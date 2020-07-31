Aedas Homes S A : sells more than 3.5 homes per day in June, confirming the recovery of sales activity

Press Release AEDAS Homes sells more than 3.5 homes per day in June, confirming the recovery of sales activity The Spanish homebuilder has booked nearly €1 billion in sales

The company faces the current context in a strengthened financial position, with €135 million in cash.

David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes: "We are seeing good sales performance in the mid-high segment of the market, which is our natural target." Madrid, July 2020-. AEDAS Homes, a leading residential developer in Spain's new real estate cycle, closed the first quarter of its 2020-21 fiscal year (April to June) with an Order Book of nearly 3,000 units valued at €984 million, which gives it heightened visibility over expected revenues through 2022. The company has 84% of its 2020-21 deliveries and 49% of its 2021-22 deliveries sold. "This past quarter was a totally unprecedented situation, and logically, this had an impact on business results, but with 106 net sales in June, we can now confirm that activity is normalizing and returning to pre-pandemiclevels", David Martínez, CEO of AEDAS Homes, explained. He highlighted the fact that "an increase in sales activity in recent weeks, both at our physical points of sale and through our online channels, points toward a positive trend for the coming months. We are seeing good sales performance in the mid-highsegment of the market, which is our natural target". Mr. Martinez pointed out that the developer expects to report close to 100 net sales during the month of July, which underscores the existing structural demand for housing in the market. From April to June, the company reported revenues of close to €30 million (€27.2 million) thanks to the delivery of 62 homes, with a gross margin of €6.9 million, while reporting losses €4.1 million in losses due to recurring fixed costs associated with all its active developments, as well as a greater burden of

Press Release financial costs due to an increase in gross debt. The company's EBITDA (€-1.6 million euros) was penalized by the lower number of deliveries, although it should be noted that the developer ended the quarter with 286 completed units pending delivery to customers. Solid financial situation The developer's visibility on future revenues reinforces its solid financial situation. As of 30 June, it had €135 million in cash and net financial debt of €338 million, with a Loan to Value of 17%. During these months, the company has increased its use of developer loans due to the advanced status of its works in progress and anticipates financial deleveraging to take place in the second half of the year, as it steps up deliveries. Likewise, it is worth pointing out that AEDAS Homes has several financing mechanisms at its disposal, which demonstrates the confidence of financial institutions in the company's credit worthiness, which, as Mr. Martinez pointed out, "allows us to have room to maneuver and financial stability to face the current situation and any challenges that may arise, with €534 million in developer financing approved and available to us". The reactivation of the commercial paper market meant that the company was able to issue €15 million in commercial paper in July at 16 months, under the current program registered with MARF (Mercado Alternativo de Renta Fija). Additionally, its €150 million corporate loan was extended for a period of two years, and €38 million in unsecured bilateral loans were signed. Increase in Works in Progress At the end of June, AEDAS Homes had a total of 5,755 units on the market, including 192 units launched between April and June. Since its inception in 2017, the developer has put more than 7,000 units on the market at a total value of €2.47 billion.

Between April and June, the homebuilder broke ground on 211 units, bringing the total number of units under construction to 4,640 across 69 sites. During the period, it also secured building permits for 420 units. AEDAS Homes' landbank, which exceeds 1.8 million square meters, will allow it to develop 15,595 homes in the areas of greatest demand in Spain. While the company's current portfolio covers planned deliveries until 2023, it is continuing to identify investment opportunities. In fact, in this last quarter, the developer invested €1.5 million in land in Valladolid to develop 40 homes. "Residential development offers a safe haven for investment, as well as an efficient way to provide protection from inflation, factors that should attract the interest of institutional investors in the short to mid-term", Mr. Martinez concluded. About AEDAS Homes Residential developer AEDAS Homes became a listed company in Madrid on 20 October 2017, with a market capitalization of over €1.5 billion. The company is one of Spain's leading homebuilders and plays a key role in the new cycle of the Spanish real estate sector, a cycle which must be marked by professionalism and adherence to rigorous standards. To date, AEDAS Homes has put over 7,000 units on the market and has a fully-permittedlandbank of over 1.8 million sqm-the highest quality landbank in Spain, according to market analysts-tobuild over 15,500 homes in the nation's key real estate markets and economic centres, and their surrounding areas: the Centre (Madrid), Catalonia, the East & Balearic Islands, Andalucía and Costa del Sol.