Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Aedes Societa di Invstmnt Imblr Quta SpA    RST   IT0005349052

AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA SPA

(RST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aedes Societa di Invstmnt Imblr Quta : Updated financial calendar 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

UPDATED FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Milan, 22 March 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announces that the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the Draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2018, for reasons related to the finalization of the complex balance sheet documentation following the demerger of the Company, will be postponed from March 27, 2019 to April 3, 2019.

The publication of the draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements within the time limits established by law or by 9 April 2019, as already communicated in the notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting which remains confirmed for 30 April 2019 remains unaffected.

The 2019 financial calendar which incorporates the updates is as follows:

  • 03/04/2019 Board of Directors

    Approval of the Draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements ended 31/12/2018

  • 30/04/2019 Shareholders' Meeting

  • Approval of the Financial Statements at 31/12/2018

  • 08/05/2019 Board of Directors

    Approval of the Financial Report at 31/03/2019

  • 07/08/2019 Board of Directors

    Approval of the Financial Report at 30/06/2019

  • 13/11/2019 Board of Directors

    Approval of the Financial Report at 30/09/2019

Per ulteriori informazioni: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR Communication

Cell. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02 76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT
02:45pAEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA : Updated financial calendar 2019
PU
2018AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA : Board of Directors of Aedes SIIQ S.p.A
PU
2018AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA : Borsa Italiana has issued the measure for..
PU
2018AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Chart AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA SPA
Duration : Period :
Aedes Societa di Invstmnt Imblr Quta SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 753%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Roveda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Alessandro Puri Negri Chairman
Gabriele Cerminara Chief Operations Officer
Achille Mucci Chief Financial Officer
Annapaola Negri-Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDES SOCIETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QUTA SPA295.15%77
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.19%48 077
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP19.66%47 234
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%40 495
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%33 589
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD16.67%31 623
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.