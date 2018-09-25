Log in
Aedes Societa di Invstmnt Imblr Quta : Insights ahead of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting of 27 September 2018

09/25/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

INSIGHTS AHEAD OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 SEPTEMBER 2018

Milan 25 September 2018 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE), in light of the upcoming extraordinary shareholders' meeting on September 27, specifies that:

  • the figures, published in the press release of 8 August 2018, shown in the demerger project, are pro-forma figures relating to statutory financial statements, while the pro-forma figures presented in the September 19 press release relate to the consolidated accounting data aimed at a better operational representation with a better understanding of the two companies;

  • the figures of the Plan (see press release dated September 19, 2018) of the beneficiary company Aedes SIIQ, today Sedea SIIQ, relate to a period from 2018 to 2023, while the figures of the Plan of the demerged company relate to a time span from 2018 to 2021;

  • the demerged company Restart S.p.A., today called Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (see press release dated August 8, 2018), will have the aim of acquiring with an opportunistic approach, even in special situations, in competition with other partners, real estate assets in order to enhance them and sell them on the market, proposing itself as the main supplier of all related specialized real estate services. This type of activity, compared to the SIIQ regime, involves greater risk profiles and greater potential returns;

  • the demerged company is expected to leave the SIIQ regime in the 2019 financial year by failing to meet the income and capital requirements of the regime applicable to listed real estate investment companies (Italian REIT).

For further information: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR - Communication

Cell. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Press Office

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02 76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:18:01 UTC
