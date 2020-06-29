Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.    AED   IT0005350449

AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.

(AED)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 06/29 08:06:54 am
0.808 EUR   +0.62%
08:46aAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
04/29AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
02/17AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

"WARRANT AEDES SIIQ S.p.A. 2018-2020"

(cod. ISIN IT0005353195)

DEADLINE FOR EXERCISING

Milan, June 29, 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announces that the deadline for exercising the "Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. Warrants 2018-20207 "is July 7, 2020. Please note that, pursuant to art. 5.1 of the Regulations, the subscription right of the Warrants can be exercised, under penalty of forfeiture, by submitting the exercise request by 7 July 2020. Therefore, starting from the date after 7 July 2020, the Warrants for which it has not been presented the exercise request will become definitively void.

The Regulation is available on the Company's website atwww.aedes-siiq.com(Corporate Governance / Warrant section).

***

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

For further information: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR Communication

Mob. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02 76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.
08:46aAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
04/29AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
02/17AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
01/27AEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : Final contract signed for the sale of the property in Milan i..
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : The Annual Calendar of Corporate Events 2020
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : Stipulated a financing contract with the majority shareholder..
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : Closing Capital Increase in the First Two months of 2020
PU
2019AEDES SIIQ S P A : The Board of Directors  has approved the interim consolidated..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20,0 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2019 -13,5 M -15,3 M -15,3 M
Net Debt 2019 193 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,57x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 28,8 M 29,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 303x
EV / Sales 2019 11,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Roveda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Alessandro Puri Negri Chairman
Gabriele Cerminara Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Achille Mucci Chief Financial Officer
Benedetto Ceglie Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDES SIIQ S.P.A.-25.99%29
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.39%37 296
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-19.44%34 562
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.66%29 546
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-22.29%27 741
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-21.63%27 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group