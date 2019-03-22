Aedes Societa di Invstmnt Imblr Quta : Updated financial calendar 2019

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

UPDATED FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Milan, 22 March 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announces that the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the Draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2018, for reasons related to the finalization of the complex balance sheet documentation following the demerger of the Company, will be postponed from March 27, 2019 to April 3, 2019.

The publication of the draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements within the time limits established by law or by 9 April 2019, as already communicated in the notice convening the Shareholders' Meeting which remains confirmed for 30 April 2019 remains unaffected.

The 2019 financial calendar which incorporates the updates is as follows:

03/04/2019 Board of Directors Approval of the Draft Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements ended 31/12/2018

30/04/2019 Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of the Financial Statements at 31/12/2018

08/05/2019 Board of Directors Approval of the Financial Report at 31/03/2019

07/08/2019 Board of Directors Approval of the Financial Report at 30/06/2019

13/11/2019 Board of Directors Approval of the Financial Report at 30/09/2019

