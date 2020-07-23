Aedas Homes S A : Q1 2020-21 Results webcast announcement

1Q 2020-21 RESULTS RELEASE

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday, 29th of July 2020 at 01:00 pm CEST

AEDAS Homes´ 1Q 2020-21 RESULTS will be submitted to the CNMV the 29th of July 2020 before the market opening.

The company has arranged an audio-webcast on Wednesday, 29th of July 2020 at 01:00 pm

CEST providing the following link: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/993-

1433-24805/ento offer the presentation of the 1Q 2020-21 RESULTS.

Dial in details as follows:

Participants dial-in numbers:

Spain +34 919 01 16 44

United Kingdom (Local) + 44 (0) 20 3936 2999

United States (Local) 1 646 664 1960

All other locations + 44 (0) 20 3936 2999

Joining your call (Participant Access):

559141 - This must be entered for participants to gain access to the conference. Participant´s requested details will then be taken before being placed into the conference.

Call structure (Handling instructions):

After the presentation the operator will run a Q & A session where telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. If they would like to ask a question, they should press star followed by 1 on their telephone keypad at the start of the question and answer session. If they change their mind and decide to remove their question, they should press star followed by 2. Until this time all participants will be on listen only.

The call will be recorded.

Do not hesitate to contact the Investor Relations department for any further queries.

Kind regards,

In Madrid, 22nd of July 2020

Aedas Homes, S.A.