Aedas Homes S A : 1Q 2020-21 Results presentation

AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Overview
I
II
III
Solid sales recovery
Significant upturn in customer interest and sales over the course of the quarter
High visibility on revenues
Strong sales coverage ratios and steady construction progress give excellent visibility on expected revenues in 2020-21 and 2021-22
Strengthened financial situation
€150m Term Loan extended, MARF commercial paper programme renewed and €38m in bilateral unsecured loans signed
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Executive Summary Q1 2020-21
Sales
Operations
Financing
127 total sales, with 106 in June
2,976 units in Order Book, totalling €984m (79% under private contract)
81% of 2020-21 deliveries sold and 3% already delivered
49% of 2021-22 deliveries sold
62 units delivered; 286 completed units pending delivery
192 units launched; 5,755 units on the market
211 construction starts; 4,640 units under construction
420 building permits granted in Q1 2020-21; 5,809 total permits in hand
Land for 40 units acquired in Valladolid for €1.5m; 15,595 units in landbank
€135m in cash at end of June (€92m in unrestricted cash)
€338m of net financial debt at end of June
Loan-To-Value:17%
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Doria 6
Palma de Mallorca
01 Business Update
Sales and operating activity
Sales activity:
Significant rebound in customer interest after sales offices reopened on 6 May
Strong sales recovery in June
167 reservations converted to private contract during quarter
Cancellation levels similar to 2019
Construction and operations:
Building permits for 420 housing units secured during Q1
69 developments under construction
Monthly Sales in 2020
(Units)
169
123
106
48
12 9
Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 Jun 2020
Construction Progress
61%
85%
39%
15%
Deliveries 2020-21
Deliveries 2021-22
Completed
> 60% complete
< 60% complete
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Financial situation
€150m Commercial Paper Programme (MARF) renewed on 12 June
Extension of the €150m syndicated loan formalized on 1 July. Term of 1 + 1 year, extendable at company's discretion. Conditions similar to those agreed in 2018
The reactivation observed in MARF resulted in issuing €15m in commercial paper (16-month term) in July
€38m in unsecured bilateral loans formalized
€534m available for drawdown from additional lines of financing
(1) Differences in debt figures due to different accounting treatment
Secured debt (€m)
Unsecured debt (€m)
232
534
733
232
199
Financial debt as of
Available amount
Maximum available
30 June 2020 (1)
(developer loans)
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Activity Update1
Launches
Sales
Delivered
Under construction
100%
100%
1%
Completed
3%
15%
99%
81%
85%
49%
45%
16%
8%
Deliveries 2020-21
Deliveries 2021-22
Deliveries 2022-23
(1) Ratios calculated over expected number of deliveries
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Actions since State of Emergency was declared
MarchApril
MayJune
July
Sales
Operations
Financial
Offices closed, teleworking since 14 March
120 reservations
converted to private contract
Construction temporarily stopped on 4 projects (out of 71)
Capital preservation action plan put in place
2 developer loans signed totalling €21m
Deferment of April and May payments offered to customers; 18% requested deferment.
Construction halted for a total of 8 workdays
Construction completed on 2 developments
4 bilateral loans totalling €38m signed
€23.5m in developer loans signed
Sales office reopen on 6 May
Significant increase in customer interest registered
Permits granted for 420 units
Broke ground on 2 developments (161 units)
Construction completed on 1 development
€12.7m developer loan signed
Sales recovery takes hold, with 106 units sold
167 reservations converted to private contract in Q1 2020-21
Broke ground on 1 development (50 units)
Construction completed on 2 developments
69 active construction sites
MARF commercial paper programme renewed (€150m).
