MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Bruxelles > Aedifica SA AED BE0003851681 AEDIFICA SA (AED) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/19 03:43:01 am 137.5 EUR +0.81% 03:35a AEDIFICA : Half year financial report 2019/2020 PU 01:32a AEDIFICA NV/SA : 2019/2020 half year results AQ 01/30 AEDIFICA NV/SA : Final result of the subsequent offer period of the tender offer on Hoivatilat AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Aedifica : Half year financial report 2019/2020 0 02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET AEDIFICA Public limited liability company Public regulated real estate company under Belgian law Registered office: Rue Belliard 40 (box 11), 1040 Brussels Enterprise number: 0877.248.501 (RLE Brussels) (the 'Company') Half year financial report 2019/2020 Rental income increased to €72 million as of 31 December 2019 (+42% compared to 31 December 2018) - EPRA Earnings* of €46.6 million as of 31 December 2019, (+47% compared to 31 December 2018 Confirmed dividend forecast for the current financial year (€3.00 gross per share, an increase of 7%) Real estate portfolio* of €2.6 billion as of 31 December 2019, an increase of more than €315 million compared to 30 June 2019 (+14%) 290 healthcare real estate sites for more than 21,000 residents in four countries: €1,050 million in Belgium (79 sites) €543 million in Germany (67 sites) €402 million in the Netherlands (53 sites) €571 million in the United Kingdom (91 sites) Pipeline of €480 million in acquisitions, construction and renovation projects (excl. Hoivatilat) Weighted average unexpired lease term of 21 years and occupancy rate of 100% 43.8% debt-to-assets ratio as of 31 December 2019 In January 2020, Aedifica entered the Finnish and Swedish markets through the acquisition of Hoivatilat Oy, a Finnish healthcare real estate developer and investor; on 30 January 2020, Aedifica controls approx. 98% of Hoivatilat's shares

Alternative Performance Measure (APM) in accordance with ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) guidelines published on

5 October 2015. For many years, Aedifica has used Alternative Performance Measures according to the guidelines issued by the ESMA in its communication. Some of these APM are recommended by the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and others have been defined by the industry or by Aedifica in order to provide readers with a better understanding of its results and performance. The APM used in this half year financial report are identified with an asterisk (*). The performance measures which are defined by IFRS standards or by Law are not considered as APM, nor are those which are not based on the consolidated income statement or the balance sheet. The APM are defined, annotated and connected with the most relevant line, total or subtotal of the financial statements, in Note 15 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements below. 1/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Interim Management Report 1. Summary of the activities since 1 July 2019 Since 1 July 2019, Aedifica has further strengthened its position as a European market reference in listed healthcare real estate. The Group's international expansion continued unabated due to the numerous acquisitions and completions of recent months. EUROPEAN EXPANSION Less than a year after entering the UK market in February 2019, Aedifica again demonstrated its international ambitions in early November by launching a public tender offer on the shares of Hoivatilat, a Finnish healthcare real estate investor operating in Finland and Sweden. At the end of January 2020, upon completion of two successful offer periods, Aedifica has acquired more than 98% of the shares and initiated a squeeze-out procedure, which will complete Hoivatilat's integration into the Aedifica group in the coming months. Taking into account Aedifica's track record of international growth and Hoivatilat's successful build-and-hold strategy, this milestone transaction provides an excellent basis for the Group's future growth in Northern Europe and the further anchoring of Aedifica as a European market reference in listed healthcare real estate1. Aedifica's international ambitions were not only evident in Northern Europe. During the first half of 2019/2020, the Group announced or completed over €380 million of investments in Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. A total of 30 new healthcare real estate sites were added to the portfolio. In addition, six development projects in the investment pipeline amounting to approx. €34 million were completed. All the investments made during the first half year led Aedifica's real estate portfolio to grow to 290 sites with a capacity of more than 21,000 residents. The fair value of marketable investment properties (including assets classified as held for sale*) increased by approx. €297 million (+13%) to €2,567 million (compared to €2,270 million at the beginning of the financial year). Taking into account the acquisition of Hoivatilat, Aedifica reached the €3 billion mark in early January 2020. In addition, as at 31 December 2019, the Group has a total investment budget in development projects of approx. €480 million (excl. Hoivatilat; see section 1.2 of the property report below). All of these projects are already pre-let. Taking into account the fair value of the investment properties, the development projects to be carried out over a period of three years and the acquisitions realised and announced since 1 January 2020, Aedifica's total portfolio is expected to reach the €3.65 billion mark. RECOGNITION ON THE STOCK MARKET The fact that Aedifica's growth strategy continues to enjoy market confidence was reflected in the evolution of the share price, which rose from €83.90 (30 June 2019) to €113.20 (31 December 2019) during the first half of the year, and even reached a record high of €136.40 in February 2020. Based on the share price on 31 December 2019, the Aedifica share has a premium of 84.3% compared to the net asset value per share excluding changes in fair value of hedging instruments*, or a premium of 89.8% compared to the net asset value per share. 1See section 3.2 below for more information on the Hoivatilat takeover bid. 2/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET The recognition of the investors on the stock market was marked with an award. Aedifica received the BEL Mid Company of the Year 2019 award in January 2020, after the Group recorded the highest relative increase in market capitalisation for the year 2019 among the companies included in the BEL Mid Index. EXCELLENT RESULTS Aedifica focuses not only on investments and growth but also on managing its existing real estate assets. The result of this effort is reflected in excellent rental incomes (+42%). The EPRA Earnings* increased by 47%, reaching €46.6 million (31 December 2018: €31.7 million), i.e. €1.89 per share (31 December 2018: €1.74 per share), an increase of 9%. Aedifica's total profit amounts to €69 million (compared to €39 million as at 31 December 2018). FUTURE GROWTH During the past six months, Aedifica has proven that it can achieve its growth ambitions, and the Group intends to continue along this path during the remaining months of the financial year. Various new investment opportunities are being analysed. Even without taking into account new investments, the Group's future growth is assured by the extensive pipeline of investment projects. Through the combination of new investments and existing agreements on the acquisition, renovation, expansion, redevelopment and construction of numerous sites, Aedifica can build up a portfolio of high-quality buildings that offer attractive net returns and further strengthen its position as a European market reference in listed healthcare real estate. 2. Introduction Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that specialises in investments in European healthcare real estate, in particular housing for seniors with care needs. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica has been quoted on Euronext Brussels since 2006. Since November 2019, Aedifica is also listed on Euronext Amsterdam via a secondary listing. This interim Board of Directors' Report is an update of the Board of Directors' Report issued on 30 June 2019 as part of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report (which contains a glossary listing the definitions of the main technical terms used). Only the significant changes that have taken place since publication of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report are presented here. 3/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 3. Important events 3.1. Investments and completions during the first half During the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year, Aedifica carried out or announced the acquisition of 30 healthcare sites, representing a total capacity of more than 2,000 residents. The total volume of investments that were announced and carried out amounted to more than €380 million as of 31 December 2019. Name Type Location Date Investment Pipeline Gross Completion Lease Operator (€ million) 1 (€ million) 2 rental yield (approx. %) Germany 125 150 Zur alten Linde Acquisition 5 Rabenau 8/07/2019 18 - 6% - 30 years - NN EMVIA Living Seniorenwohnpark Hartha Tharandt Haus Steinbachhof Acquisition 5 Chemnitz 9/07/2019 23 - 6% - 19 years - NN Casa Reha 6 Seniorenhaus Wiederitzsch Leipzig 24 years - NN Convivo Seniorenhaus Acquisition Wurzen 21/08/2019 - 7 5.5% Q3 2021 25 years - NN Seniorhenhaus Lessingstrasse Lessingstrasse Wohnstif am Weinberg Acquisition & Kassel 29/10/2019 - 20 5.5% Over the next 30 years - NN Cosiq renovation 3 years Haus Wellengrund Acquisition & Stemwede 1/11/2019 3 8 6% Q3 2020 30 years - NN Argentum redevelopment BAVARIA Senioren- und Acquisition & Sulzbach- 6/11/2019 - 6 6% Over the next 30 years - NN Auriscare Pflegeheim renovation Rosenberg 4 years Sonnenhaus Ramsloh Acquisition & Ramsloh 17/12/2019 19 16 5% Q3 2021 30 years - NN Sonnenhaus Johanniter-Haus construction Lüdenscheid (Quartier am Saterland Lüdenscheid (Quartier am Bremervörde Rathausmarkt) Die Johanniter Quartier am Rathausmarkt Rathausmarkt) Specht Gruppe Seniorenquartier Bremen Acquisition & Bremen 17/12/2019 5 58 >5% Q3 2021 30 years - EMVIA Living Seniorenquartier Weyhe development 3 Weyhe NNN Seniorenquartier Langwedel Langwedel Sehnde Seniorenquartier Sehnde Vitanas portfolio Acquisition & Berlin 18/12/2019 57 35 >5% 2024 WAULT 23 Vitanas (7 sites) renovation Plön years - NN Wankendorf Ueckemünde Netherlands 63 19 Rumah Saya Acquisition Appeldoorn 9/07/2019 10 - 6% - 15 years - Stichting NNN Nusantara Zorg Residentie La Tour Acquisition & Roermond 9/07/2019 4 8 6% 2020 20 years - Ontzorgd Wonen Villa Casimir redevelopment NNN Groep Vinea Domini Acquisition & Witmarsum 7/08/2019 1 3 6% 2020 25 years - Ontzorgd Wonen redevelopment NNN Groep Woonconcept portfolio Acquisition Hoogeveen 28/08/2019 44 - 6.5% - WAULT 26 NNCZ (5 sites) years - NN Natatorium Extension Velp 28/11/2019 2 3 6.5% Q4 2021 20 years - Stepping Stones NNN Home & Care 6 Villa Nuova Construction Vorden 29/11/2019 2 5 5.5% Q1 2021 20 years - Stepping Stones NNN Home & Care 6 United Kingdom 4 15 12 Bessingby Hall, York Extension of United 18/09/2019 - 12 7% 2020 NNN Burlington Care House, The Sycamores, 9 sites Kingdom MMCG Southands, The Elms & Oakwood, Blenheim, Coplands, Eltandia Hall and Heritage Hazel End Care home Acquisition Bishop's 19/12/2019 15 - 6% - 35 years - Halcyon Care Stortford NNN Homes Total 203 181 The amounts in this column include the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings. These investments generate rental income (sites under construction also generate limited rental income, in particular for the plots of land that have already been acquired). The amounts in this column are the budgets for development projects that Aedifica will finance. Development projects are always pre-let and are listed in the pipeline of projects and renovations (see section 1.2 of the property report on page 31). Specht Gruppe phase III. Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date. These acquisitions have already been announced during the 2018/2019 financial year. Korian group. 4/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET In the first half of the financial year, 6 development projects in the pipeline were delivered upon completion of the works. The total budget of all projects completed during the first half year amounts to approximately €34 million. Name Type Location Date Investment Gross rental Lease Operator (€ million) 1 yield (approx. %) Belgium 3 't Hoge III Extension Kortrijk 28/11/2019 2 6% 27 years - NNN Senior Living Group 2 Plantijn III Renovation Kapellen 17/12/2019 1 6% 27 years - NNN Armonea 3 Germany 27 Seniorenquartier Schwerin Development Schwerin 15/08/2019 11 5.5% 30 years - NN EMVIA Living Seniorenzentrum Weimar Acquisition Weimar 1/10/2019 16 6% 25 years - NN Azurit Rohr United Kingdom 4 Cowdray Club Renovation Aberdeen 23/08/2019 3 7% 25 years - NNN Renaissance MMCG projects Renovation of United 31/12/2019 1 7.5% WAULT 23 years - Maria Mallaband Care 9 sites Kingdom NNN Group Total 34 For completed development projects, this amount includes only the budget for the works that were carried out (excluding the contractual value of the plot of land). Korian group. Colisée group. 3.2. Investments and completions after 31 December 2019 Acquisitions in Germany and the United Kingdom After 31 December 2019, Aedifica has completed the acquisition of 7 healthcare sites and the construction of a new care campus in Germany. In addition, Aedifica has completed the acquisition of two sites in Germany, which was already announced in the first half of the financial year. The total amount of investments that have been carried out amount to more than €100 million. Name Type Location Date Investment Pipeline Gross Completion Lease Operator (€ million) 1 (€ million) 2 rental yield (approx. %) Germany 36 17 BAVARIA Senioren- Acquisition & Sulzbach- 1/01/2020 5 1 6% Over the next 30 years - NN Auriscare und Pflegeheim 4 renovation Rosenberg 4 years Seniorenquartier Development Kaltenkirchen 16/01/2020 15 - 5.5% - 30 years - NN EMVIA Living Kaltenkirchen Wohnstif am Weinberg 4 Acquisition & Kassel 17/01/2020 10 10 5.5% Over the next 30 years - NN Cosiq renovation 3 years Am Parnassturm 5 Acquisition & Plön 12/02/2020 6.5 5.5 >5% 2024 WAULT 23 Vitanas Am Marktplatz 5 renovation Wankendorf years - NN United Kingdom 3 71 - The Grange Acquisition Southall 13/01/2020 71 - 6% - 30 years - Bondcare Deepdene Dorking NNN Maria Mallaband Princess Lodge Swindon Maria Mallaband The Hawthorns Southampton Bondcare Minster Grange York Maria Mallaband Total 107 17 The amounts in this column include the contractual value of the plots of land and the existing buildings. These investments generate rental income (sites under construction also generate limited rental income, in particular for the plots of land that have already been acquired). The amounts in this column are the budgets for development projects that Aedifica will finance. Development projects are always pre-let and are listed in the pipeline of projects and renovations (see section 1.2 of the property report on page 31). Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of the transaction date. These acquisitions are included as acquisitions subject to outstanding conditions in the pipeline of projects and renovations as of 31 December 2019 (see section 1.2 of the property report on page 31). These sites are part of the Vitanas portfolio, of which the 5 other sites were already acquired on 18 December 2019. 5/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Aedifica and Hoivatilat are joining forces in Northern Europe 2 In November 2019, Aedifica (through its Finnish subsidiary Aureit Holding Oy) launched a voluntary public tender offer on all shares of Hoivatilat Oy, a Finnish healthcare real estate investor operating in Finland and Sweden. At the end of January 2020, Aedifica completed its tender offer on Hoivatilat, bringing the Group into the Northern European market and adding the fifth and sixth countries to its portfolio. Aedifica controls approx. 98.2% of all issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in Hoivatilat. Aedifica has initiated a squeeze-out procedure to acquire the remaining Hoivatilat shares and to de-list the Hoivatilat shares on Nasdaq Helsinki. It is expected that this will be finalised in the course of the coming months. Hoivatilat is an attractive partner to enter the Northern European healthcare real estate market with a high-quality,purpose-built portfolio, a substantial pipeline of development projects and a very experienced management team. The company has a build-and-hold strategy and thus itself develops the care buildings that are rented out. This transaction offers an excellent opportunity for Hoivatilat to continue its growth strategy, both in Finland and in the other countries of Northern Europe. On 30 September 2019, Hoivatilat's completed portfolio included 148 care buildings (rest homes, specialised residential care centres and children day-care centres) in Finland, amounting to approx. €430 million. In addition, there is a pipeline of 40 development projects in Finland and Sweden amounting to approx. €147 million. Aedifica has offered a price of €16.00 per Hoivatilat share, which implies an enterprise value of approx. €630 million on 30 September 2019. Aedifica financed this transaction through existing and new bank financing (see section 3.4 below). Hoivatilat publishes its annual results on 21 February 2020. 3.3. Disposals Disposal of De Statenhof Hoogbouw in Leiden (NL) On 13 December 2019, the De Statenhof Hoogbouw building located in Leiden (Netherlands) was sold for approx. €6.5 million. 3.4. Management of financial resources During the second quarter of the 2019/2020 financial year, Aedifica established new long-term financing arrangements for a total amount of €90 million that will mature between 2024 and 2026. In addition, a bridge facility was concluded at the end of October 2019 to finance the acquisition of Hoivatilat Oy (see section 3.2 above) and to refinance the bridge facility that was concluded for the acquisition of the healthcare real estate portfolio in the United Kingdom. This bridge facility has a maturity of 12 months and comprises two tranches of €300 million and £150 million, respectively. The tranche in British pound was used at the end of November 2019 to repay the old bridge facility of the same amount. Following the successful tender offer on the shares of Hoivatilat, the tranche in euro was used on 9 January 2020 to purchase the shares offered during the initial offer period ending on 3 January 2020. 2See press releases of 4 November 2019, 27 November 2019, 5 December 2019 and 30 January 2020 for more information. 6/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET As a result, almost €570 million in financing arrangements were established during the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year. The short-term treasury notes programme, which was increased from €150 million to €225 million at the end of June 2019, is fully subscribed. The short-term treasury notes are fully hedged by the available funds on confirmed long-term credit lines. Taking these elements into account, the maturity dates of the financial debts with Aedifica's seventeen credit providers as of 31 December 2019 are as follows: Financial debt Lines Utilisation of which (in € million) 1 treasury notes 2019/2020 206 206 206 2020/2021 554 254 20 2021/2022 171 76 2022/2023 205 75 2023/2024 225 155 2024/2025 400 224 >2025/2026 290 175 15 Total as of 31 December 2019 2,050 1,165 240 Weighted average maturity (in years) 2 4.5 4.6 Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of 31 December 2019 (1.1754 £/€). Without regard to short-term treasury notes and the bridge facility. Without regard to short-term financing (short-term treasury notes and bridge facility), the weighted average maturity of the financial debts as of 31 December 2019 is 4.6 years. 3.5. Other events Aedifica strengthens its teams in the Netherlands and Germany with a country manager In order to sustain its growth in the Dutch and German markets, Aedifica strengthened its teams in both countries with country managers. In this role, Eric Scheijgrond supervises the management of the portfolio and the Group's growth in the Dutch market since 1 September 2019. Eric has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare real estate. Since 2014, he worked as Associate Director Healthcare at Cushman & Wakefield Netherlands (Amsterdam), where he was responsible for healthcare real estate investments while being in touch with various players within the Dutch healthcare real estate sector. Previously, he worked for more than 7 years as real estate manager for the Parnassia Group, a Dutch healthcare foundation The German team will be strengthened by Heinz Beekmann as country manager. In this role, Heinz will supervise the management of the German portfolio and the Group's growth in the German market, and lead the German team in place as from 15 April 2020. Heinz has several years of experience in the healthcare sector: he worked within the Armonea Group as CEO of the German branch and, in May 2019, he also took on the position of CEO Armonea Belgium. He was also member of the non- executive board of Lebenshilfe Syke, a non-profit organisation for persons with disabilities that operates residential homes, family support services and schools. 7/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Aedifica included in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index Since 23 September 2019, Aedifica is included in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Aedifica's inclusion in this index anchors the Group once again as a market reference in listed European healthcare real estate. Aedifica receives awards for its financial communication In September 2019, Aedifica received a 5thconsecutive 'EPRA BPR Gold Award' for its Annual Financial Report (financial year 2017/2018), keeping the Company at the top of the 175 real estate companies assessed by EPRA, the European association of listed real estate companies. In addition, Aedifica's first-ever sustainability report relating to its corporate social responsibility efforts (published in May 2019) received the 'EPRA sBPR Silver Award' and the 'EPRA sBPR Most Improved Award'. Finally, in October 2019, Aedifica received a special award for 'Best Communication on Specific Risk Factors' from the Belgian Association of Financial Analysts (BVFA/ABAF). Aedifica starts trading on Euronext Amsterdam On 7 November 2019, the Aedifica share started trading on Euronext Amsterdam via a secondary listing. Through this secondary listing, Aedifica aims to further increase its visibility in the Netherlands as pure play investor in European healthcare real estate. The listing will also provide Dutch investors with direct access to the Company's capital, giving Aedifica the opportunity to further expand and diversify its shareholder base. Aedifica has not issued any new shares as part of the secondary listing and will retain its primary listing on Euronext Brussels. Aedifica's shares are collected and administered in the central order book of the Euronext group. Aedifica's CEO nominated for 'Trends Manager of the Year 2019' For the third consecutive year, Stefaan Gielens (Aedifica's CEO) was one of the ten nominees to become 'Trends Manager of the Year 2019'. The nomination is an acknowledgement of Aedifica's international growth over the past year and its long-term strategy as a healthcare real estate investor. Aedifica wins the BEL Mid Company of the Year 2019 award On 23 January 2020, Aedifica won the BEL Mid Company of the Year 2019 award after the Group recorded the highest relative increase in market capitalisation for the year 2019 among the companies included in the BEL Mid Index. Korian takes over the operation of 12 Dutch Aedifica sites In early February 2020, the Korian group announced that it would take over the operation of 12 Aedifica sites in the Netherlands from Het Gouden Hart and Ontzorgd Wonen Groep. It concerns 3 existing Aedifica sites and 1 project that are operated by Het Gouden Hart3, and 5 existing Aedifica sites and 3 projects that are operated by Ontzorgd Wonen Groep4. Taking into account this acquisition, Korian's share in the Aedifica portfolio would amount to 17% as of 31 December 2019. Existing sites: HGH Driebergen, HGH Kampen and HGH Leersum; project: HGH Harderwijk. Existing sites: De Statenhof, Kening State, Residentie Boldershof, Zorghuis Smakt and Zorgresidentie Mariëndaal; projects: Sorghuys Tilburg, Villa Casimir and Vinea Domini. 8/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 4. Portfolio as of 31 December 2019 During the first half of the current financial year, Aedifica increased its portfolio of marketable investment properties (including assets classified as held for sale*)by approx. €297 million, from fair value of €2,270 million to €2,567 million (€2,636 million for the investment properties including assets classified as held for sale* and development projects). This 13% growth comes mainly from net acquisitions (see section 3.1 above), completion of development projects (see section 3.1 above) and changes in the fair value of marketable investment properties recognised in income (+27.1 million, or +1.1% over the first half). The fair value of marketable investment properties, as assessed by independent valuation experts, is broken down as follows: Belgium: +€17.9 million (+1.7%);

