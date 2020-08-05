Log in
AEDAS HOMES, S.A.    AEDAS   ES0105287009

AEDAS HOMES, S.A.

(AEDAS)
Aedas Homes S A : Subscription of the framework agreement to join the MARF ICO COVID commercial paper guarantee programme

08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April on market abuse, and article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the "Company"), notifies the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company has published a supplement to the information memorandum (documento base informativo) of its commercial paper program "AEDAS HOMES 2020 Commercial Paper Notes Program", registered in MARF on 12 June 2020, reflecting, amongst other, the subscription on 4 August 2020 of the framework agreement to join the MARF ICO COVID commercial paper guarantee programme (Programa de Avales Pagarés MARF ICO COVID), as established in the Council of Ministers Agreement (Acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros) of 5 May 2020, among others, with Instituto de Crédito Oficial, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles Renta Fija, S.A.U., as Managing Entity (Sociedad Rectora) of MARF.

In Madrid, on 4 August 2020.

Mr. Alfonso Benavides Grases

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Aedas Homes SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:31:04 UTC
