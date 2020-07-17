Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

"AEDES SIIQ S.P.A. 2017-2020" BOND LOAN (ISIN IT0005317174)

JOINT REPRESENTATIVE OF BONDS IS APPOINTED

Milan, 16 July 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE) ("Aedes" o "Società ") announces that today the Bondholders Agreement (ISIN code IT0005317174) traded on the Extramot Pro Professional Segment of the registered Extramot Market and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA issued by the Company on 20 December 2017 for a total of € 30,000,000 with expiry on 20 December 2020 (the "Bond Loan") resolved to appoint the Lawyer Stefano Alberto Piccardo as Common Representative of the Bondholders until expiry of the Bond Loan.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and the summary report are made available to the public within the terms established by current regulations.