Germany: +€8.7 million (+1.6%);

Netherlands: +€1.9 million (+0.5%);

United Kingdom: -€1.4 million (-0.3%). As of 31 December 2019, Aedifica's portfolio has 290 marketable investment properties (including assets classified as held for sale*), with a capacity of more than 21,000 residents and a total surface area of approx. 1,379,000 m2. 16% Flanders 29% Brussels Wallonia United Kingdom 21% Germany Netherlands 6% 6% 1% Healthcare buildings for care-dependent seniors 17% Healthcare buildings for 7% independent seniors with on-demand services Mixed-use healthcare buildings 75% 22% Healthcare buildings for target groups other than seniors Geographical breakdown Breakdown by healthcare segment (in terms of fair value) (in terms of fair value) The overall occupancy rate5of the total portfolio reached 100% as of 31 December 2019. The weighted average unexpired lease term(WAULT) for all buildings in the Company's portfolio is 21 years. 5Rate calculated according to the EPRA methodology. 9/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 5. Gross yield by segment The table below presents the portfolio's gross yield by country, compared to the fair value of the marketable investment properties. As the portfolio's gross yield was communicated by segment of activity until last year, a table is included below in which the gross yield is presented in accordance with the previous method, so that the gross yields can be compared in a historical way. In general, the gross yield amounts to 5.9%, this is unchanged as compared to 30 June 2019. (x1.000€) Belgium Germany Netherlands United Marketable Development Investment Kingdom investment projects properties properties incl. incl. assets assets classified classified as as held for sale* held for sale* Fair value 1.050.373 543.520 401.885 571.140 2.566.918 68.818 2.635.736 Annual contractual 57.200 31.404 22.930 39.497 151.032 - - rents Gross yield (%) °° 5,4% 5,8% 5,7% 6,9% 5,9% - - 31 December 2019 (x €1,000) Healthcare Apartment Hotels Marketable investment Development Investment real estate buildings properties incl. assets projects properties incl. classified as held for sale* assets classified as held for sale* Fair value 2.566.918 - - 2.566.918 68.818 2.635.736 Annual contractual 151.032 - - 151.032 - - rents Gross yield (%) °° 5,9% - - 5,9% - - 30 June 2019 (x €1,000) Healthcare Apartment Hotels Marketable investment Development Investment real estate buildings properties incl. assets projects properties incl. classified as held for sale* assets classified as held for sale* Fair value 2.269.744 0 0 2.269.744 51.205 2.320.949 Annual contractual 133.739 0 ° 0 133.739 - - rents Gross yield (%) °° 5,9% 0,0% 0,0% 5,9% - - 31 December 2018 (x €1,000) Healthcare Apartment Hotels Marketable investment Development Investment real estate buildings properties incl. assets projects properties incl. classified as held for sale* assets classified as held for sale* Fair value 1.624.647 215.438 66.710 1.906.795 57.334 1.964.129 Annual contractual 91.640 10.535 ° 4.214 106.389 - - rents Gross yield (%) °° 5,6% 4,8% 6,3% 5,6% - - ° The amounts related to the furnished apartments correspond to the annualised rental income excl. VAT. Based on the fair value (re-assessed every three months). For healthcare real estate, the gross yield and the net yield are generally equal

('triple net' contracts), with the operating charges, the maintenance costs and the rents on empty spaces related to the operations generally being supported by the operator in Belgium, the United Kingdom and (often) the Netherlands. In Germany (and the Netherlands, in some cases), the net yield is generally lower than the gross yield, with certain charges remaining at the responsibility of the owner, such as the repair and maintenance of the roof, structure and facades of the building ('double net' contacts). 10/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 6. Analysis of the half year consolidated accounts The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with IAS 34, are presented on page 44 of this half year financial report. The following sections of the interim Board of Directors' Report analyse the financial statements using an analytical framework that is aligned with the Company's internal reporting structure. 6.1. Consolidated results6 Consolidated income statement - analytical format 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 (x €1,000) Rental income 71,970 50,798 Rental-related charges -591 8 Net rental income 71,378 50,806 Operating charges* -11,311 -8,671 Operating result before result on portfolio 60,068 42,135 EBIT margin* (%) 84% 83% Financial result excl. changes in fair value* -10,432 -8,634 Corporate tax -3,827 -1,379 Share in the profit or loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using 770 0 the equity method in respect of EPRA Earnings* Non-controlling interests in respect of EPRA Earnings* -29 -383 EPRA Earnings* (owners of the parent) 46,550 31,739 Denominator (IAS 33) 24,601,110 18,255,720 EPRA Earnings* (owners of the parent) per share (€/share) 1.89 1.74 EPRA Earnings* 46,550 31,739 Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities 3,418 -187 Changes in fair value of investment properties 19,980 13,095 Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties 1,268 -70 Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment 0 -132 Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments -3,770 -1,845 Share in the profit or loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using 1,827 0 the equity method in respect of EPRA adjustments Non-controlling interests in respect of EPRA adjustments -99 -3,833 Roundings 0 1 Profit (owners of the parent) 69,174 38,768 Denominator (IAS 33) 24,601,110 18,255,720 Earnings per share (owners of the parent - IAS 33 - €/share) 2.81 2.12 The consolidated turnover (consolidated rental income) for the first half of the current financial year amounts to €72.0 million, an increase of 42% as compared to the same period of the previous financial year. 6The consolidated income statement covers the 6-month period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019. Acquisitions are accounted for on the date of the effective transfer of control. Therefore, these operations present different impacts on the income statement, depending on whether they took place at the beginning, during, or at the end of the period. 11/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET The consolidated rental income by country is presented in the following table: Consolidated rental income 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Var. (%) on a Var. (%) (x €1,000) like-for-like basis* Belgium 28,454 33,792 +1.7% -15.8% Germany 13,549 10,000 +0.9% +35.5% Netherlands 10,910 7,006 +2.0% +55.7% United Kingdom 19,057 0 - +100% Total 71,970 50,798 +1.6% +41.7% The increase in consolidated rental income demonstrates the relevance of Aedifica's investment strategy and can be explained by the large number of sites that Aedifica has added to its portfolio over the past year, through the completion of new acquisitions and the delivery of development projects from the pipeline. The decrease of rental income in Belgium is explained by the divestment of the non-strategic parts of the portfolio (apartment buildings and hotels), which was completed at the end of the previous financial year. As all these non-strategic buildings are located in Belgium, their divestment only has an impact on Belgian rental income. On a like-for-like basis*, however, Belgian rental income has increased (+1.7%). After deducting rental-relatedcharges(€0.5 million), in particular a write-down on bad debtors, the net rental incomeamounts to €71.4 million (+40% as compared to 31 December 2018). The property resultis €71.4 million (31 December 2018: €50.3 million). This result, less other direct costs, leads to a property operating resultof €69.1 million (31 December 2018: €48.2 million). This implies an operating margin* of 97% (31 December 2018: 95%). After deducting overheads of €9.0 million (31 December 2018: €6.1 million) and taking into account other operating income and charges, the operating result before result on the portfoliohas increased by 43% to reach €60.1 million (31 December 2018: €42.1 million). This result represents an EBIT margin*of 84% (31 December 2018: 83%). The share of each segment in the operating result before result on the portfolio (segment result according to IFRS 8) is detailed in Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Taking into account the cash flows generated by hedging instruments, Aedifica's net interest chargesamount to €8.6 million (31 December 2018: €7.5 million). The average effective interest rate before capitalised interests* including commitment feesis 2.0%, lower than during the first half of the financial year 2018/2019 (2.2%). Taking into account other income and charges of a financial nature, and excluding the net impact of the revaluation of hedging instruments to their fair value (non-cash movements accounted for in accordance with IAS 39 are not included in the EPRA Earnings* as explained below), the financial result excluding changes in fair value*represents a net charge of €10.4 million (31 December 2018: €8.6 million). 12/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Corporate taxesare composed of current taxes, deferred taxes and exit tax. In conformity with the special tax system of RRECs, the taxes due (31 December 2019: €3.8 million; 31 December 2018: €1.4 million) consist primarily of Belgian tax on Aedifica's non-deductible expenditures, tax generated abroad by Aedifica and tax on the result of consolidated subsidiaries. In the Dutch subsidiary (Aedifica Nederland BV), for the sake of caution it was decided to opt for a common law tax burden in the result, notwithstanding the fact that the subsidiary still has a claim to the application of the fiscally transparent regime of a 'Fiscale Beleggingsinstelling' ('Tax Investment Institution'). Deferred taxes are described below. Theshare in the result of associates and joint ventures includes the result of the participation in Immobe NV, which has been consolidated since 31 March 2019 using the equity method. Theshare in the result of the associates and joint ventures and theminority interests are divided, as described below, into a portion of EPRA Earnings* (€0.8 million and €0.0 million, respectively) on the one hand, andnon-cashflow elements (€1.8 million and €0.1 million, respectively) on the other. EPRA Earnings*(see Note 15.7.1.) reached €46.6 million for this half year (31 December 2018: €31.7 million), or €1.89 per share, based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding (31 December 2018: €1.74 per share). The income statement also includes elements with no monetary impact (that is to say, non-cash) that vary as a function of external market parameters. These consist of changes in the fair value of investment properties (accounted for in accordance with IAS 40), changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities (accounted for in accordance with IAS 39), other results on portfolio, exit tax and deferred taxes (arising from IAS 40): Over the first six months of the financial year, changes in the fair value of marketable investment properties7taken into income amounted to +1.1%, or +€27.1 million (31 December 2018: +1.2% or +€23.2 million). A change in fair value of -€7.1 million was recorded on development projects (31 December 2018: -€10.1 million). The combined change in fair value for marketable investment properties and development projects represents an increase of €20.0 million for the half year (31 December 2018: €13.1 million). In order to limit the interest rate risk stemming from the financing of its investments, Aedifica has put in place long-term hedges 8 which allow for the conversion of variable-rate debt to fixed- rate debt, or to capped-rate debt. On 31 December 2019, 92% of the drawings in euros on these variable-rate credit facilities were covered by hedging instruments (swaps and caps). In addition, forward contracts were signed during the financial year to hedge the exchange rate risk of the portfolio in the United Kingdom. These financial instruments are detailed in Note 7 of the attached Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Moreover, the financial instruments also reflect put options granted to certain minority shareholders which are the subject of appraisal at fair value. Changes in the fair value of financial assets and liabilities taken into the income statement as of 31 December 2019 represent an income of €3.4 million (31 December 2018: income of €0.2 million). 7That change corresponds to the sum of the positive and negative variations of the fair value of the buildings as of 30 June 2019 or the time of entry of new buildings in the portfolio, and the fair value estimated by the valuation experts as of 31 December 2019. 8Long term hedges permit a reduction in the interest rate risk on investment financing that generates revenues over the long term, such as long leases. The weighted average unexpired lease term of the leases is 21 years. 13/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Deferred taxes (charge of €3.7 million as of 31 December 2019 as compared to the charge of €1.3 million on 31 December 2018) arose from the recognition at fair value of buildings located abroad, in conformity with IAS 40. These deferred taxes (with no monetary impact, that is to say, non-cash) are excluded from the EPRA Earnings*.

