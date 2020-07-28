Log in
Aedas Homes S A : 21-27 July 2020 buy back program report

07/28/2020 | 03:36am EDT

07/28/2020 | 03:36am EDT

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs the National Securities Market Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Program of the Company's own shares approved by the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the "Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 21st and the 27th of July 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:

Date

Value

Transaction

Trading venue

Nº of shares

Weighted average price (€)

Agent

21-jul-20

22-jul-20

24-jul-20

buy

BME

700

18,7143

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

23-jul-20

27-jul-20

buy

BME

1.500

18,7523

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

24-jul-20

28-jul-20

buy

BME

3.196

18,6546

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

27-jul-20

29-jul-20

buy

BME

2.140

18,0730

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

total shares

average price €

7.536

18,5471

An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Madrid, on 27th of July 2020

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Fecha operación

Valor

Operación

Centro de

Número de

Precio

Intermediario

Negociación

acciones

medio (EUR)

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

200

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

25

18,68000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

3

18,68000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

409

18,68000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

55

18,68000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

22/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

8

18,68000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

176

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

324

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

135

18,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

32

18,72000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

198

18,72000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

18

18,72000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

290

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

75

18,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

32

18,72000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

23/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

220

18,72000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

28

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

40

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

190

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

342

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

246

18,74000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

33

18,90000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

267

18,90000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

31

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

169

18,80000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

96

18,70000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

404

18,70000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

500

18,60000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

700

18,50000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

126

18,00000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

24/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

24

18,00000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

259

18,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

41

18,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

300

18,00000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

56

17,96000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

194

17,96000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

8

17,90000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

6

17,90000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

286

17,90000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

119

17,98000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

71

17,98000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

47

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

100

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

5

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

16

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

1

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

47

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

284

18,16000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

1

18,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

3

18,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

1

18,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

10

18,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

27/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

285

18,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:35:03 UTC
