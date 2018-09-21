Aedifica SA: Convocation to the Annual General Meeting of 23 October 2018

The shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting that will be held on Tuesday 23 October 2018 at 15:00 PM at hotel The Dominican (located rue Léopold 9 in 1000 Brussels).

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available on Aedifica's website. Practical formalities of participation in the meeting are described in the convocation.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aedifica via Globenewswire