(charge of €3.7 million as of 31 December 2019 as compared to the charge of €1.3 million on 31 December 2018) arose from the recognition at fair value of buildings located abroad, in conformity with IAS 40. These deferred taxes (with no monetary impact, that is to say, non-cash) are excluded from the EPRA Earnings*. Exit tax 9 (charge of €0.1 million as of 31 December 2018, compared to a charge of €0.5 million as of 31 December 2018) corresponds to the variation between the estimated exit tax at the moment of acquisition of companies and the estimated exit tax at their anticipated merger dates. Taking into account the non-monetary elements described above, the profit (owners of the parent)amounts to €69.2 million (31 December 2018: €38.8 million). The basic earnings per share (as defined by IAS 33) is €2.81 (31 December 2018: €2.12). 9In 2017, exit tax was presented under changes in fair value of investment properties. This change of presentation had no impact on either net profit or EPRA Earnings*. 14/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 6.2. Consolidated balance sheet Consolidated balance sheet 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 (x €1,000) Investment properties including assets classified as held for sale* 2,635,736 2,320,949 Other assets included in debt-to-assets ratio 92,063 65,061 Other assets 1,057 117 Total assets 2,728,856 2,386,127 Equity Equity excl. changes in fair value of hedging instruments* 1,511,298 1,480,082 Effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments -44,156 -50,533 Non-controlling interests 4,450 103 Equity 1,471,592 1,429,652 Liabilities included in debt-to-assets ratio 1,194,808 888,158 Other liabilities 62,456 68,317 Total equity and liabilities 2,728,856 2,386,127 Debt-to-assets ratio (%) 43.8% 37.2% As of 31 December 2019,investment properties including assets classified as held for sale* represent 97% (30 June 2019: 97%) of the assets recognised on Aedifica's balance sheet, valued in accordance with IAS 4010at €2,636 million (30 June 2019: €2,321 million). This heading includes: -Marketable investment properties including assets classified as held for sale* (31 December 2019: €2,567 million; 30 June 2019: €2,270 million), increase in the amount of €297 million. The net growth in the fair value of marketable investment properties* is attributed primarily to €231 million from investment operations (see section 3.1 above), to -€5 million from divestment operations (see section 3.3 above), to €16 million from the completion of development projects (see section 3.1 above), to €28 million from exchange rate differences and to €27 million from the change in the fair value of marketable investment properties. Development projects (31 December 2019: €68 million; 30 June 2019: €51 million), consist primarily of investment properties under construction or renovation. They are part of a multi- annual investment budget (see section 1.2 of the property report). The item 'Other assets included in debt-to-assets ratio' includes the shares of Hoivatilat Oy held by Aureit Holding amounting to €19 million and holdings in associated companies and joint ventures. This includes the remaining stake of 25% in Immobe NV, which amounts to €35.9 million as of 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: €33.9 million). Theother assets included in the debt-to-assets ratio represent 3% of the total balance sheet (30 June 2019: 3%). 10The investment properties are represented at their fair value as determined by the valuation experts (Cushman & Wakefield Belgium NV/SA, Deloitte Consulting & Advisory CVBA/SCRL, CBRE GmbH, Jones Lang LaSalle SE, DTZ Zadelhoff VOF, Savills Consultancy BV and Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung Ltd). 15/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Since Aedifica's incorporation, its capital has increased as a result of various real estate activities (contributions, mergers, etc.) and the capital increases in cash in October 2010, December 2012, June 2015, March 2017 and May 2019. As of 31 December 201911, the Company's capital amounts to €649 million (30 June 2019: €649 million). Equity(also called net assets), which represents Aedifica's intrinsic net value and takes into account the fair value of its investment portfolio, amounts to: - €1,516 million excluding the effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments* (30 June 2019: €1,480 million, including the €54 million dividend distributed in October 2019); or €1,472 million taking into account the effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments (30 June 2019: €1,430 million, including the €54 million dividend distributed in October 2019). As of 31 December 2019, liabilities included in thedebt-to-assetsratio(as defined in the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on RRECs) reached €1,195 million (30 June 2019: €888 million). Of this amount, €1,164 million (30 June 2019: €859 million) is effectively drawn on the Company's credit lines. Aedifica's consolidated debt-to-assetsratioamounts to 43.8% (30 June 2019: 37.2%). As the maximum debt-to- assets ratio permitted for Belgian RRECs is set at 65% of total assets amounts, Aedifica currently still has a consolidated debt capacity of €578 million in constant assets (i.e., excluding growth in the real estate portfolio) and €1,652 million in variable assets (i.e., taking into account growth in the real estate portfolio). Conversely, if all other parameters remain the same, the current balance sheet structure can absorb a 34% reduction in the fair value of the properties before reaching the maximum debt-to-assets ratio. Given Aedifica's existing bank commitments, which further limit the maximum debt-to-assets ratio to 60%, the available headroom amounts to €442 million in constant assets, €1,105 million in variable assets, and -28% in the fair value of investment properties. Other liabilitiesof €62 million (30 June 2019: €47 million) represent primarily the fair value of hedging instruments (31 December 2019: €43 million; 30 June 2019: €48 million). 11IFRS requires that the costs incurred to raise capital are recognised as a decrease in the capital reserves. 16/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 6.3. Net asset value per share The table below details the change in the net asset value per share. Excluding the non-monetary effects (that is to say, non-cash) of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments12and after accounting for the distribution of the 2018/2019 dividend in October 201913, the net asset value per share based on the fair value of investment properties is €61.43 as of 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: €57.96 per share). Net asset value per share (in €) 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Net asset value after deduction of dividend 2018/2019, excl. changes in fair 61.43 57.96 value of hedging instruments* Effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments -1.79 -2.05 Net asset value after deduction of dividend 2018/2019 59.64 55.90 Number of share outstanding (excl. treasury shares) 24,601,158 24,601,158 Number of shares 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Number of shares outstanding° 24,601,158 24,601,158 Total number of shares 24,601,158 24,601,158 Total number of shares on the stock market 24,601,158 24,601,158 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (IAS 33) 24,601,110 19,274,471 Number of dividend rights°° 24,601,158 19,365,386 ° After deduction of the treasury shares. °° Based on the rights to the dividend for the shares issued during the year. The effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments of -€1.79 per share as of 31 December 2019 is the impact in equity of the fair value of hedging instruments, which is negative for €44 million, mainly booked in the liabilities on the balance sheet. Recall that IFRS requires the presentation of the annual accounts before appropriation. The net asset value of €60.16 per share as of 30 June 2019 (as published in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report) thus included the dividend distributed in October 2019, and should now be adjusted by €2.20 per share in order to compare with the value as of 31 December 2019. This amount corresponds to the amount of the total dividend (approx. €54 million) divided by the total number of shares outstanding as of 30 June 2019 (24,601,158). 17/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 7. Outlook The Board of Directors continues to pay close attention to the shifting economic, financial and political context and the associated impact on the Group's activities. In the current economic climate, Aedifica's key strengthsinclude the following: Aedifica's strategic focus on healthcare real estate and its development in Europe allow the Group to adapt to market opportunities and the evolution of economic conditions in the context of an ageing population. The geographical spread of the portfolio over six countries (Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden) leads to a better risk diversification.

Thanks to its investments in healthcare real estate, Aedifica benefits from indexed long-term rental incomes, which generate high net yields. The weighted average unexpired lease term on the total of its leases of 21 years provides Aedifica with a very good view of the majority of its future income streams over the long term.

long-term rental incomes, which generate high net yields. The weighted average unexpired lease term on the total of its leases of 21 years provides Aedifica with a very good view of the majority of its future income streams over the long term. The confirmed credit lines ensure the financing of the real estate portfolio (including ongoing project developments) and the further growth of the portfolio. Drawings on these credit facilities are largely covered by hedging instruments. In addition, Aedifica has in the past repeatedly demonstrated that it has excellent access to the capital markets in order to support its growth.

The combined pipeline of Aedifica and Hoivatilat amount to more than €600 million, assuring the Group's future growth. Taking into account the results as of 31 December 2019 and the investments that have already been carried out, in particular the integration of Hoivatilat as from 10 January 2020, Aedifica's Board of Directors has decided to adjust the outlook for the current financial year. Based on the anticipated real estate portfolio and without unforeseen developments, rental income for the financial year 2019/2020 is estimated at €163 million. This leads to an EPRA Earnings* of €97 million or €3.95 per share, and allows the payment of a gross dividend of €3.00 per share (an increase of 7% compared to the 2018/2019 dividend), notwithstanding the higher number of shares as a result of the capital increase of May 2019. 18/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 8. Principal risks and uncertainties The Board of Directors considers that the key risk factors and uncertainties summarised in pages 2 to 13 of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report are relevant for the remaining months of the 2019/2020 financial year. 9. Related party transactions Related party transactions (as defined under IAS 24 and by the Belgian Companies Code) are discussed in Note 13 of the attached Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. These transactions relate exclusively to the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Committee. Moreover, certain types of transactions are covered by Article 37 of the Act of 12 May 2014 on RREC (with the exception of cases explicitly covered by Article 38 of the same Act). Over the course of the first half of the 2019/2020 financial year, no transactions covered by this Article and outside of normal business transactions were executed between Aedifica and its regular service providers. 10. Corporate governance 10.1. Renewal of term of office The Annal General Meeting of 22 October 2019 renewed with immediate effect and for a period of three years (until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2022) the office of Mr. Jean Franken as non- executive independent Director. Aedifica's Board of Directors welcomes this appointment. Brussels, 18 February 2020. The Board of Directors. 19/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET II. EPRA14 The EPRA ('European Public Real Estate Association') is the voice of Europe's publicly traded real estate sector and the most widely used global benchmark for listed real estate. Aedifica's shares were added to the 'FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index' on 18 March 2013. As of 31 december 2019, Aedifica is included in the European EPRA Index with a weighting of approx. 1.0% and in the Belgian EPRA Index with a weighting of approx. 19.6%. Aedifica supports this approach to reporting standardisation, which has been designed to improve the quality and comparability of information. The Company supplies its investors with most of the information recommended by EPRA. Some of the EPRA indicators are considered to be alternative performance measures (APM). They are described in Note 15 of this half year financial report's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Key performance indicators according to the EPRA principles 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 EPRA Earnings* (in €/share) 1.89 1.74 EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs)* (in %) 17% 17% EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs)* (in %) 17% 17% 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 EPRA NAV* (in €/share) 62.07 58.44 EPRA NNNAV* (in €/share) 59.26 55.61 EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY) (in %) 5.3% 5.5% EPRA Topped-up NIY (in %) 5.6% 5.5% EPRA Vacancy Rate (in %) 0% 0% The above-mentioned EPRA NAV* and EPRA NNNAV* values as of 30 June 2019 were adjusted downward by €2.20 per share in comparison to the figures published in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report, so that they can be compared with the values as of 31 December 2019 (see footnote 13 in section I.6.3 above). This adjustment corresponds to the 2018/2019 gross dividend, which was distributed in October 2019 (see Note 15.6). The calculation of the EPRA NIY and the EPRA Topped-up NIY was revised for the account closed on 31 December 2019. The ratios now take into account the investment value of the marketable investment properties and no longer the fair value. In comparison, the EPRA NIY and EPRA Topped-up NIY ratios based on the fair value of the marketable investment properties as of 31 December 2019 would be 5.6% and 5.9%. In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Aedifica was presented with the 'EPRA BPR Gold Award' for its annual financial report five times in a row. Aedifica also won the 'EPRA sBPR Silver Award' and the 'EPRA sBPR Most Improved' for the 2018 Sustainability Report. In this way, Aedifica remains among the leading European companies being evaluated by EPRA. 14The data in this chapter are not compulsory according to the RREC regulation and are not subject to verification by public authorities. The data as of 31 December 2019 in this chapter have not been reviewed by the statutory auditor. 20/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Aedifica in the stock market 1. Stock price and volume Aedifica's shares (AED) have been quoted on Euronext Brussels since October 2006. Since November 2019, Aedifica has also been trading on Euronext Amsterdam via a secondary listing. Following its IPO, Aedifica has completed five capital increases, in cash and with preferential subscription rights or priority allocation rights: 15 October 2010: issuance of 2,013,334 new shares at €33.45, for a gross amount of €67 million;

7 December 2012: issuance of 2,697,777 new shares at € 37.00, for a gross amount of €100 million;

29 June 2015: issuance of 3,121,318 new shares at € 49.00, for a gross amount of €153 million;

28 March 2017: issuance of 3,595,164 new shares at € 61.00, for a gross amount of €219 million;

7 May 2019: issuance of 6,147,142 new shares at € 68.00, for a gross amount of €418 million. Aedifica is registered in the Bel Mid Index with a weighting of approximately 9.6% (31 December 2019). In addition, the Aedifica share is also included in the EPRA, MSCI and Stoxx Europe 600 indexes. The Aedifica share price fluctuated between €85.50 and €116.80 over the first half of the year and closed the first half of the financial year at €113.20, an increase of approx. 35% compared to 30 June 2019 (€83.90). Based on the stock price as at 31 December 2019, Aedifica shares have a premium of: 84.3% as compared to the net asset value per share excluding changes in the fair value of hedging instruments*;

