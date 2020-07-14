Aedas Homes S A : 7-13 July 2020, buy back program report
0
07/14/2020 | 02:46am EDT
In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS
Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs theNational Securities Market
Commission of the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Programof the Company's own shares approvedby the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the"Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 7thand the 13thof July 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:
Date
Value
Transaction
Trading venue
Nº of shares
Weighted average price (€)
Agent
07-jul-20
09-jul-20
buy
BME
1.487
17,2229
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
08-jul-20
10-jul-20
buy
BME
561
17,8317
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
09-jul-20
13-jul-20
buy
BME
1.156
17,3047
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
10-jul-20
13-jul-20
15-jul-20
buy
BME
2.100
17,5705
JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.
total shares
average price €
5.304
17,4741
An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.