€10.5m developer loan signed
Approximately 100 sales expected in July
Construction completed on 2 developments
Term Loan extension signed
€15m issued in MARF (16-month term)
€29.6m developer loan signed
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Qian
Majadahonda, Madrid
02 Financial Results Q1 2020-21
Results Summary Q1 2020-21
Q1 2020-21
Q2 2019
(Apr-Jun 2020)
(Apr-Jun 2019)
Revenues €27.2m €8.8m
Gross Margin
€6.9m
€2.4m
Margin (%) 25.3% 26.7%
EBITDA €-1.6m€-7.1m
Net income
€-4.1m
€-8.1m
Change (%)
+208%
+191%
-148 bp
-
-
Comments
62 units delivered
No land sales
Gross margin of quarter not representative of FY 2020-21
Penalized for reduced number of deliveries
Greater financial costs due to an increase in gross debt
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Balance Sheet summary as of 30 June 2020
Inventories
Land
Works in progress Completed product
Cash
Short-term
debt
Long-term
debt
Equity
Share buyback1
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
Change (%)
€1.44bn
€1.34bn
€94m
€619m
€617m
€2m
€727m
€627m
€100m
€70m
€80m
€-10m
€135m €136m €-1m
€296m €349m €-54m
€141m
€4m
€137m
€931m
€936m
€-5m
€38m
€37m
€1m
Comments
Significant increase in Works in Progress
Solid cash position maintained
Increased use of developer loans
Increase in long-term debt due to extension of Term Loan
50,668 additional shares via share buyback programme
(1) As of 30 June 2020, there were 2,116,607 shares in Treasury Stock, representing 4.41% of shareholder equity.
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Evolution of net financial debt
(€m)
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
Change (€m)
(A) Developer loans
199.0
135.3
63.7
(B) Corporate debt
231.9
211.1
20.7
Syndicated loan
149.7
149.1
0.7
Commercial paper (MARF programme)
44.3
62.1
(17.8)
Other corporate debt
37.8
-
37.8
Gross Financial Debt1 (A+B)
430.8
346.5
84.4
(C) Unrestricted cash
92.3
86.1
6.2
Net Financial Debt (A+B-C)
338.5
260.4
78.1
(D) Cash tied to developments
42.4
50.1
(7.7)
Total Cash (C+D)
134.7
136.1
(1.4)
• Increasing use of developer loans to finance construction activity
• €38m in unsecured bilateral loans with two-year tenure signed
• Debt associated with completed projects totals €38m.
• €0.8m invested share buyback in Q1 for an accumulated total of €42.8m.
(1) Differences in debt figures due to different accounting treatment
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Financial leverage
30 June 2020
31 March 2020
LTC1
24.4%
19.9%
LTV2
17.0%
13.3%
LTV3 including restricted cash
14.9%
13.1%
Net financial debt / EBITDA (LTM)
5.5x
4.0x
Average cost of debt
2.85%
2.87%
Interest coverage
5.5x
5.4x
Increase in debt in line with increased levels of construction works progress.
Financial deleveraging expected in the second half of the year according to scheduled deliveries.
Calculated as Net Financial Debt divided by inventory carrying cost, excluding land and advance payments
Calculated as Net Financial Debt divided by total GAV
Calculated as Net Financial Debt including cash coming from customer advance payments divided by GAV.
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Ulloa II Alcorcón, Madrid
03 Market Outlook
Market Outlook
1
Steady growth in sales over the past two months confirms that underlying
structural demand remains, especially in the mid to mid-high segment of the
market.
The residential development sector will continue to provide a refuge for
2 investment, as well as offer protection from inflation - this should be attractive to institutional investors in the short to mid-term.
3
4
Growing appetite for rental housing will bring new opportunities for the residential development sector.
Potential government stimulus measures and low household debt levels compared to previous cycle should fuel demand for housing in the coming years.
AEDAS Homes Q1 2020-21 Results
Terraza de los Fresnos II Boadilla del Monte, Madrid
04 Appendix
Landbank: 15,595 units
CATALONIA 12%
CENTRE 33%
Madrid - 4,742 units Valladolid - 270 units Navarra (Pamplona) - 80 units Pontevedra (Vigo) - 48 units
ANDALUCIA 17%
Sevilla - 1,872 units
Granada - 836 units
Barcelona - 1,433 units
Tarragona - 221 units
Zaragoza - 198 units
EAST AND MALLORCA 21%
Alicante - 1,877 units
Valencia - 825 units
Mallorca - 306 units
Murcia - 190 units
COSTA DEL SOL 17%
Greater Málaga - 547 units
Costa del Sol - 2,150 units
Units launched = 5,755
Future developments = 9,840
Landbank1,2 = 15,595 units