89.8% as compared to the net asset value per share. Compared to the net asset value, this premium is a vote of confidence in Aedifica's track record and reflects, among other things, Aedifica's pure play focus on healthcare real estate, the Group's future growth, the stable nature of the profits generated in the long term and the attractive dividend. Between Aedifica's IPO (after deduction of the coupons which represented the preferential subscription rights or the priority allocation rights as part of the above-mentioned capital increases) and 31 December 2019, Aedifica's stock price increased by 211.2%, as compared to an increase of 65.3% for the Bel Mid index and a decrease of 6.9% for the EPRA Europe index over the same period. During the first half year, the liquidity of the Aedifica share also increased. The average daily volume was approx. €4,024,000 or approximately 38,400 shares, which means that the turnover rate increased to 41.7%. Aedifica continues its efforts to broaden its investor base further by regularly participating in road shows and events for institutional and private investors alike. 21/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Aedifica share 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Share price at closing (in €) 113.20 83.90 EPRA NAV* excl. changes in fair value of hedging insturments* (in €) 61.43 57.96 Premium (+) / Discount (-) excl. changes in fair value of hedging instruments* 84.3% 44.8% EPRA NAV* (in €) 59.64 55.90 Premium (+) / Discount (-) 89.8% 50.1% Market capitalisation 2,784,851,086 2,064,037,156 Free float 1 100.00% 100.00% Total number of shares listed 24,601,158 24,601,158 Denominator for the calculation of the EPRA NAV* per share 24,601,158 24,601,158 Average daily volume 38,387 24,982 Velocity 2 41.7% 32.5% Gross dividend per share (in €) 3 3.00 2.80 Dividend gross yield 4 2.7% 3.3% Percentage of the capital of a company held by the market, according to the definition of Euronext. See press release of 12 July 2019 and section 3 below. Annualised total volume of exchanged shares divided by the total number of shares listed on the market, according to the definition of Euronext. 2019/2020: according to section 7 of the Interim Management Report above. Gross dividend per share divided by the closing share price. 22/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 2. Graphic illustrations of Aedifica's stock price The stock prices below cover the period between Aedifica's IPO and 31 December 2019. Aedifica's total return15compared to indices 550 525 500 475 450 425 400 375 350 325 300 275 250 225 200 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 Total return Var. (%) Aedifica 195 437 EPRA Belgium 5,962 176 EPRA Europe 5,387 57 Epra Europe total return Aedifica total return Epra Belgium total return Aedifica's stock price evolution compared to indices 325 300 Spot Var. (%) 275 Aedifica 113.20 211.2 BEL MID 6,101.31 65.3 250 225 EPRA Belgium 1,792.85 26.6 200 EPRA Europe 2,485.94 -6.9 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 BEL.MID EPRA Europe EPRA.Belgium Aedifica 15Taking into account the value of the subscription rights of the rights issues of 2010 (-€1.89), 2012 (-€1.93), 2015 (-€0.89), 2017 (-€1.60) and 2019 (-€2.76), the IPO price of €41 was adjusted to €31.93. 23/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 3. Shareholding structure Aedifica shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's capital are listed in the table below (as of 31 December 2019, based on the number of shares held by the shareholders concerned as of 5 July 2019)16. SHAREHOLDERS Voting rights (in %) BlackRock, Inc. 5.00 Others < 5% 95.00 Total 100.00 The total number of shares is 24,601,158. 4. Financial calendar17 Financial calendar Interim statement 31.03.2020 20/05/2020 Annual press release 30.06.2020 2/09/2020 2019/2020 Annual Financial Report September 2020 Annual General Meeting 2020 27/10/2020 Dividend - payment coupon relating to the 2019/2020 financial year As from 4/11/2020 Interim statement 30.09.2020 13/11/2020 Half year results 31.12.2020 February 2021 Declarations of transparency (including control strings) are available on Aedifica's website. The Company has not received any additional declarations of transparency since 5 July 2019. According to the definition of Euronext, Aedifica's free float amounts to 100%. These dates are subject to change. 24/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET IV. Property report 1. Consolidated property portfolio 1.1. Marketable investment properties18 Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Investment properties 1,237,740 21,096 149,223,322 150,707,241 Belgium 460,095 7,929 57,046,380 58,462,089 Senior Living Group 156,981 2,690 18,934,628 19,574,555 Au Bon Vieux Temps 7,868 104 871,926 835,800 Beerzelhof 5,025 61 338,777 488,000 Coham 6,956 120 913,027 842,000 De Edelweis 6,914 122 794,389 943,000 De Witte Bergen 8,262 119 1,046,351 955,150 Ennea 1,848 34 204,023 154,700 Ezeldijk 7,101 105 745,114 882,000 Helianthus 4,799 67 492,564 500,000 Heydeveld 6,167 110 649,695 712,200 Kasteelhof 3,500 81 368,093 443,070 Les Jardins de la Mémoire 6,852 110 707,656 791,999 Oosterzonne 4,948 82 750,409 648,725 Op Haanven 6,587 111 706,238 783,000 Résidence Aux Deux Parcs 1,618 53 333,110 304,000 Residentie Boneput 2,993 78 477,350 457,900 Résidence du Plateau 8,069 143 1,336,263 1,263,000 Résidence Exclusiv 4,253 104 746,947 711,000 Résidence l'Air du Temps 7,197 137 918,109 1,004,000 Résidence Les Cheveux d'Argent 4,996 99 432,370 555,000 Residentie Sporenpark 9,261 127 1,116,251 1,103,000 Seniorenhof 3,116 52 328,059 224,941 De Maretak 5,684 122 556,452 797,000 Melopee 2,967 70 518,984 469,000 Sorgvliet 4,517 83 561,279 533,520 't Hoge 4,632 81 709,293 788,000 Uilenspiegel 6,863 97 757,880 683,550 Villa Vinkenbosch 9,153 114 988,687 1,057,000 Wielant 4,834 104 565,330 644,000 Armonea 123,762 2,054 15,820,075 16,038,540 De Notelaar 8,651 94 1,019,896 1,114,000 De Stichel 8,429 153 915,388 1,116,440 Eyckenborch 8,771 141 1,167,660 983,000 Gaerveld 6,994 115 832,855 874,000 Hestia 12,682 222 1,446,061 1,776,000 Huize Lieve Moenssens 4,597 78 582,743 561,600 Koning Albert I 7,775 110 968,346 977,000 Larenshof 6,988 117 1,079,527 1,011,000 Les Charmes en Famenne 3,165 96 314,516 417,600 Marie-Louise 1,959 30 389,087 199,500 Overbeke 6,917 113 840,716 881,400 Plantijn 7,310 110 1,047,986 825,000 Pont d'Amour 8,984 150 1,039,081 1,022,000 Residentie Gaerveld 1,504 20 177,780 170,000 Rietdijk 2,155 60 369,523 414,000 Salve 6,730 117 1,130,792 1,033,000 Senior Flandria 7,501 108 651,406 752,000 La Pairelle 6,016 118 803,462 840,000 Ter Venne 6,634 102 1,043,249 1,071,000 Vulpia 91,625 1,327 10,570,295 10,612,590 Blaret 9,578 107 1,110,881 934,650 Demerhof 10,657 120 993,625 1,020,000 Halmolen 9,200 140 1,077,444 1,082,000 La Ferme Blanche 4,240 90 568,991 605,200 Leopoldspark 10,888 153 1,272,968 1,277,460 Residentie Den Boomgaard 6,274 90 710,209 702,000 Residentie Kartuizerhof 10,845 128 986,632 1,016,480 Residentie Poortvelden 5,307 60 473,187 462,000 18It is not in the interest of the shareholder to publish the values by building. The addresses of the buildings are available in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report. Addresses of the acquisitions since 1 July 2019 are available in the related press releases. 25/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Residentie van de Vrede 3,793 107 730,000 880,000 't Spelthof 4,076 100 800,839 707,000 Twee poorten 8,413 129 1,032,521 1,057,800 Villa Temporis 8,354 103 812,998 868,000 Orpea 47,985 1,159 7,127,279 6,948,100 Bel-Air 5,350 161 761,172 755,000 Château Chenois 6,354 115 930,065 1,042,000 Jardins de Provence 2,280 72 418,645 370,000 New Philip 3,914 111 509,985 520,000 Residentie Augustin 4,832 94 566,349 672,100 Résidence du Golf 6,424 194 815,930 946,000 Résidence Grange des Champs 3,396 75 450,390 504,000 Résidence Parc Palace 6,719 162 1,318,536 1,046,000 Résidence Service 8,716 175 1,356,208 1,093,000 Hof van Schoten SPRL 8,313 101 840,000 1,075,000 Hof van Schoten 8,313 101 840,000 1,075,000 Time for Quality 5,824 58 446,800 667,000 Klein Veldeken 5,824 58 446,800 667,000 Buitenhof ASBL 4,386 80 576,882 739,000 Buitenhof 4,386 80 576,882 739,000 Résidence de La Houssière 4,484 94 613,258 545,200 Résidence La Houssière 4,484 94 613,258 545,200 Dorian groep 4,827 104 569,604 550,357 De Duinpieper 4,827 104 569,604 550,357 Vivalto 4,526 91 600,104 545,200 Prinsenhof (3) 4,526 91 600,104 545,200 Bremdael ASBL 3,500 66 350,000 518,862 Bremdael (w) 3,500 66 350,000 518,862 Pierre Invest SA 2,272 65 466,596 476,000 Bois de la Pierre 2,272 65 466,596 476,000 Le Carrosse 1,290 36 98,884 138,000 La Boule de Cristal 1,290 36 98,884 138,000 Other 320 4 31,975 33,685 Villa Bois de la Pierre 320 4 31,975 33,685 Germany 281,478 5,304 30,459,374 30,260,605 Vitanas 73,532 1,451 7,042,917 6,708,739 Am Bäkepark (i) 3,828 90 456,000 441,396 Am Kloster (f) 5,895 136 752,007 689,764 Am Schäfersee (j) 12,658 187 650,879 673,696 Am Stadtpark (j) 7,297 135 501,192 491,128 Am Tierpark (i) 13,549 217 1,093,050 1,095,936 Frohnau (f) 4,101 107 590,817 516,745 Patricia (g) 7,556 174 1,050,324 1,156,070 Rosengarten (i) 6,538 165 550,000 498,980 Rosenpark (g) 4,934 79 470,018 370,021 St. Anna (g) 7,176 161 928,629 775,004 Residenz Management 24,564 442 3,412,411 3,345,118 Bremerhaven I (k) 6,077 85 951,451 911,490 Bremerhaven II (k) 2,129 42 310,181 293,806 Cuxhaven (k) 810 9 108,239 102,127 Die Rose im Kalletal (c) 4,027 96 682,962 685,892 Senioreneinrichtung Haus Elisabeth (d) 3,380 80 585,587 577,980 Senioreneinrichtung Haus Matthäus (d) 2,391 50 365,992 365,823 Sonnenhaus Ramsloh (l) 5,750 80 408,000 408,000 Orpea 20,507 444 3,173,267 3,169,914 Bonifatius Seniorenzentrum (d) 3,967 80 617,833 606,951 Seniorenresidenz Am Stübchenbach (e) 5,874 130 807,926 828,234 Seniorenresidenz Kierspe (e) 3,721 79 565,907 546,987 Seniorenresidenz Klosterbauerschaft (c) 3,497 80 609,193 608,478 Seniorenresidenz Mathilde (c) 3,448 75 572,408 579,264 EMVIA 28,703 608 2,923,076 2,831,737 Residenz Zehlendorf (h) 4,540 180 600,000 554,920 Seniorenpflegezentrum Zur alten Linde 4,208 82 368,000 385,278 Seniorenquartier Lübbecke (m) 4,240 80 576,276 572,400 Seniorenquartier Schwerin (m) 5,000 87 646,800 630,000 Seniorenwohnpark Hartha 10,715 179 732,000 689,139 Azurit Rohr 29,862 465 2,366,742 2,601,640 Azurit Seniorenresidenz Cordula 1 4,970 75 312,051 357,824 Azurit Seniorenresidenz Cordula 2 1,204 39 162,267 176,954 Azurit Seniorenresidenz Sonneberg 4,876 101 583,416 614,402 Hansa Pflege-und Betreuungszentrum Dornum 11,203 106 426,000 436,917 Seniorenzentrum Weimar 7,609 144 883,008 1,015,542 26/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Alloheim 18,695 378 2,326,356 2,410,359 AGO Dresden 5,098 116 583,234 670,950 AGO Herkenrath 4,000 80 586,606 613,273 AGO Kreischa 3,670 84 416,516 414,896 Bonn 5,927 98 740,000 711,240 Argentum 16,086 294 1,623,000 1,479,982 Haus Alba 2,560 64 225,000 238,061 Haus Arche 531 13 75,000 31,832 Haus Concolor 5,715 74 510,000 411,480 Haus Nobilis 3,186 70 525,000 516,122 Seniorenheim J.J. Kaendler 4,094 73 288,000 282,486 Convivo 11,845 202 1,368,309 1,472,093 Haus am Jungfernstieg 2,457 60 363,309 361,179 Park Residenz 6,113 79 640,000 696,882 Seniorenhaus Wiederitzsch 3,275 63 365,000 414,032 Schloss Bensberg Management GmbH 8,215 87 1,009,336 1,159,496 Service-Residenz Schloss Bensberg 8,215 87 1,009,336 1,159,496 Casa Reha 7,618 151 901,228 960,549 Haus Steinbachhof 7,618 151 901,228 960,549 SARA 7,900 126 640,000 616,177 SARA Seniorenresidenz 7,900 126 640,000 616,177 Deutsche Pflege und Wohnstift GmbH 4,310 126 654,261 724,060 Seniorenheim am Dom 4,310 126 654,261 724,060 Cosiq GmbH 5,534 120 667,698 639,441 Pflegeteam Odenwald 1,202 32 222,218 223,563 Seniorenresidenz an den Kienfichten 4,332 88 445,480 415,879 Die Johanniter 3,950 74 509,312 427,164 Johanniter-Haus Lüdenscheid (l) 3,950 74 509,312 427,164 Advita Pflegedienst 6,422 91 464,616 462,384 Advita Haus Zur Alten Berufsschule 6,422 91 464,616 462,384 Deutsches Rotes Kreuz Kreisverband Nordfriesland e. V. 4,088 83 522,000 490,560 DRK Käthe-Bernhardt-Haus 4,088 83 522,000 490,560 Seniorenresidenz Laurentiusplatz GmbH 5,506 79 452,605 363,661 Laurentiusplatz 5,506 79 452,605 363,661 Volkssolidarität 4,141 83 402,240 397,531 Goldene Au 4,141 83 402,240 397,531 Netherlands 255,049 2,084 22,220,697 24,650,316 Stichting Vitalis Residentiële Woonvormen 90,981 446 3,986,705 4,830,000 Genderstate (a) 8,813 44 521,138 605,000 Parc Imstenrade (a) 57,181 263 2,110,609 2,630,000 Petruspark (a) 24,987 139 1,354,959 1,595,000 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 44,612 358 3,232,495 3,483,784 De Statenhof (a) 6,468 54 440,524 440,524 Kening State (a) 10,750 70 630,000 738,900 Residentie Boldershof (a) 2,261 33 330,393 330,393 Residentie Sibelius (a) 14,294 96 833,967 833,967 Zorghuis Smakt (a) 2,111 30 207,748 240,000 Zorgresidentie Mariëndaal (a) 8,728 75 789,862 900,000 NNCZ 38,440 340 2,785,000 2,785,000 De Kaap (a) 6,254 61 569,700 570,000 De Vecht (a) 8,367 79 670,625 670,000 Krakeel (a) 5,861 57 492,425 490,000 Wolfsbos (a) 11,997 93 789,025 790,000 WZC Beatrix (a) 5,961 50 263,225 265,000 Compartijn 15,606 173 2,706,929 2,955,000 Huize de Compagnie (a) 3,471 42 580,000 635,000 Huize Eresloo (a) 2,350 28 421,875 455,000 Huize Groot Waardijn (a) 1,918 26 421,875 455,000 Huize Hoog Kerckebosch (a) 2,934 32 547,627 595,000 Huize Roosdael (a) 2,950 26 421,875 470,000 Huize Ter Beegden (a) 1,983 19 313,677 345,000 Martha Flora 12,788 140 2,393,344 2,625,000 Martha Flora Bosch en Duin (a) 2,241 27 466,087 505,000 Martha Flora Den Haag (a) 2,259 28 573,212 620,000 Martha Flora Hilversum (a) 4,055 31 567,231 630,000 Martha Flora Hoorn (a) 780 12 81,683 95,000 Martha Flora Lochem (a) 1,012 13 169,130 185,000 Martha Flora Rotterdam (a) 2,441 29 536,000 590,000 Domus Magnus 8,072 99 2,091,297 2,280,000 Benvenuta (a) 924 10 220,360 240,000 Holland (a) 2,897 34 849,960 915,000 Molenenk (a) 2,811 40 708,112 775,000 Villa Walgaerde (a) 1,440 15 312,864 350,000 27/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Stepping Stones Home & Care 6,400 93 1,255,480 1,395,000 Saksen Weimar (a) 2,291 42 531,448 600,000 Spes Nostra (a) 2,454 30 473,332 520,000 Villa Nova (a) 1,655 21 250,700 275,000 Het Gouden Hart 6,243 72 1,010,683 1,110,000 HGH Driebergen (a) 353 9 79,493 85,000 HGH Kampen (a) 3,610 37 510,370 570,000 HGH Leersum (a) 2,280 26 420,820 455,000 Stichting Zorggroep Noorderboog 13,555 140 834,110 1,030,000 Oeverlanden (a) 13,555 140 834,110 1,030,000 Stichting Nusantara 4,905 70 625,000 720,000 Rumah Saya (b) 4,905 70 625,000 720,000 Stichting Leger des Heils Welzijns- en Gezondheidszorg 6,014 75 425,568 425,568 De Merenhoef (a) 6,014 75 425,568 425,568 Stichting Oosterlengte 4,380 32 413,569 500,000 Het Dokhuis (a) 4,380 32 413,569 500,000 Orpea 1,466 20 248,000 275,000 September Nijverdal (a) 1,466 20 248,000 275,000 Omega 1,587 26 212,517 235,964 Meldestraat (a) 1,587 26 212,517 235,964 United Kingdom 241,119 5,779 39,496,871 37,334,230 Maria Mallaband 38,302 908 7,107,366 7,117,047 Ashmead (v) 4,557 110 925,281 852,165 Belvoir Vale (q) 2,158 56 822,780 628,839 Blenheim (v) 2,288 64 330,451 382,005 Coplands (v) 3,445 79 694,745 740,502 Eltandia Hall (v) 3,531 83 510,676 593,577 Glennie House (r) 2,279 52 144,220 223,326 Heritage (v) 2,972 72 842,816 916,812 Kings Court (MM) (v) 2,329 60 299,984 329,112 Knights Court (v) 3,100 80 409,536 499,545 Ottery (s) 3,513 62 805,149 805,149 River View (v) 5,798 137 922,211 910,935 The Windmill (v) 2,332 53 399,518 235,080 Burlington 46,518 1,158 7,745,765 6,746,796 Bessingby Hall (q) 2,471 65 547,369 499,545 Cherry Trees (q) 3,178 81 283,491 276,219 Crystal Court (r) 2,879 60 587,700 570,069 Figham House (q) 2,131 63 602,681 511,299 Foresters Lodge (q) 2,241 69 355,868 446,652 Highfield Care Centre (q) 3,260 88 528,930 411,390 Maple Court (p) 3,045 64 570,069 534,807 Maple Lodge (q) 1,673 55 220,493 229,203 Priestley (q) 1,520 40 293,850 293,850 Randolph House (q) 2,433 60 251,992 211,572 Southlands (q) 1,812 48 436,696 235,080 The Elms (q) 1,280 37 338,980 176,310 The Elms & Oakwood (q) 5,361 80 440,985 417,267 The Grange (q) 2,919 73 313,186 311,481 The Hawthornes (q) 1,512 40 293,850 264,465 The Lawns (q) 2,459 62 233,626 246,834 The Limes (q) 3,414 97 887,685 687,609 The Sycamores (q) 1,627 40 293,850 276,219 York House (q) 1,302 36 264,465 146,925 Care UK 32,368 740 4,303,110 4,061,007 Armstrong House (u) 2,799 71 363,054 382,005 Cheviot Court (u) 2,978 73 616,694 587,700 Church View (u) 1,653 42 155,417 199,818 Collingwood Court (u) 2,525 63 559,501 517,176 Elwick Grange (u) 2,493 60 344,404 293,850 Grangewood Care Centre (u) 2,317 50 360,567 287,973 Hadrian House (u) 2,487 55 343,160 329,112 Hadrian Park (u) 2,892 73 280,994 252,711 Ponteland Manor (u) 2,160 52 198,934 193,941 Stanley Park (u) 3,240 71 482,414 493,668 The Terrace (u) 2,190 40 273,534 217,449 Ventress Hall (u) 4,635 90 324,439 305,604 Bondcare Group 33,879 831 4,013,277 4,507,659 Alexander Court (v) 3,347 82 520,705 528,930 Ashwood (v) 2,722 70 329,112 352,620 Beech Court (v) 2,135 51 308,812 317,358 Brook House (v) 3,155 74 347,918 411,390 Chatsworth Grange (v) 2,558 66 302,748 340,866 Clarendon (v) 2,132 51 197,554 252,711 Coniston Lodge (v) 3,733 92 432,547 470,160 Derwent Lodge (v) 2,612 62 291,499 293,850 28/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Green Acres (v) 2,352 62 293,850 293,850 Moorland Gardens (v) 3,472 79 470,160 493,668 Springfield (v) 3,153 80 228,312 329,112 The Fountains (v) 2,510 62 290,059 423,144 Renaissance 19,936 452 2,668,485 2,909,115 Beech Manor (q) 2,507 46 243,697 264,465 Jesmond (q) 2,922 65 517,652 493,668 Letham Park (q) 2,954 70 425,835 423,144 Meadowlark (q) 2,005 57 193,987 246,834 Persley Castle (q) 1,550 40 258,985 252,711 The Cowdray Club (q) 2,581 35 404,207 399,636 Torry (q) 3,028 81 251,121 434,898 Whitecraigs (q) 2,389 58 373,000 393,759 Four Seasons 15,781 387 2,440,130 2,491,848 Beechcare (q) 2,739 65 822,780 822,780 Grosvenor Park (q) 2,312 61 352,620 340,866 Hilltop Manor (q) 2,809 80 376,128 376,128 Meadowbrook (q) 3,334 69 324,410 352,620 Riverside View (q) 2,362 59 352,620 364,374 The Lodge (q) 2,226 53 211,572 235,080 Lifeways 3,880 67 2,285,347 1,498,635 Heath Farm (q) 2,832 47 1,442,964 899,181 Sharmers Fields House (q) 1,048 20 842,383 599,454 Brighterkind 6,177 156 1,586,790 1,680,822 Ashurst Park (q) 2,145 47 552,438 552,438 Highfields (Notts) (q) 1,554 49 382,005 487,791 Kingsmills (q) 2,478 60 652,347 640,593 Caring Homes 8,898 221 1,725,935 1,310,571 Brooklyn House (q) 1,616 38 398,289 287,973 Guysfield (q) 2,052 51 467,097 217,449 Hillside House and Mellish House (q) 3,629 92 553,960 481,914 Sanford House (q) 1,601 40 306,588 323,235 Harbour Healthcare 11,582 293 1,411,626 1,222,416 Bentley Rosedale Manor (q) 2,896 78 447,726 376,128 Devonshire House & Lodge (q) 3,167 77 281,090 264,465 Elburton Heights (q) 3,076 69 291,995 287,973 Tree Tops Court (q) 2,442 69 390,814 293,850 Halcyon Care Homes 3,210 66 846,288 937,969 Hazel End (t) 3,210 66 846,288 937,969 Majesticare 4,669 126 1,157,449 1,104,876 Lashbrook House (q) 1,741 46 411,390 405,513 Oak Lodge (q) 1,699 45 394,101 311,481 The Mount (q) 1,229 35 351,958 387,882 Select Healthcare 7,462 195 969,605 840,411 Cromwell Court (q) 2,896 67 315,007 323,235 Delves Court (q) 2,246 62 254,239 246,834 Plas Rhosnesni (q) 2,320 66 400,359 270,342 Priory Group 3,755 77 646,559 411,390 Bentley Court (q) 3,755 77 646,559 411,390 Conniston Care 4,702 102 589,138 493,668 Athorpe Lodge & The Glades (q) 4,702 102 589,138 493,668 Projects under development (4) 141,056 1,809 1,808,306 0 Belgium 8,027 100 153,966 0 Armonea 8,027 100 153,966 0 Rembertus 8,027 100 153,966 0 Germany 93,445 1,239 944,955 0 EMVIA 75,408 948 697,604 0 Seniorenquartier Beverstedt (n) 5,475 80 29,214 0 Seniorenquartier Bremen (o) 7,057 75 48,690 0 Seniorenquartier Espelkamp (n) 9,458 113 71,411 0 Seniorenquartier Heiligenhafen (n) 7,391 104 59,130 0 Seniorenquartier Kaltenkirchen (m) 6,650 123 117,180 0 Seniorenquartier Langwedel (o) 8,250 113 72,881 0 Seniorenquartier Sehnde (o) 6,012 90 45,117 0 Seniorenquartier Weyhe (o) 7,373 109 97,380 0 Seniorenquartier Wolfsburg (n) 17,742 141 156,600 0 Argentum 5,292 91 120,000 0 Haus Wellengrund 5,292 91 120,000 0 Aspida 5,095 120 74,624 0 Pflegecampus Plauen 5,095 120 74,624 0 Residenz Management 7,650 80 52,728 0 Quartier am Rathausmarkt (l) 7,650 80 52,728 0 29/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Subsidiary(1) Total surface Residential Contractual Estimated rental (m²) units rents (2) value (ERV) (2) Netherlands 39,584 470 709,385 0 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 8,987 99 204,304 0 Residentie La Tour (b) 4,250 30 89,726 0 Sorghuys Tilburg (a) 1,289 22 43,513 0 Villa Casimir (b) 1,273 20 33,564 0 Vinea Domini (b) 2,175 27 37,500 0 Stepping Stones Home & Care 5,893 80 232,380 0 Natatorium (b) 1,923 26 105,000 0 Stepping Stones Zwolle (a) 1,770 24 50,880 0 Villa Nuova (b) 2,200 30 76,500 0 Stichting Oosterlengte 7,360 120 110,250 0 LTS Winschoten (a) 4,560 84 72,000 0 Verpleegcentrum Scheemda (a) 2,800 36 38,250 0 Het Gouden Hart 4,202 45 109,737 0 HGH Harderwijk (a) 4,202 45 109,737 0 Stichting Rendant 13,142 126 52,715 0 Nieuw Heerenhage (a) 13,142 126 52,715 0 The sites specified in the table are held by one of the following subsidiaries: (a) Aedifica Nederland BV; (b) Aedifica Nederland 2 BV; (c) Aedifica Luxemburg I SCS; (d) Aedifica Luxemburg II SCS; (e) Aedifica Luxemburg III SCS; (f) Aedifica Luxemburg IV SCS; (g) Aedifica Luxemburg V SCS; (h) Aedifica Luxemburg VI SCS; (i) German Healthcare Real Estate I Beta Sàrl; (j) German Healthcare Real Estate II Gamma Sàrl; (k) Aedifica Residenzen Nord GmbH; (l) Aedifica Residenzen West GmbH; (m) Aedifica Residenzen 1 GmbH; (n) Aedifica Residenzen 2 GmbH; (o) Aedifica Residenzen 3 GmbH; (p) AED Maple Holdings Ltd; (q) AED Oak 1 Ltd; (r) AED Oak Acquisitions (Jersey); (s) AED Oak Acquisitions (Ottery); (t) Aedifica UK Ltd; (u) Chapp Acquisition Ltd; (v) Patient Properties (Holdings) Ltd; (w) Hof Van Bremdael SA. All other sites are held by Aedifica SA. See glossary in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report. Recognised in the balance sheet as assets classified as held for sale. Although still under construction, these sites already generate limited rental incomes. This explains why they were included in this table and why the number of residential units and the estimated rental value are not mentionned. 1.2. Projects and renovations in progress All of the projects in the table below are pre-let. €36 million of the investment budget has already been realised through the completion of the acquisition of the BAVARIA Senioren- und Pflegeheim care home in Germany on 1 January 2020 (€5 million), the Wohnstift am Weinberg care home in Germany on 17 January 2020 (€10 million), the Am Parnassturm care home in Germany on 12 February 2020 (€4.5 million) and the Am Marktplatz care home in Germany on 12 February 2020 (€2 million), and the completion of the construction works on the Seniorenquartier Kaltenkirchen care campus on 16 January 2020 (€15 million) (see Note 12 of the condensed consolidated financial statements). 