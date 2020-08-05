Aedas Homes S A : Subscription of the framework agreement to join the MARF ICO COVID commercial paper guarantee programme

Pursuant to the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April on market abuse, and article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, AEDAS HOMES, S.A. (the "Company"), notifies the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
The Company has published a supplement to the information memorandum (documento base informativo) of its commercial paper program "AEDAS HOMES 2020 Commercial Paper Notes Program", registered in MARF on 12 June 2020, reflecting, amongst other, the subscription on 4 August 2020 of the framework agreement to join the MARF ICO COVID commercial paper guarantee programme (Programa de Avales Pagarés MARF ICO COVID), as established in the Council of Ministers Agreement (Acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros) of 5 May 2020, among others, with Instituto de Crédito Oficial, Bolsas y Mercados Españoles Renta Fija, S.A.U., as Managing Entity (Sociedad Rectora) of MARF.
In Madrid, on 4 August 2020.
Mr. Alfonso Benavides Grases
Secretary of the Board of Directors
