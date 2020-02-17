Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE EXTENDED FROM 30 APRIL 2020 TO 30 JUNE 2020

WHILE, AUGUSTO CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE COMPANY AND TO THE INDUSTRIAL PLAN, FOR A TOTAL € 25.6 MILLION, OF WHICH € 22

MILLION ALREADY IS PAID, BEFORE THE CAPITAL INCREASE EXECUTION

Milan, 17 February 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE), following what was communicated on 27 and 28 January 2020, announces that has shared with Augusto the opportunity to extend the deadline for the capital increase execution from 30 April 2020 to 30 June 2020, for a maximum amount of Euro 50 million, including the share premium, approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company on 10 September 2019.

As part of its management and coordination activities, Augusto confirmed - without prejudice to the resolution of the uncertainties regarding its 5,020,618 Aedes shares - its support for the capital increase and the financial support to the Company, already intervened (in part) in December and January with the disbursement of € 22 million corresponding to 85% approximately of its share of the subscription to the capital increase.

To resolve on the extension to 30 June 2020 of the shareholders 'meeting authorization for the capital increase, the Company will convene a shareholders' meeting - the date of which will be promptly disclosed to the market - which will also be called to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December. 2019.

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

