, especially in the mid to mid-high segment of the market. The residential development sector will continue to provide a refuge for 2 investment, as well as offer protection from inflation - this should be attractive to institutional investors in the short to mid-term. 3 4 Growing appetite for rental housing will bring new opportunities for the residential development sector. Potential government stimulus measures and low household debt levels compared to previous cycle should fuel demand for housing in the coming years. AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 16 Terraza de los Fresnos II Boadilla del Monte, Madrid 04 Appendix Landbank: 15,595 units CATALONIA 12% CENTRE 33% Madrid - 4,742 units Valladolid - 270 units Navarra (Pamplona) - 80 units Pontevedra (Vigo) - 48 units ANDALUCIA 17% Sevilla - 1,872 units Granada - 836 units Barcelona - 1,433 units Tarragona - 221 units Zaragoza - 198 units EAST AND MALLORCA 21% Alicante - 1,877 units Valencia - 825 units Mallorca - 306 units Murcia - 190 units COSTA DEL SOL 17% Greater Málaga - 547 units Costa del Sol - 2,150 units Units launched = 5,755 Future developments = 9,840

Landbank 1,2 = 15,595 units Land investment in Q1 2020-21 Ready-to-build land Completed purchases: 40 units (€1.4m) Landbank 2020 (15,542) + Acquisitions (+40) - Divestitures (0) - Deliveries (-62) + Savills adjustment (+75) = Landbank Q1 2020-21 (15,595) Landbank total includes 491 units in vehicles in which AEDAS Homes has a minority stake AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 18 5,755 units on the market as of 30 June 20201,2 2,635 units 200 units 192 units 1,309 units 5,755 units 2,265 units 1,772 units 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 2020-21 Accumulated Units on the deliveries market as of 30 June 2020 A project is considered launched when marketing kicks off. 7,064 total launches since beginning. AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 19 Order Book1,2 : 2,976 units (€984m) 84% of 2020-21 deliveries and 44% of 2021-22 deliveries sold €109m €47m €460m €532m 127 units 1,309 units 340 units 1,663 units €370K/unit €351K/unit €321K/unit €320K/unit €447m 1,240 units €361K/unit €310m 915 units €339K/unit €984m 2,976 units €331K/unit 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 2020-21 Accumulated Order Book as deliveries of 30 June 2020 Sales = Reservations + contracts + deliveries 4,285 units sold since beginning AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 20 Construction and permits Units under construction 4,627 units 211 units 198 units As of 31 March 2020 Construction starts Q1 2020-21 Completed units Building permits 5,587 units 420 units 198 units As of 31 March 2020 Permits granted in Q1 2020-21 Completed units 4,640 units Under construction as of 30 June 2020 5,809 units Permits in hand as of 30 June 2020 AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 21 Regional Breakdown Permits granted Aggregated Launches Andalucía Centre 1,192 units 2,085 units 17% 29% Catalonia 7,064 units 1,313 units €2,470m 19% Costa del Sol East and Mallorca 648 units 1,826 units 9% 26% Order Book Andalucía 342 units 11%Centre 1,136 units 38% Catalonia 585 units 20%2,976 units €984m Costa del Sol 229 units 8% East and Mallorca 684 units 23% Catalonia 106 units 25% Centre 101 units 420 units 24 % East and Mallorca 213 units 51% Permit application outlook <4 months >12 months 587 units 562 units 23% 22% 2,564 permits requested 8-12 months 4-8 months 495 units 19% 920 units 36% AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results 22 Marina Real Denia, Alicante Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Aedas Homes SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:45:03 UTC 0 Toute l'actualité sur AEDAS HOMES, S.A. 03:46a AEDAS HOMES S A : 1Q 2020-21 Results presentation PU 07/28 AEDAS HOMES S A : 21-27 July 2020 buy back program report PU 07/23 AEDAS HOMES S A : Q1 2020-21 Results webcast announcement PU 07/21 AEDAS HOMES S A : 14-20 July 2020 buy back program report PU 07/14 AEDAS HOMES S A : 7-13 July 2020, buy back program report PU 07/07 AEDAS HOMES S A : 30 June – 6 July 2020 buy back program report PU 07/06 AEDAS HOMES S A : 150 m new term loan facility agreement PU 06/30 AEDAS HOMES S A : 23- 29 June 2020 buy back program report PU 06/25 AEDAS HOMES S A : Resolutions adopted Second 2020 General Shareholders´ Meeting PU 06/23 AEDAS HOMES S A : Annual General Meeting 2020 PU