30/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Projects and renovations Operator Investment Inv. as of Future Comment (in € million) 1 31/12/2019 inv. Projects in progress 320 69 250 Completion 2019/2020 75 48 27 BE Kasteelhof Senior Living Group 3 0 3 Extension of a care home BE SLG - energy saving project Senior Living Group 2 0 2 Energy saving project DE Laurentiusplatz Seniorenresidenz Laurentiusplatz 1 0 1 Renovation of a care home DE Seniorenquartier Kaltenkirchen 3 EMVIA 15 11 3 Construction of a care campus DE Residenz Zehlendorf EMVIA 6 5 1 Renovation of a care home DE Seniorenquartier Beverstedt 3 EMVIA 10 5 5 Construction of a care campus NL Sorghuys Tilburg 2 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 3 3 0 Construction of a care residence NL LTS Winschoten 2 Stichting Oosterlengte 13 12 0 Construction of a care residence NL De Merenhoef Stichting Leger des Heils 0 0 0 Extension and renovation of a care home Welzijns- en Gezondheidszorg NL De Statenhof Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 2 1 1 Extension and renovation of a care home NL Residentie Boldershof Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 1 0 1 Renovation of a care home NL Verpleegcentrum Scheemda 2 Stichting Oosterlengte 4 1 3 Construction of a care home NL Het Gouden Hart Harderwijk 2 Het Gouden Hart 7 5 1 Construction of a healthcare site NL Residentie La Tour 2 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 6 2 4 Redevelopment of a healthcare site NL Villa Casimir 2 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 2 0 2 Redevelopment of a care residence Completion 2020/2021 176 20 155 BE De Duinpieper Dorian groep 3 2 1 Extension and renovation of a care home BE Sorgvliet Senior Living Group 5 0 5 Extension of a care home BE Résidence Aux Deux Parcs Senior Living Group 3 2 2 Extension of a care home BE Residentie 't Spelthof Vulpia 6 0 5 Extension of a care home NL Nieuw Heerenhage 2 Stichting Rendant 20 2 18 Construction of a healthcare site NL Residentie Sibelius Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 9 0 9 Renovation of a healthcare site NL Stepping Stones Zwolle 2 Stepping Stones Home & Care 5 0 5 Construction of a care residence NL Vinea Domini 2 Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 3 0 3 Redevelopment of a care residence NL Villa Nuova 2 Stepping Stones Home & Care 5 0 5 Construction of a care residence DE Pflegecampus Plauen 2 Aspida 11 4 7 Construction of a care home DE Seniorenquartier Espelkamp 3 EMVIA 15 2 13 Construction of a care campus DE Seniorenquartier Heiligenhafen 3 EMVIA 13 1 12 Construction of a care campus DE Seniorenquartier Bremen 3 EMVIA 15 1 14 Construction of a care campus DE Seniorenquartier Weyhe 3 EMVIA 15 0 15 Construction of a care campus DE Seniorenquartier Sehnde 3 EMVIA 12 0 12 Construction of a care campus DE Seniorenheim Haus Wellengrund 2 Argentum 8 1 7 Redevelopment of a care home DE Seniorenquartier Wolfsburg 3 EMVIA 28 4 24 Construction of a care campus Completion 2021/2022 46 1 45 DE Seniorenquartier Langwedel 3 EMVIA 16 0 15 Construction of a care campus DE Quartier am Rathausmarkt Residenz Management 15 1 15 Construction of a care home NL Natatorium Stepping Stones Home & Care 3 0 3 Extension of a care home UK Burlington projects Burlington 4 0 4 Extension of care homes UK MMCG - extension projects Maria Mallaband Care Group 8 0 8 Extension of care homes Completion 2023/2024 23 0 23 DE Am Schäfersee Vitanas 10 0 10 Renovation of a care home DE Am Stadtpark Vitanas 5 0 5 Renovation of a care home DE Rosengarten Vitanas 8 0 8 Renovation of a care home DE Am Tierpark Vitanas 1 0 1 Renovation of a care home Land reserve 2 2 0 BE Terrain Bois de la Pierre - 2 2 0 - Acquisitions subject to outstanding conditions 45 0 45 Completion 2019/2020 26 0 26 DE Wohnstift am Weinberg Cosiq 20 0 20 Acquisition and renovation of a care home DE BAVARIA Senioren- und Pflegeheim Auriscare 6 0 6 Acquisition and renovation of a care home Completion 2021/2022 7 0 7 DE Seniorenhaus Lessingstrasse Seniorenhaus Lessingstrasse 7 0 7 Construction of a care home Completion 2023/2024 12 0 12 DE Am Parnassturm Vitanas 8 0 8 Acquisition and renovation of a care home DE Am Marktplatz Vitanas 4 0 4 Acquisition and renovation of a care home Projects subject to outstanding conditions 114 0 114 Completion 2020/2021 71 0 71 BE Uilenspiegel Senior Living Group 2 0 2 Extension of a care home BE Residentie van de Vrede Vulpia 2 0 2 Extension of a care home BE Rembertus Armonea 12 0 12 Construction of a care home DE Specht Gruppe (2020/2021) 3 EMVIA 36 0 36 Construction & acquisition of care campuses NL Rendant Aldlânstate Stichting Rendant 20 0 20 Construction of a senior housing site Completion 2021/2022 42 0 42 DE Specht Gruppe (2021/2022) 3 EMVIA 42 0 42 Construction & acquisition of care campuses TOTAL PIPELINE 480 71 409 Changes in fair value - -3 - Roundings - 1 - On balance sheet 69 Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of 31 December 2019 (1.1754 £/€). Although still under construction, the sites already generate limited rental incomes, in particular for the plots of land that have already been acquired. Their values are therefore no longer mentioned in the table above. This explains why the estimated investment values differ from those mentioned earlier. Part of the cooperation agreement with Specht Gruppe. 31/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 2. Portfolio analysis as of 31 December 2019 2.1. Key figures 16% Flanders 29% Brussels Wallonia United Kingdom 21% Germany Netherlands 6% 6% 22% 1% Healthcare buildings for care-dependent seniors 17% Healthcare buildings for 7% independent seniors with on-demand services Mixed-use healthcare buildings 75% Healthcare buildings for target groups other than seniors Geographical breakdown (in terms of fair value) 5% 6% 0-10 years 20% 10-20 years >20 years Project 69% Breakdown by healthcare segment (in terms of fair value) 13% <15 years 87% ≥15 years Age of buildings Unexpired lease term (in terms of fair value) (in terms of fair value) The weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) for all buildings in the Company's portfolio is 21 years. The overall occupancy rate of the total portfolio reached 100%. 32/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 2.2. Breakdown of senior housing contractual rents by group controlling the legal entities in contractual relation with Aedifica Country Group controlling the legal Tenants Number 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 entities in contractual of sites relation with Aedifica HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE 290 100% 100% Belgium 79 38% 42% Senior Living Group 1° 28 13% 14% Ennea Rustoord VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% FDL Group GCV/SCS 1 1% 1% Foyer De Lork VZW/ASBL 6 3% 3% Helianthus VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Heydeveld Woon- en Zorgcentrum VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Home Residence du Plateau BVBA/SPRL 1 1% 1% Les Jardins de la Mémoire VZW/ASBL 1 0% 1% Prodinvest BVBA/SPRL 1 0% 0% Résidence Au Bon Vieux Temps NV/SA 1 1% 1% Résidence Les Cheveux d'Argent NV/SA 1 0% 0% Residentie Kasteelhof GCV/SCS 1 0% 0% Residentie Sporenpark BVBA/SPRL 1 1% 1% Rustoord 't Hoge VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Senior Living Group NV/SA 8 4% 4% Seniorie de Maretak NV/SA 1 0% 0% Wielant -Futuro GCV/SCS 1 0% 0% Armonea 2 20 11% 12% Armonea NV/SA 8 5% 5% Citadelle Mosane BVBA/SPRL 1 1% 1% Eyckenborgh VZW/ASBL 2 1% 2% Gravenkasteel VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Happy Old People BVBA/SPRL 1 0% 0% Huize Lieve Moenssens VZW/ASBL 5 2% 3% LDC De Wimilingen VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Restel Flats BVBA/SPRL 1 1% 1% Vulpia 12 7% 8% Oase VZW/ASBL 3 2% 2% Vulpia Brussel VZW/ASBL 1 0% 1% Vulpia Vlaanderen VZW/ASBL 7 4% 5% Vulpia Wallonie VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Orpea 9 5% 5% Château Chenois Gestion BVBA/SPRL 3 1% 2% New Philip NV/SA 3 1% 1% Parc Palace NV/SA 1 1% 1% Progestimmob NV/SA 1 1% 1% Résidence du Golf NV/SA 1 1% 1% Other 8 2% 3% Bremdael VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Buitenhof VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Hof van Schoten BVBA/SPRL 1 1% 1% Le Château de Tintagel BVBA/SPRL 1 0% 0% Other 1 0% 0% Résidence Bois de la Pierre NV/SA 1 0% 0% Résidence de la Houssière NV/SA 1 0% 0% WZC Prinsenhof VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Time for Quality 1 0% 0% Service Flat Residenties VZW/ASBL 1 0% 0% Dorian Groep 1 0% 0% Fripomat BVBA/SPRL 1 0% 0% Korian Group. Colisée Group. 33/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Country Group controlling the legal Tenants Number 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 entities in contractual of sites relation with Aedifica Germany 67 21% 17% Vitanas 10 5% 3% Vitanas GmbH & Co. KGaA 10 5% 3% EMVIA 14 2% 1% Aventium Seniorenpflege GmbH 1 0% 0% Aventium Senioren-Wohnpark Hartha GmbH, GbR 1 0% 0% EMVIA 11 1% 1% Residenz Zehlendorf Kranken- und Pflegeheim GmbH 1 0% 0% Residenz Management 8 2% 2% Ambulanter Pflegedienst Weser GmbH 3 1% 1% Katholische Hospitalgesellschaft Südwestfalen GmbH Olpe 2 1% 1% Medeor Senioren-Residenz GmbH 1 0% 1% Sonnenhaus Saterland (Mevr. Henkel) 1 0% 0% Specht & Tegler 1 0% 0% Orpea 5 2% 2% Bonifatius Seniorendienste GmbH 1 0% 0% Senioren Wohnpark Weser GmbH 3 1% 1% Seniorenresidenz Kierspe GmbH 1 0% 0% Azurit Rohr 5 2% 1% Azurit Rohr GmbH 5 2% 1% Alloheim 4 2% 2% AGO Dresden Betriebsgesellschaft für Sozialeinrichtungen mbH 1 0% 0% AGO Herkenrath Betriebsgesellschaft für Sozialeinrichtungen mbH 1 0% 0% AGO Weisseritz Betriebsgesellschaft für Sozialeinrichtungen mbH 1 0% 0% Senator Senioren- und Pflegeeinrichtungen gGmbH 1 0% 1% Argentum 6 1% 1% Seniorenheim J.J. Kaendler GmbH 1 0% 0% Tannenhof Fachpflegeheime GmbH 4 1% 1% Argentum Holding GmbH 1 0% 0% Convivo 3 1% 1% Parkresidenz Pflege & Betreuung GmbH 1 0% 0% Seniorencentrum Haus am Jungfernstieg GmbH 1 0% 0% Seniorenresidenz Wiederitzsch GmbH 1 0% 0% Other 2 1% 1% Schloss Bensberg Management GmbH 1 1% 1% Seniorenresidenz Laurentiusplatz GmbH 1 0% 0% Casa Reha 1 1 1% 0% Casa Reha Altenpflegeheim GmbH 1 1% 0% SARA 1 0% 0% SARA Seniorenresidenzen GmbH 1 0% 0% DPUW 2 1 0% 0% Deutsche Pflege und Wohnstift GmbH 1 0% 0% Cosiq 2 0% 0% Cosiq GmbH 1 0% 0% Pflegeteam Odenwald GmbH 1 0% 0% Johanniter 1 0% 0% Johanniter gGmbH 1 0% 0% Advita 1 0% 0% Zusammen Zuhause GmbH 1 0% 0% DRK Kreisverband Nordfriesland e. V. 1 0% 0% DRK Pflegedienste Nordfriesland gGmbH 1 0% 0% Volkssolidarität 1 0% 0% Volkssolidarität Südthüringen e. V. 1 0% 0% Aspida 1 0% 0% Aspida GmbH 1 0% 0% Korian Group. Colisée Group. 34/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Country Group controlling the legal Tenants Number 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 entities in contractual of sites relation with Aedifica Netherlands 53 15% 14% Vitalis 3 3% 3% Stichting Vitalis Residentiële Woonvormen 3 3% 3% Ontzorgd Wonen Groep 1 10 2% 3% Boeijend Huys Ouderenzorg BV 1 0% 0% European Care Residence Hotels and Resorts BV 4 1% 1% Herstelzorg Nederland BV 1 0% 0% Ontzorg Wonen Nederland BV 1 0% 0% Residentie Mariëndaal Facilitair BV 1 1% 1% Zorghuis Nederland Holding BV 1 0% 0% Zorghuis Roermond BV 1 0% 0% Zorghuis Smakt Facilitair BV 1 0% 0% NNCZ 5 2% 0% Noord Nederlandse Coöperatie van Zorgorganisaties 5 2% 2% Compartijn 6 2% 2% Compartijn Exploitatie BV 6 2% 2% Martha Flora 6 2% 2% Bronovo Martha Flora BV 1 0% 0% Martha Flora BV 2 0% 0% Martha Flora Bosch en Duin BV 1 0% 0% Martha Flora Hilversum BV 1 0% 0% Martha Flora Lochem BV 1 0% 0% Domus Magnus 4 1% 2% DM Benvenuta BV 1 0% 0% DM Molenenk BV 1 0% 1% DM Walgaerde BV 1 0% 0% Panta Rhei V BV 1 1% 1% Stepping Stones Home & Care 2 6 1% 1% Poort van Sachsen Weimar BV 1 0% 0% Stepping Stones Leusden BV 1 0% 0% Stepping Stones Zwolle BV 1 0% 0% Villa Spes Nostra BV 1 0% 0% Stepping Stones Home & Care Holding BV 2 0% 0% Het Gouden Hart 1 4 1% 1% Het Gouden Hart Driebergen BV 1 0% 0% Het Gouden Hart Kampen Holding BV 1 0% 0% Het Gouden Hart van Leersum BV 1 0% 0% HGH Wonen I BV 1 0% 0% Other 1 1% 1% Stichting Zorggroep Noorderboog 1 1% 1% Stichting Nusantara 1 0% 0% Stichting Nusantara 1 0% 0% Stichting Oosterlengte 3 0% 0% Multi tenant 2 0% 0% Stichting Oosterlengte 1 0% 0% Stichting Leger des Heils Welzijns- en Gezondheidszorg 1 0% 0% Stichting Leger des Heils Welzijns- en Gezondheidszorg 1 0% 0% Orpea 1 0% 0% September Nijverdal BV 1 0% 0% Omega 1 0% 0% Omega 1 0% 0% Stichting Rendant 1 0% 0% Stichting Rendant 1 0% 0% In February 2020, Korian Group has taken over the operation of 12 sites of Aedifica's portfolio, which were initially operated by Het Gouden Hart and Ontzorgd Wonen Groep. See section 3.5 of the Interim Management Report above. Korian Group. 35/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Country Group controlling the legal Tenants Number 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 entities in contractual of sites relation with Aedifica United Kingdom 91 26% 27% Maria Mallaband 12 5% 5% Belvoir Vale Care Homes Ltd 1 1% 1% Countrywide Care 1 0% 0% MMCG (2) Ltd 9 4% 3% MMCG (3) Ltd 1 1% 1% Burlington 19 5% 5% Burlington Care (Yorkshire) Ltd 7 2% 2% Burlington Care Ltd 12 3% 3% Care UK 12 3% 3% Care UK Community Partnership Ltd 12 3% 3% Bondcare Group 12 3% 3% Bondcare (London) Ltd 9 2% 2% Ultima Care Centres (No 1) Ltd 3 2% 2% Other 4 2% 2% Amore Elderly Care (Wednesfield) Ltd 1 0% 0% Athorpe Health Care Ltd 1 0% 0% Autism Care (UK) Ltd 1 1% 1% Burgess Care Ltd 1 1% 1% Renaissance 8 2% 2% Renaissance Care (No 1) Ltd 8 2% 2% Four Seasons 6 2% 2% Four Seasons (Beechcare) Ltd 1 1% 0% Four Seasons (DFK) Ltd 2 0% 1% Four Seasons (FJBK) Ltd 1 0% 0% Laurels Lodge Ltd 1 0% 0% Tamaris Management Services Ltd 1 0% 0% Brighterkind 3 1% 1% Brighterkind (Quercus) Ltd 1 0% 0% Highfields Care Home Ltd 1 0% 0% Four Seasons (DKF) Ltd 1 0% 0% Caring Homes 4 1% 1% Brooklyn House Ltd 1 0% 0% Guysfield House Ltd 1 0% 0% Sanford House Ltd 1 0% 0% Stour Sudbury Ltd 1 0% 0% Harbour Healthcare 4 1% 1% Harbour Healthcare 2 Ltd 4 1% 1% Halcyon Care Homes 1 1% 0% Halcyon Care Homes Ltd 1 1% 0% Majesticare 3 1% 1% Majesticare (Lashbook) Ltd 1 0% 0% Majesticare (Oak Lodge) Ltd 1 0% 0% Majesticare (The Mount) Ltd 1 0% 0% Select Healthcare 3 1% 1% DRB Healthcare Ltd 3 1% 1% TOTAL 290 100% 100% 36/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 3. The healthcare real estate market 3.1. Belgium19 In recent years, the number of rest home beds in Belgium has steadily increased to reach a capacity of approx. 150,000 units. According to demographic forecasts, and given the increased life expectancy, a deficit between this increased supply and demand seems to persist in the long term. The split of these beds between different types of operators remains relatively stable. In Flanders, public operators manage 30% of the beds, while not-for-profit operators and private operators manage 37% and 33%, respectively. In Wallonia, public operators manage 2% of the beds, not-for-profit operators manage 21% and private operators manage 50%. In Brussels, the number of beds managed by the private sector exceeds 60%. Given the increasing trend toward professionalisation, private operators are urged to consolidate and to improve their organisation. At present, the three main private operators (Colisée through Armonea, Orpea and Korian through Senior Living Group) manage more than 23,000 beds - approx. 17% of all beds in Belgium. Considering the latest data, life expectancy in Belgium and Europe is increasing, reaching 78.2 years for men and 83.2 years for women. This trend will continue during the coming years, reaching 81 years for men, and 85.7 years for women, by 2030. Given the fact that the period during which elderly people suffer from health problems remains stable (about 15 years for men and 18 years for women), progress in terms of health care, home automation and home care will play an increasingly important role in limiting an early relocation to residential care facilities. As a result, people tend to transfer to a rest home around the age of 86 (in average); their average stay remains stable at 580 to 590 days. Nevertheless, the length of stay in residential care homes seems to be decreasing slightly. For newcomers, the average length of stay is currently around 370 days. Moreover, the latest Eurostat demographic perspectives show that aging is continuing in both Europe and Belgium. The number of Belgians aged 80 and over is expected to grow from 610,000 to 790,000 by 2030, an increase of 180,000 people in 15 years or 12,000 per year. According to the OCDE, the need for care in rest homes increases with age: 25% of 75-year-olds, 30% to 40% of 80-year-olds, and more than 50% of those aged 85 and above. Based on this data, the need for new beds in residential care facilities is estimated at 3,000 to 4,000 per year. In Flanders, the need for new beds is significantly higher than in Brussels or Wallonia. In this regard, it seems logical that health care real estate is becoming increasingly attractive to investors. The (very) long-term contracts with operators, indexed rents, and triple net leases are key factors for REITs, which were the first to enter this market, as well as for insurance companies and pension funds. The main elements for investors are the operator's solvency and the future sustainability of subsidies. Since 2012, an average of more than €200 million has been invested annually in the Belgian healthcare real estate sector (approx. €300 million in 2015 and 2016). In 2019, the volume of investments in Belgian healthcare real estate reached a record high of more than €480 million, mainly due to the acquisition of large portfolios by various RRECs.This trend is increasing. Given the attractiveness of investments in healthcare real estate, the increased professionalisation of operators and historically low interest rates, gross rental yields are decreasing. While prime yields (based on long-term triple net leases) amounted to more than 6% in 2011-2012, they are, at the end of 2018, below the 5% threshold.The most recent 19Written in French on 3 February 2020 by Cushman & Wakefield Belgium NV/SA, and reproduced with permission. 37/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET transactions in 2019 indicate that the initial net return has fallen even further to 4.5%, the lowest level to date. In this context, the quality, versatility and overall sustainability of investment properties are becoming even more important. To increase the flexibility and complementarity of real estate properties, several initiatives have been undertaken in recent years to bring together residential sites so as to provide service to several types of dependent persons. (such as service-residences or accommodation for youth with disabilities). Given the above-mentioned demographic perspectives and the specificity of the healthcare real estate sector, it seems clear that the investment market can be expected to continue to thrive in the years to come. It is possible new actors will be attracted to the market, but the presence of the existing actors is ensured, given the benefits arising from their profound knowledge of the sector. In the coming months, yields are not expected to experience further compression. 3.2. Germany20 The German healthcare market is a growth market. According to the German Statistical Office, more than three million people in Germany are currently in need of care given the terms of the German social security code. Within the next years, the share of people in need of care within the total population is estimated to grow significantly. According to the most recent data, as of the end of 2017, Germany had approx. 82.8 million inhabitants, of which around 17.7 million aged over 65 and a total of 3.4 million people in need of care. Of these 3.4 million, 2.59 million (76%) were cared for at home (68% by caregiving relatives and 32% by out-patient care services). 818,000 of the people in need of care were cared for in full-time care homes. By the year 2030, up to 3.5 million people in need of care are expected, but the number of caregiving relatives for informal care however, is set to decline. This is caused by the changes of the demographic structure within the population, altered family structures, greater distances between the homes of family members and the increased number of middle-age and older employed women. Population ageing will be further amplified by the generation of babyboomers, born between 1956 and 1965, who have already reached 60 years of age or who will turn 60 in the coming years. Consequently, the need for senior housing will increase over the next decades. At the end of 2018, there are approx. 952,000 beds in more than 14,400 care homes in Germany, of which 94% cater to seniors and 6% cater to disabled persons or people who suffer from mental health disorders or terminal illness. These care homes are operated by not-for-profit operators (approx. 53%), private operators (approx. 42%) and public operators (approx. 5%). According to various market studies, the capacity of care homes needs to increase by approx. 340,000 units by 2030. Thus, the ageing population offers significant growth potential and consolidation opportunities in the collective healthcare property sector in Germany. In 2019, the investment volume in the German healthcare real estate market amounted to approx. €2.1 billion. This volume was mainly invested in rest homes (approx. €1.2 billion), followed by senior housing and assisted-living housing (€470 million), medical centres (€263 million) and hospitals (€135 million). With a transaction volume of €757 million, the fourth quarter of 2019 was the strongest last quarter ever in the German healthcare real estate market. The transactions were mainly realised by international investors, which accounted for 62% (approx. €1.3 million) of the total transaction volume. 20Written in English on 14 January 2020 by CBRE GmbH, and reproduced with permission. 38/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Investors from European countries were particularly active and accounted for 92% of the total volume of transactions (38% of the total came from investors from Germany, followed by investors from France (33%) and Belgium (10%)). At the end of 2019, the 'prime' net yield for rest homes decreased by 0.25% to 4.50%. Healthcare properties are still seen as a sustainable and common asset class, where transactions with a yield below 5% have occasionally already been registered. Moreover, thanks to a higher quality of the buildings compared to the past, healthcare real estate sites are less quickly declared outdated, as a result of which the risk premium for care properties as an asset class continues to decrease. In 2020, the great interest of investors in healthcare real estate will continue and will only be slowed down by the availability of real estate on the market. The possibilities for building and creating new rest home capacity are limited for all market players, whether they are operators, developers, investors or the company. One of the reasons for this is the lack of construction sites. Compared to other types of real estate, the high costs of construction sites and construction works are often not economically viable in the case of healthcare real estate. However, the lack of construction sites also has a positive effect: operators are once again investing more in existing sites and renovations. In 2019, approx. €400 million was invested in new construction projects or renovated buildings, which corresponds to approx. 19% of the total volume of healthcare real estate investments. 3.3. The Netherlands21 The Netherlands currently has a population of approx. 17.4 million inhabitants. The Central Bureau of Statistics predicts a slight growth in the population, to reach 18.3 million inhabitants by 2040. Population growth beyond 2040 remains uncertain. It is certain, however, that the number of elderly will increase sharply over this period, from 3.3 million persons over 65 years of age to 4.8 million in 2040 (i.e. 26% of the population), and from 0.8 million persons over 80 years of age to 1.6 million persons in 2040 (i.e. 9% of the population). About 20% of this group requires care, and over 5% need continuous assistance (as provided in traditional care facilities). This latter group often includes individuals suffering from dementia. According to 'Alzheimer Nederland', this number will double by 2040. Consequently, senior care constitutes a significant growth area in The Netherlands. An increasing portion of these people do not opt for traditional care facilities, but prefer to obtain in- home care or care in private residential care facilities (such as the care residences offered by Domus Magnus, Martha Flora, Het Gouden Hart, Compartijn and Stepping Stones). This is due to a number of factors: the increasing number of elderly persons with some wealth and higher than average education levels;

