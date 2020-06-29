Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

Milan, June 29, 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announces that the deadline for exercising the "Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. Warrants 2018-20207 "is July 7, 2020. Please note that, pursuant to art. 5.1 of the Regulations, the subscription right of the Warrants can be exercised, under penalty of forfeiture, by submitting the exercise request by 7 July 2020. Therefore, starting from the date after 7 July 2020, the Warrants for which it has not been presented the exercise request will become definitively void.

The Regulation is available on the Company's website atwww.aedes-siiq.com(Corporate Governance / Warrant section).

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

