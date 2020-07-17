Log in
Aedes SIIQ S p A : Press Release

07/17/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

"AEDES SIIQ S.P.A. 2017-2020" BOND LOAN (ISIN IT0005317174)

JOINT REPRESENTATIVE OF BONDS IS APPOINTED

Milan, 16 July 2020 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE) ("Aedes" o "Società ") announces that today the Bondholders Agreement (ISIN code IT0005317174) traded on the Extramot Pro Professional Segment of the registered Extramot Market and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA issued by the Company on 20 December 2017 for a total of € 30,000,000 with expiry on 20 December 2020 (the "Bond Loan") resolved to appoint the Lawyer Stefano Alberto Piccardo as Common Representative of the Bondholders until expiry of the Bond Loan.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and the summary report are made available to the public within the terms established by current regulations.

***

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

For further information: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR Communication

Mob. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02

6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02

76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 07:45:04 UTC