the policy of separating financing for housing and care, which offers more freedom of choice;

the high personal contribution required for occupancy in traditional care facilities;

the higher expectations of the current generation of seniors and their children;

the limited offerings available in traditional care facilities. 21Written in Dutch on 16 January 2020 by DTZ Zadelhoff VOF, and reproduced with permission. 39/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Dutch private care providers have anticipated these trends: there are already approx. 300 private residential care facilities in the country and it is foreseen that dozens more will open their doors by 2025. According to these trends, it appears that an increasing group of seniors seek - and are able to pay for higher quality services. On average, a private residential care facility in The Netherlands contains approx. 24 units. The limited number of units is what strengthens and distinguishes them from traditional care facilities and assisted- living apartment facilities, which house between 60 and 200 residents. More than half of the country's private residential care facilities are independently operated. It is expected that an increasing number of operators will manage multiple sites. 3.4. United Kingdom22 The United Kingdom is one of the largest markets in Europe with attractive fundamentals supporting healthcare real estate. The elderly population in the UK is expected to grow significantly. In particular, the number of people over 80 years old is expected to more than double by 2050. An increasingly ageing population requiring greater care and nursing needs is expected to continue to drive significant demand for healthcare real estate in the foreseeable future and support a positive outlook for occupancy levels. The UK care home market is still very fragmented and features approx. 5,500 operators, of which a very high portion are independent private players running operations in small and outdated assets. The top five largest care home operators account for 15% of the total bed capacity, while the top 10 represents 20.8%, highlighting the fragmentation of the sector outside of the top tier providers. Care home operators in the UK are regulated and must be approved by the regulator before and during operations. Care homes in the UK are frequently inspected by the sector regulator, with reports made publicly available. The funding of the senior housing market in the UK is based on a mixture of public financing (Local Authorities and National Health Services) and private financing (self-payers). The self-pay market has experienced the fastest growth of all funding sources and represents 45% of the overall market. Local Authorities provide social care after an assessment of a person's eligibility for care and their financial position. The portion of residents funded by Local Authorities in care homes represents on average 46%. The National Health Services fund residents who have been assessed as having a primary health need, representing 9% of the market. Yield spread remains broad with prime assets falling below 4% whilst mid-market and beyond stock sees 7% and above. Despite the fragmented makeup of the market and prevalence of owner operators, by volume the most acquisitive buyer type remains REITS and quoted property companies. 22Written in English on 21 February 2020 by Tom Robinson BA MSc, and reproduced with permission. 40/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 4. Valuation experts' report23 Gentlemen, We are pleased to send you our estimate of the fair value of investment properties held by the Aedifica group as of 31 December 2019. Aedifica assigned to each of the seven valuation experts the task of determining the fair value (from which the investment value is derived24) of one part of its portfolio of investment properties. Assessments are established taking into account the remarks and definitions contained in the reports and following the guidelines of the International Valuation Standards issued by the 'IVSC'. We have acted individually as valuation experts and have a relevant and recognised qualification, as well as an ongoing experience for the location and the type of buildings assessed. The valuation expert's opinion of fair value was primarily derived using comparable recent market transactions on arm's length terms. Properties are considered in the context of current leases and of all rights and obligations that these commitments entail. We have evaluated each entity individually. Assessments do not take into account a potential value that can be generated by offering the whole portfolio on the market. Assessments do not take into account selling costs applicable to a specific transaction, such as brokerage fees or advertising. Assessments are based on the inspection of real estate properties and information provided by Aedifica (i.e. rental status and surface area, sketches or plans, rental charges and property taxes related to the property, and compliance and pollution matters). The information provided was assumed to be accurate and complete. Assessments are made under the assumption that no non-communicated piece of information is likely to affect the value of the property. Based on the seven assessments, the consolidated fair value of the portfolio amounted to €2,635,736,65525as of 31 December 2019, including €2,566,917,703 for marketable investment properties26. Contractual rents amounted to €151,031,628 which corresponds to an initial rental yield of 5.88% compared to the fair value of marketable investment properties. The abovementioned amounts include the fair values and contractual rents of the UK based assets in pound sterling and converted into euro taking the exchange rate as per 31/12/2019 (1.1754 £/€; rate of the last business day of the quarter) into account. The expert report was reproduced with the agreement of Cushman & Wakefield Belgium NV/SA, Deloitte Consulting & Advisory CVBA/SCRL, CBRE GmbH, Jones Lang LaSalle SE, DTZ Zadelhoff VOF, Savills Consultancy BV and Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung Limited. The sum of all elements of the portfolio individually assessed by the abovementioned valuation experts constitutes Aedifica's whole consolidated portfolio. 'Investment value' is defined by Aedifica as the value assessed by a valuation expert, of which transfer costs are not deducted

