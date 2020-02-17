Log in
AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.

AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.

(AED)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:35:17 am
1.484 EUR   +1.09%
02:57pAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
01/27AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : Final contract signed for the sale of the property in Milan in San Vigilio 1
PU
Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

02/17/2020 | 02:57pm EST

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

  • THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE EXTENDED FROM 30 APRIL 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2020
  • WHILE, AUGUSTO CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE COMPANY AND TO THE INDUSTRIAL PLAN, FOR A TOTAL € 25.6 MILLION, OF WHICH € 22
    MILLION ALREADY IS PAID, BEFORE THE CAPITAL INCREASE EXECUTION

Milan, 17 February 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE), following what was communicated on 27 and 28 January 2020, announces that has shared with Augusto the opportunity to extend the deadline for the capital increase execution from 30 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, for a maximum amount of Euro 50 million, including the share premium, approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company on 10 September 2019.

As part of its management and coordination activities, Augusto confirmed - without prejudice to the resolution of the uncertainties regarding its 5,020,618 Aedes shares - its support for the capital increase and the financial support to the Company, already intervened (in part) in December and January with the disbursement of € 22 million corresponding to 85% approximately of its share of the subscription to the capital increase.

To resolve on the extension to 30 June 2020 of the shareholders 'meeting authorization for the capital increase, the Company will convene a shareholders' meeting - the date of which will be promptly disclosed to the market - which will also be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December. 2019.

This press release is also available on the Company website www.aedes-siiq.com

***

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

For further information: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR Communication

Mob. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02

6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02

76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 19:56:08 UTC
