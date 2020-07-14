Log in
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/14 03:03:24 am
17.93 EUR   +2.34%
02:46aAEDAS HOMES S A : 7-13 July 2020, buy back program report
PU
07/07AEDAS HOMES S A : 30 June – 6 July 2020 buy back program report
PU
07/06AEDAS HOMES S A : 150 m new term loan facility agreement
PU
News 
News

Aedas Homes S A : 7-13 July 2020, buy back program report

07/14/2020 | 02:46am EDT

In compliance with the reporting requirements under article 227 of the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving the consolidated text of the Securities market Act, AEDAS

Homes, S.A. ("AEDAS" or the "Company") hereby informs theNational Securities Market

Commission of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

AEDAS hereby informs, in reference to the Relevant Fact reported to the National Securities Market Commission on the 27 September 2019 (registration number 282099) relating to the Buy Back Programof the Company's own shares approvedby the Board of Directors of AEDAS with the authorisation granted by the sole shareholder of the Company on the 11 September 2017, prior to the date at which the Company became listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, under the twelfth item of the agenda (the"Buy Back Program"), that during the period comprised between the 7thand the 13thof July 2020, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy Back Program:

Date

Value

Transaction

Trading venue

Nº of shares

Weighted average price (€)

Agent

07-jul-20

09-jul-20

buy

BME

1.487

17,2229

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

08-jul-20

10-jul-20

buy

BME

561

17,8317

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

09-jul-20

13-jul-20

buy

BME

1.156

17,3047

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

10-jul-20

13-jul-20

15-jul-20

buy

BME

2.100

17,5705

JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U.

total shares

average price €

5.304

17,4741

An Annex can be found attached with the detailed information of the transactions made during the mentioned period, which is being informed about particularly pursuant to article 5.1 b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of 16 April 2014, on market abuse, and articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Madrid, on 13thof July 2020

AEDAS Homes, S.A.

Alfonso Benavides Grases,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Fecha operación

Valor

Operación

Centro de Negociación

Número de acciones

Precio medio (EUR)

Intermediario

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

63

17,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

4

17,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

66

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

11

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

43

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

57

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

100

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

324

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

100

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

313

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

106

17,20000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

5

17,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

77

17,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

49

17,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

137

17,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

07/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

32

17,30000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

08/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

21

17,60000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

08/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

40

17,60000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

08/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

115

17,86000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

08/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

11

17,86000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

08/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

374

17,86000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

100

17,78000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

35

17,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

23

17,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

62

17,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

115

17,40000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

93

17,40000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

46

17,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

28

17,26000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

14

17,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

240

17,10000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

99

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

9

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

16

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

133

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

93

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

09/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

50

17,18000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

5

17,58000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

17

17,58000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

9

17,58000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

278

17,70000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

43

17,70000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

79

17,70000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

173

17,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

127

17,62000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

369

17,58000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

166

17,50000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

13/07/2020

AEDAS

C

XMAD

834

17,50000

JB Capital Markets, S.V. S.A.U

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 06:45:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 465 M 527 M 527 M
Net income 2020 49,9 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2020 170 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 808 M 919 M 917 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedas Homes, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDAS HOMES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,99 €
Last Close Price 17,52 €
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Martínez Montero Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Chairman
Alberto Delgado Montero Chief Operating Officer
Maria Jose Leal de Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Óscar de la Torre Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.-18.32%919
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.26%47 262
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.65%39 919
VONOVIA SE14.88%33 939
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.35%21 942
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE10.38%15 887