(also known as 'gross capital value'). The abovementioned portfolio is broken down in two lines on the balance sheet (lines 'I.C. Investment properties' and 'II.A. Assets classified as held for sale'). 'Marketable investment properties' are defined by Aedifica as investment properties including assets classified as held for sale and excluding development projects. Marketable investment properties are hence completed properties that are let or lettable. 41/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET As of 31 December 2019: the consolidated fair value of the assets located in Belgium amounted to €1,056,936,866; including 1,050,400,914 for marketable investment properties. Contractual rents amounted to €57,200,346 which corresponds to an initial yield of 5.45% to the fair value of the marketable investment properties;

the consolidated fair value of the assets located in Germany amounted to €578,840,000; including €543,492,000 for marketable investment properties. Contractual rents amounted to €31,404,329 which corresponds to an initial yield of 5.78% to the fair value of the marketable investment properties;

the consolidated fair value of the assets located in The Netherlands amounted to €428,820,000; including €401,885,000 for marketable investment properties. Contractual rents amounted to €22,930,082 which corresponds to an initial yield of 5.71% to the fair value of the marketable investment properties;

the consolidated fair value of the assets located in The United Kingdom amounted to £485,911,000 (100% marketable investment properties). Contractual rents amounted to £33,602,919 which corresponds to an initial yield of 6.92% to the fair value of the marketable investment properties. In the context of a reporting in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, our evaluations reflect the fair value. The fair value is defined by IAS 40 and IFRS 13 as 'the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date'. The IVSC considers that the definition of fair value under IAS 40 and IFRS 13 is generally consistent with market value. Cushman & Wakefield Belgium SA opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by Cushman & Wakefield Belgium SA is estimated at €536,791,500 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs28) is estimated at €550,596,000. Christophe Ackermans (SPRL) 22 January 2020 Deloitte Consulting & Advisory SCRL opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by Deloitte Consulting Advisory SCRL is estimated at €520,145,366 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs 28 ) is estimated at €533,149,000. Frédéric Sohet and Patricia Lannoije 22 January 2020 The valuation expert values only a part of Aedifica's portfolio and does not take responsibility for the valuation of the portfolio as a whole. The valuation expert therefore signs only for the accuracy of the figures of the assets he values. No further liability for any other valuation expert will be accepted. In this context, the transfer costs require adaptation to the market conditions. Based on the analysis of a large number of transactions in Belgium, the Belgian experts acting at the request of publicly traded real estate companies, reunited in a working group, came to the following conclusion: given the various ways to transfer property in Belgium, the weighted average of the transfer costs was estimated at 2.5%, for investment properties with a value in excess of €2.5 million. The investment value corresponds therefore to the fair value plus 2.5% of transfer costs. The fair value is also calculated by dividing the investment value by 1.025. Properties in Belgium below the threshold of €2.5 million remain subject to usual transfer costs (10.0% or 12.5% depending on their location). Their fair value corresponds thus to the value excluding transfer costs. In this specific case, for residential units, the fair value reflects the potential capital gain per apartment, if sold. 42/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET CBRE GmbH opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by CBRE GmbH is estimated at €494,480,000 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs29) is estimated at €529,052,836. Sandro Höselbarth and Tim Schulte 22 January 2020 Jones Lang LaSalle SE opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by Jones Lang LaSalle SE is estimated as of 31 December 2019 at €84,360,000 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs29) is estimated at €91,186,000. Peter Tölzel 22 January 2020 DTZ Zadelhoff VOF opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by DTZ Zadelhoff VOF is estimated at €368,140,000 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs30) is estimated at €384,240,000. Paul Smolenaers and Fabian Pouwelse 22 January 2020 Savills Consultancy BV opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by Savills Consultancy BV is estimated at €60,680,000 and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs30) is estimated at €63,080,000. Martijn Onderstal and Jorn Damhuis 22 January 2020 Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung Ltd opinion27: As of 31 December 2019, the fair value of the part of Aedifica's portfolio valued by Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung Limited is estimated at £485,911,000 (equivalent to €571,139,789 based on the exchange rate of 1.1754 £/€ as per 31/12/2019; rate of the last business day of the quarter) and the investment value (before deduction of the transfer costs31) is estimated at £518,003,475 (equivalent to €608,861,285 based on the exchange rate of 1.1754 £/€ as per 31/12/2019; rate of the last business day of the quarter. Tom Robinson en Martin Robb 22 January 2020 Assets located in Germany are not concerned by the comments in footnote 28 above. In the assessment of their investment value, the usual German transfer costs and professional fees are taken into account. Assets located in the Netherlands are not concerned by the comments in footnote 28 above. In the assessment of their investment value, the usual Dutch transfer costs and professional fees are taken into account. Assets located in the United Kingdom are not concerned by the comments in footnote 28 above. In the assessment of their investment value, the usual UK transfer costs are taken into account. The investment value corresponds to the gross value before deduction of SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax) and professional fees. 43/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Condensed consolidated financial statements 1. Consolidated income statement (x €1,000) Notes 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 I. Rental income 71,970 50,798 II. Writeback of lease payments sold and discounted 0 0 III. Rental-related charges -591 8 Net rental income 71,378 50,806 IV. Recovery of property charges 0 50 V. Recovery of rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties 311 747 VI. Costs payable by the tenant and borne by the landlord on rental damage and 0 0 repair at end of lease VII. Rental charges and taxes normally paid by tenants on let properties -311 -747 VIII. Other rental-related income and charges 63 -598 Property result 71,441 50,258 IX. Technical costs -136 -722 X. Commercial costs -29 -218 XI. Charges and taxes on unlet properties 0 -81 XII. Property management costs -1,850 -846 XIII. Other property charges -351 -197 Property charges -2,366 -2,064 Property operating result 69,075 48,194 XIV. Overheads -9,000 -6,083 XV. Other operating income and charges -7 24 Operating result before result on portfolio 60,068 42,135 XVI. Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties 1,268 -70 XVII. Gains and losses on disposals of other non-financial assets 0 0 XVIII. Changes in fair value of investment properties 19,980 13,095 XIX. Other result on portfolio 0 -132 Operating result 81,315 55,028 XX. Financial income -10 391 XXI. Net interest charges -8,553 -7,542 XXII. Other financial charges -1,869 -1,483 XXIII. Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities 7 3,418 -187 Net finance costs -7,014 -8,821 XXIV. Share in the profit or loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using 2,597 0 the equity method Profit before tax (loss) 76,898 46,207 XXV. Corporate tax -7,545 -2,683 XXVI. Exit tax -52 -541 Tax expense -7,597 -3,224 Profit (loss) 69,301 42,983 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 127 4,215 Owners of the parent 69,174 38,768 Basic earnings per share (€) 8 2.81 2.12 Diluted earnings per share (€) 8 2.81 2.12 44/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (x €1,000) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 I. Profit (loss) 69,301 42,983 II. Other comprehensive income recyclable under the income statement A. Impact on fair value of estimated transaction costs resulting from hypothetical 0 0 disposal of investment properties B. Changes in the effective part of the fair value of authorised cash flow hedge 2,390 -1,810 instruments as defined under IFRS D. Currency translation differences linked to conversion of foreign activities 19,700 0 H. Other comprehensive income, net of taxes 554 7,472 Comprehensive income 91,945 48,645 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 127 4,215 Owners of the parent 91,818 44,430 3. Consolidated balance sheet ASSETS Notes 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 (x €1,000) I. Non-current assets A. Goodwill 0 0 B. Intangible assets 474 407 C. Investment properties 4 2,627,468 2,315,709 D. Other tangible assets 3,305 1,326 E. Non-current financial assets 25,068 307 F. Finance lease receivables 0 0 G. Trade receivables and other non-current assets 0 0 H. Deferred tax assets 115 0 I. Equity-accounted investments 35,853 33,931 Total non-current assets 2,692,283 2,351,680 II. Current assets A. Assets classified as held for sale 4 8,268 5,240 B. Current financial assets 0 0 C. Finance lease receivables 0 0 D. Trade receivables 9,206 11,216 E. Tax receivables and other current assets 2,202 1,257 F. Cash and cash equivalents 6 14,980 15,405 G. Deferred charges and accrued income 1,916 1,329 Total current assets 36,572 34,447 TOTAL ASSETS 2,728,856 2,386,127 45/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Notes 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 (x €1,000) EQUITY I. Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent A. Capital 5 624,713 624,713 B. Share premium account 565,068 565,068 C. Reserves 208,187 116,271 a. Legal reserve 0 0 b. Reserve for the balance of changes in fair value of investment properties 286,852 171,274 c. Reserve for estimated transaction costs resulting from hypothetical disposal -85,918 -40,977 of investment properties d. Reserve for the balance of changes in fair value of authorised hedging -22,020 -24,960 instruments qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS e. Reserve for the balance of changes in fair value of authorised hedging -25,901 -18,991 instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS f. Reserve of exchange differences relating to foreign curency monetary items 8,225 -4,573 g. Foreign currency translation reserves 2,809 -4,093 h. Reserve for treasury shares 0 0 k. Reserve for deferred taxes on investment properties located abroad -9,463 -3,824 m. Other reserves 4,350 796 n. Result brought forward from previous years 49,253 41,619 D. Profit (loss) of the year 69,174 123,497 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 1,467,142 1,429,549 II. Non-controlling interests 4,450 103 TOTAL EQUITY 1,471,592 1,429,652 LIABILITIES I. Non-current liabilities A. Provisions 0 0 B. Non-current financial debts 6 756,250 584,193 a. Borrowings 741,281 569,226 c. Other 14,969 14,967 C. Other non-current financial liabilities 49,185 52,774 a. Authorised hedges 7 42,705 48,170 b. Other 6,480 4,604 D. Trade debts and other non-current debts 0 0 E. Other non-current liabilities 0 0 F. Deferred tax liabilities 15,696 11,848 Non-current liabilities 821,131 648,815 II. Current liabilities A. Provisions 0 0 B. Current financial debts 8 406,640 272,317 a. Borrowings 181,640 172,317 c. Other 225,000 100,000 C. Other current financial liabilities 9 496 0 D. Trade debts and other current debts 24,941 27,044 a. Exit tax 1,125 3,106 b. Other 23,816 23,938 E. Other current liabilities 0 0 F. Accrued charges and deferred income 4,055 8,299 Total current liabilities 436,132 307,660 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,257,263 956,475 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,728,856 2,386,127 46/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 4. Consolidated cash flow statement (x €1,000) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit (loss) 69,174 38,768 Non-controlling interests 127 4,215 Tax expense 7,597 2,683 Amortisation and depreciation 626 156 Write-downs 590 -9 Change in fair value of investment properties (+/-) -19,980 -13,095 Gains and losses on disposals of investment properties -1,268 70 Net finance costs 8,222 9,375 Changes in fair of the derivatives° -3,773 0 Goodwill impairment 0 0 Change in fair value of investments in entities consolidated through equity method -1,922 0 Changes in trade receivables (+/-) 1,420 -3,065 Changes in tax receivables and other current assets (+/-) -9,469 -151 Changes in deferred charges and accrued income (+/-) -571 -62 Changes in trade payables and other current debts (excl. exit tax) (+/-) -264 -4,227 Changes in accrued charges and deferred income (+/-) -4,244 425 Cash generated from operations 46,265 35,083 Taxes paid -5,703 -4,953 Net cash from operating activities 40,562 30,130 CASH FLOW RESULTING FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangible assets -67 -34 Purchase of real estate companies and marketable investment properties -218,018 -164,316 Purchase of tangible assets -461 235 Net variation of tangible assets in leasing (IFRS 16)°° -2,144 0 Purchase of development projects -1,583 -44,561 Disposals of investment properties 6,388 64,986 Net changes in non-current receivables -23,753 -3 Net investments in other assets -47,733 0 Net cash from investing activities -287,371 -143,693 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase, net of costs°°° 0 0 Disposals of treasury shares 0 0 Dividend for previous fiscal year -54,388 -28,206 Net changes in borrowings 298,156 90,427 Net variation of leasing debts (IFRS 16)°° 2,194 0 Net changes in other non-current financial liabilities 191 99,696 Net financial items received (+) / paid (-) 231 -8,788 Repayment of financial debts of acquired or merged companies°°°° 0 -13,030 Repayment of working capital of acquired or merged companies°°°° 0 -29,941 Net cash from financing activities 246,384 110,158 TOTAL CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD Total cash flow for the period -425 -3,405 RECONCILIATION WITH BALANCE SHEET Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,405 10,589 Total cash flow for the period -425 -3,405 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 14,980 7,184 ° In comparative figures, the changes in fair value of the derivatives are presented on the line 'Net finance costs'. The first time application of IFRS 16 generates a parallel increase of the tangible assets in leasing and of the leasing debts which do not constitute real cash flows. °°° Some types of capital increases (contributions in kind, partial demergers) do not result in any cash flow. On 31 December 2019, repayments of financial debts and of working capital of acquired or merged companies are included in the cash flow resulting from investing activities under the line 'Purchase of real estate companies and marketable investment properties'. 47/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 5. Consolidated statement of changes in equity (x €1,000) 1/07/2018 Capital Capital Acquisitions Consolidated Appropriation Other 31/12/2018 increase increase / disposals comprehensive of the result transfers in cash in kind of treasury income and shares roundings Capital 465,126 0 6,262 0 0 0 0 471,388 Share premium account 297,569 0 11,034 0 0 0 1 308,604 Reserves 107,097 0 0 0 5,663 26,354 3 139,117 a. Legal reserve 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b. Reserve for the balance 153,582 0 0 0 0 22,256 0 175,838 of changes in fair value of investment properties c. Reserve for estimated -37,953 0 0 0 0 -6,792 -1 -44,746 transaction costs resulting from hypothetical disposal of investment properties d. Reserve for the balance -16,436 0 0 0 -1,256 -11 0 -17,703 of changes in fair value of authorised hedging instruments qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS e. Reserve for the balance -17,659 0 0 0 0 -1,332 0 -18,991 of changes in fair value of authorised hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS h. Reserve for treasury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 shares k. Reserve for deferred -1,311 0 0 0 0 -2,513 0 -3,824 taxes on investment properties located abroad m. Other reserves -1,957 0 0 0 6,919 1,957 -1 6,918 n. Result brought forward 28,831 0 0 0 0 12,789 -1 41,619 from previous years Profit (loss) 71,855 0 0 0 38,768 -71,855 0 38,768 Equity attributable to 941,647 0 17,296 0 44,431 -45,501 -2 957,871 owners of the parent Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0 4,215 0 58,509 62,724 TOTAL EQUITY 941,647 0 17,296 0 48,646 -45,501 58,507 1,020,595 48/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET (x €1,000) 1/07/2019 Capital Capital Acquisitions Consolidated Appropriation Other 31/12/2019 increase increase / disposals comprehensive of the result transfers in cash in kind of treasury income and shares roundings Capital 624,713 0 0 0 0 0 0 624,713 Share premium account 565,068 0 0 0 0 0 0 565,068 Reserves 116,271 0 0 0 22,644 69,272 0 208,187 a. Legal reserve 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b. Reserve for the balance of 171,274 0 0 0 0 115,578 0 286,852 changes in fair value of investment properties c. Reserve for estimated -40,977 0 0 0 0 -44,941 0 -85,918 transaction costs resulting from hypothetical disposal of investment properties d. Reserve for the balance of -24,960 0 0 0 2,944 -4 0 -22,020 changes in fair value of authorised hedging instruments qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS e. Reserve for the balance of -18,991 0 0 0 0 -6,910 0 -25,901 changes in fair value of authorised hedging instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS f. Reserve of exchange -4,573 0 0 0 12,798 0 0 8,225 differences relating to foreign curency monetary items g. Foreign currency translation -4,093 0 0 0 6,902 0 0 2,809 reserves h. Reserve for treasury shares 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 k. Reserve for deferred taxes -3,824 0 0 0 0 -5,639 0 -9,463 on investment properties located abroad m. Other reserves 796 0 0 0 0 3,554 0 4,350 n. Result brought forward from 41,619 0 0 0 0 7,634 0 49,253 previous years Profit (loss) 123,497 0 0 0 69,174 -123,497 0 69,174 Equity attributable to owners of 1,429,549 0 0 0 91,818 -54,225 0 1,467,142 the parent Non-controlling interests 103 0 0 0 127 0 4,220 4,450 TOTAL EQUITY 1,429,652 0 0 0 91,945 -54,225 4,220 1,471,592 49/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 6. Notes Note 1: General information Aedifica NV/SA (referred to in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as 'the Company' or 'the Parent') is a limited liability company that has opted for a Public Regulated Real Estate Company (RREC) status under Belgian law. The address of its registered office is: Rue Belliard 40, B-1040 Brussels (telephone: +32 (0)2 626 07 70). The Aedifica Group (referred to in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as 'the Group') is composed of the parent-company and its subsidiaries. Aedifica has been quoted on Euronext Brussels (since 2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (since 2019). The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 February 2020. Note 2: Accounting policies The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements cover the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019. They have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and, in particular, the IAS 34 standard on Interim Financial Reporting. These standards comprise the associated standards and interpretations as published by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ('IFRIC'), to the extent to which they are applicable to the Group's activities and are effective for the financial years starting on or after 30 June 2019. The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have also been prepared in accordance with the Royal Decree of 13 July 2014 on Regulated Real Estate Companies. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are drawn up in euros and presented in thousands of euros. The specific principles for financial reporting are summarised in Note 2.2 of the 2018/2019 Consolidated Financial Statements. These methods were applied consistently to all previous financial years. The new and amended standards and interpretations listed below are compulsory for the Group since 1 July 2019, but had no significant impact on the current Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements: 'Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle' issued in December 2017;

2015-2017 Cycle' issued in December 2017; amendment to IAS 19 'Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement';

amendment to IAS 28 'Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures';

new interpretation for IFRIC 23 'Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments';

amendment to IFRS 9 'Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation'; 50/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET new standard for IFRS 16 'Leases':

IFRS 16 provides a comprehensive model for lessors and lessees alike to identify lease agreements and their accounting processing in the annual accounts. When it entered into force, this standard replaced IAS 17 'Leases' and the accompanying interpretations. IFRS 16 introduces important changes regarding the accounting processing of lease agreements for the lessee, whereby the distinction between operational and financial leases ceases to exist and assets and liabilities are recognised for all lease agreements (save exceptions for short-term leases or assets having a low value). In contrast to the lessee's processing of the lease agreements, IFRS 16 retains almost all the provisions of IAS 17 'Leases' relating to the lessor's processing of the lease agreements. This means that lessors must continue to classify the lease agreements as operational or financial lease agreements.

Since Aedifica acts almost exclusively as a lessor, IFRS 16 will have no material impact on the consolidated financial statements. A user right and accompanying obligation must be recognised in the statutory and consolidated annual accounts in the limited cases where Aedifica is the lessee in lease agreements classified as operational leases under IAS 17 and these contracts do not fall under the exceptions as laid down in IFRS 16 (e.g. car rental, real estate used by the Group, etc.). The total amount capitalised as a result of the application of IFRS 16 corresponds to the net fair value of the company cars and the building used by the Group as an office. The impact on the consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2019 is €2.1 million. This value is depreciated on a straight-line basis over the term of the contracts. A debt corresponding to the net current value is entered in the accounts for this. This debt is amortised using the 'effective interest method'. Certain new standards, amendments and interpretations of existing standards have been published and will be compulsory for financial years starting on or after 1 July 2020. These amendments, which the Group did not apply early, are as follows (situation as at 23 January 2020): new standard for IFRS 14 'Regulatory Deferral Accounts' (for which no application date can be determined because the EU has decided not to start the approval process of this provisional standard, pending the publication of a final standard);

new standard for IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' (applicable from 1 July 2021, subject to EU approval);

'Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards' published in March 2019 (applicable from 1 July 2020);

amendment to IFRS 3 'Business Combinations' (applicable from 1 July 2020, subject to EU approval);

amendments to IFRS 9 and 7 and IAS 39 'Interest Rate Benchmark Reform' (applicable from 1 July 2020);

amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Definition of Material', (applicable from 1 July 2020). 51/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Note 3: operating segments Pursuant to the divestments that were carried out in the course of the 2018/2019 financial year and Aedifica's focus on healthcare real estate, it was decided to adjust the segmented information of the operational result and to classify it geographically as from the financial year that started on 1 July 2019. This segmentation reflects the geographic markets in which Aedifica operates and is consistent with the Group's organisation. 31 december 2019 (x €1,000) Belgium Germany Netherlands United Non- Inter- TOTAL Kingdom allocated segment items° SEGMENT RESULT Rental income (a) 28,454 13,549 10,910 19,056 0 0 71,970 Net rental income (b) 28,417 13,545 10,910 18,506 0 0 71,378 Property result (c) 28,419 13,537 10,979 18,506 0 0 71,441 Property operating result (d) 28,433 12,911 10,546 17,185 0 0 69,075 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE 28,433 12,912 10,545 17,185 -9,007 0 60,068 RESULT ON PORTFOLIO (e) Operating margin* (d)/(b) 97% EBIT margin* (e)/(b) 84% Operating charges* (e)-(b) 11,310 SEGMENT ASSETS Marketable investment properties 1,042,133 547,992 397,385 571,140 - - 2,558,650 Development projects 6,536 35,348 26,935 - 0 - 68,819 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES 0 2,627,469 Assets classified as held for sale 8,268 0 0 0 - - 8,268 Other assets - - - - 93,119 - 93,119 TOTAL ASSETS 2,728,856 31 december 2019 (x €1,000) Healthcare Apartment Hotels Non- Inter- TOTAL real estate buildings allocated segment items° SEGMENT RESULT Rental income (a) 71,970 0 0 0 0 71,970 Net rental income (b) 71,378 0 0 0 0 71,378 Property result (c) 71,441 0 0 0 0 71,441 Property operating result (d) 69,075 0 0 0 0 69,075 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE 69,075 0 0 -9,007 0 60,068 RESULT ON PORTFOLIO (e) Operating margin* (d)/(b) 97% EBIT margin* (e)/(b) 84% Operating charges* (e)-(b) 11,310 SEGMENT ASSETS Marketable investment properties 2,558,650 0 0 0 0 2,558,650 Development projects 68,819 0 0 0 0 68,819 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES 2,627,469 Assets classified as held for sale 8,268 0 0 0 0 8,268 Other assets 0 0 0 93,119 0 93,119 TOTAL ASSETS 2,728,856 52/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 31/12/2018 (x €1,000) Healthcare Apartment Hotels Non- Inter- TOTAL real estate buildings allocated segment items° SEGMENT RESULT Rental income (a) 43,519 5,182 2,105 0 -8 50,798 Net rental income (b) 43,514 5,195 2,105 0 -8 50,806 Property result (c) 43,379 4,786 2,101 0 -8 50,258 Property operating result (d) 42,352 3,755 2,095 0 -8 48,194 OPERATING RESULT BEFORE 42,261 3,766 2,094 -5,986 0 42,135 RESULT ON PORTFOLIO (e) Operating margin* (d)/(b) 95% EBIT margin* (e)/(b) 83% Operating charges* (e)-(b) 8,671 SEGMENT ASSETS Marketable investment properties 1,619,427 215,439 66,710 - - 1,901,576 Development projects 57,333 - - - - 57,333 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES 1,958,909 Assets classified as held for sale 5,220 0 0 - - 5,220 Other assets - - - 63,396 - 63,396 TOTAL ASSETS 2,027,525 ° Mainly elimination of the internal rent for the administrative offices of the Company. Note 4: Investment properties (x €1,000) Marketable investment Development TOTAL properties projects CARRYING AMOUNT AS OF 1/07/2018 1,701,280 35,183 1,736,463 Acquisitions 698,727 13,424 712,151 Disposals -291,407 0 -291,407 Capitalised interest charges 0 1,083 1,083 Capitalised employee benefits 0 92 92 Other capitalised expenses 6,413 101,191 107,604 Transfers due to completion 86,441 -86,441 0 Changes in fair value 76,382 -13,065 63,317 Other expenses booked in the income statement 0 0 0 Transfers to equity -12,162 -262 -12,424 Assets classified as held for sale -1,170 0 -1,170 CARRYING AMOUNT AS OF 30/06/2019 2,264,504 51,205 2,315,709 CARRYING AMOUNT AS OF 1/07/2019 2,264,504 51,205 2,315,709 Acquisitions 222,283 1,524 223,807 Disposals -5,120 0 -5,120 Capitalised interest charges 0 502 502 Capitalised employee benefits 0 30 30 Other capitalised expenses 8,367 39,013 47,381 Transfers due to completion 16,322 -16,322 0 Changes in fair value 27,114 -7,134 19,980 Other expenses booked in the income statement 0 0 0 Transfers to equity 28,208 0 28,208 Assets classified as held for sale -3,028 0 -3,028 CARRYING AMOUNT AS OF 31/12/2019 2,558,650 68,818 2,627,469 In addition to the marketable investment properties recognised on the balance sheet under the line 'I.C. Investment properties' among non-current assets, the balance sheet also includes real estate under line 'II.A. Assets classified as held for sale' among current assets, amounting to €8,268 k. This line concerns real estate in Belgium that will be sold (Prinsenhof in Koersel). 53/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET The main acquisitions of investment property during the first half of the current financial year are listed below: ACQUISITIONS Country Properties Register of Acquisition Acquisition method valuation° corporations date°° (in million €) Rumah Saya Netherlands 11 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a building Residentie La Tour Netherlands 3 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a land and project via Aedifica Nederland 2 BV Villa Casimir Netherlands 1 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a land and project via Aedifica Nederland 2 BV Haus Steinbachhof Germany 16 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a building Seniorenhaus Wiederitzch Germany 6 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a building Seniorenwohnpark Hartha Germany 12 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a building Zur alten Linde Germany 7 - 9/07/2019 Acquisition of a building Vinea Domini Netherlands 1 - 7/08/2019 Acquisition of a land and project via Aedifica Nederland 2 BV Wolfsbos Netherlands 13 - 28/08/2019 Acquisition of a building De Vecht Netherlands 11 - 28/08/2019 Acquisition of a building De Kaap Netherlands 9 - 28/08/2019 Acquisition of a building Krakeel Netherlands 8 - 28/08/2019 Acquisition of a building WZC Beatrix Netherlands 4 - 28/08/2019 Acquisition of a building Seniorenzentrum Weimar Germany 17 - 1/10/2019 Acquisition of a building Haus Wellengrund Germany 3 - 1/11/2019 Acquisition of a building Natatorium Netherlands 2 - 28/11/2019 Acquisition of a building Villa Nuova Netherlands 2 - 29/11/2019 Acquisition of a building Aedifica Residenzen West GmbH Germany 18 HRB206932 17/12/2019 Acquisition of shares Aedifica Residenzen 3 GmbH Germany 5 HRB32638 17/12/2019 Acquisition of shares German Healthcare Real Estate I Germany 37 B1117448 17/12/2019 Acquisition of shares Beta SàRL (AL VII) German Healthcare Real Estate II Germany 22 B1117437 17/12/2019 Acquisition of shares Gamma SàRL (AL VIII) Hazel End Care Home United 15 - 17/12/2019 Acquisition of a building Kingdom TOTAL 222 in order to determine the number of shares issued, the exchange ratio and/or the value of the acquired shares. °° and consolidation date in the financial statements. The main disposals during the first half of the current financial year are listed below: DISPOSALS Country Selling price Disposals date (in million €) De Statenhof Hoogbouw, located Bachstraat 590 in Leiden Netherlands 6.5 13/12/2019 TOTAL 6.5 54/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Note 5: Capital During the course of the half year, Aedifica's capital has increased as follows: Number of shares Capital (x €1,000) Situation at the beginning of the previous year 18,200,829 480,280 Capital increase of 20 November 2018 240,597 6,349 Capital increase of 7 May 2019 6,147,142 162,209 Capital increase of 20 June 2019 12,590 332 Situation at the end of the previous year 24,601,158 649,170 Capital increase 0 0 Situation at the end of the year 24,601,158 649,170 Capital is presented above before subtracting the costs of raising capital; the capital value presented on the balance sheet, is shown net of these costs, in accordance with IFRS. Aedifica shareholders holding more than 5% of the Company's capital are listed in the table below (as of 31 December 2019, based on the number of shares held by the shareholders concerned as of 5 July 2019)32. According to the definition of Euronext, Aedifica's free float amounts to 100%. SHAREHOLDERS Voting rights (in %) BlackRock, Inc. 5.00 Others < 5% 95.00 Total 100.00 The capital increases that occurred prior to 30 June 2019 are disclosed in the 'Standing Documents' section of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report. All subscribed shares are fully paid-up, with no par value. The shares are registered or dematerialised shares and grant one vote each. All Aedifica shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels (regulated market). Aedifica SA holds no treasury shares. The board of directors is authorised to increase the share capital in one or more instalments by a maximum amount of: 1) 50% of the amount of the capital on the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of

22 October 2019, as the case may be, rounded down to the euro cent for capital increases by contribution in cash whereby the possibility is provided for the exercise of the preferential subscription right or the priority allocation right by the shareholders of the Company;

22 October 2019, as the case may be, rounded down to the euro cent for capital increases by contribution in cash whereby the possibility is provided for the exercise of the preferential subscription right or the priority allocation right by the shareholders of the Company; 2) 75% of the amount of the capital on the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of

22 October 2019, as the case may be, rounded down to the euro cent for capital increases in the framework of the distribution of an optional dividend;

22 October 2019, as the case may be, rounded down to the euro cent for capital increases in the framework of the distribution of an optional dividend; 3) 10% of the amount of the capital on the date of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of

22 October 2019, as the case may be, rounded down to the euro cent for a. capital increases by contribution in kind, b. capital increases by contribution in cash without the possibility for the shareholders of the Company to exercise the preferential right or priority allocation right, or c. any other kind of capital increase; 32Declarations of transparency (including control strings) are available on Aedifica's website. The Company has not received any additional declarations of transparency since 5 July 2019. 55/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET provided that the capital within the context of the authorized capital can never be increased by an amount that exceeds the legal maximum amount of the capital of € 649,170,038.59, on the dates and in accordance with the terms and conditions as will be determined by the board of directors. This authorisation is granted for a renewable period of five years, calculated from the publication of the minutes of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting 22 October 2019, in the Annexes to the Belgian Official Gazette. For each capital increase, the Board of Directors will determine the price, the issue premium (if any) and the terms and conditions of issue of the new securities. The capital increases that are thus decided on by the board of directors may be subscribed to in cash, in kind, or by means of a mixed contribution, or by incorporation of reserves, including profits carried forward and issue premiums as well as all equity components under Aedifica's statutory IFRS financial statements (drawn up in accordance with the regulations applicable to the regulated real estate companies) which are subject to conversion into capital, with or without the creation of new securities. These capital increases can also be realized through the issue of convertible bonds, subscription rights or bonds repayable in shares or other securities which may give rise to the creation of the same securities. On 31 December 2019, the balance of the authorised capital amounts to: 1) €324,585,019.29 for capital increases by contribution in cash whereby the possibility is provided for the exercise of the preferential subscription right or the priority allocation right by the shareholders of the Company;

2) €486,877,528.94 for capital increases in the framework of the distribution of an optional dividend;

3) €64,917,003.85 for a. capital increases by contribution in kind, b. capital increases by contribution in cash without the possibility for the shareholders of the Company to exercise the preferential right or priority allocation right, or c. any other kind of capital increase; provided that the capital within the context of the authorized capital can never be increased by an amount that exceeds the legal maximum amount of the capital of € 649,170,038.59, on the dates and in accordance with the terms and conditions as will be determined by the board of directors. 56/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Note 6: Current and non-current financial debts (x €1,000) 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Non-current financial debts 756.250 584.193 Credit institutions 741.281 569.226 Other 14.969 14.967 Current financial debts 406.640 272.317 Credit institutions 181.640 172.317 Other 225.000 100.000 TOTAL 1.162.890 856.510 On 31 December 2019, Aedifica had committed credit facilities totalling €1,810 million issued by seventeen credit providers, including fourteen banks (ABN AMRO Bank, Bank für Sozialwirtschaft, Bank Degroof Petercam, Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel, Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas