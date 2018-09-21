Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Aedifica    AED   BE0003851681

AEDIFICA (AED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Aedifica SA: Convocation to the Annual General Meeting of 23 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 08:01am CEST

The shareholders are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting that will be held on Tuesday 23 October 2018 at 15:00 PM at hotel The Dominican (located rue Léopold 9 in 1000 Brussels).

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available on Aedifica's website. Practical formalities of participation in the meeting are described in the convocation.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aedifica via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEDIFICA
08:01aAEDIFICA SA : Convocation to the Annual General Meeting of 23 October 2018
GL
07:31aAEDIFICA SA : Annual Financial Report 2017/2018
GL
09/05AEDIFICA SA : Annual press release - 2017/2018 annual results
GL
09/05AEDIFICA SA : Annual press release - 2017/2018 annual results
AQ
09/05AEDIFICA : Annual results
CO
08/31AEDIFICA SA : annual earnings release
07/13AEDIFICA SA : Agreement signed for the apartment buildings segment
GL
07/13AEDIFICA SA : Agreement signed for the apartment buildings segment
AQ
06/07AEDIFICA SA : Succesful placement of 225,009 shares
GL
06/07AEDIFICA SA : Succesful placement of 225,009 shares
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 105 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 75,0 M
Debt 2019 1 033 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 26,40
P/E ratio 2020 17,47
EV / Sales 2019 23,7x
EV / Sales 2020 22,5x
Capitalization 1 456 M
Chart AEDIFICA
Duration : Period :
Aedifica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEDIFICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 81,7 €
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefaan Gielens Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Serge Wibaut Chairman
Laurence Gacoin Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Daerden Chief Financial Officer
Adeline Simont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEDIFICA1.63%1 716
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.51%25 618
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES3.21%25 170
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.05%16 110
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY1.22%11 585
UDR INC.4.05%10 729
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.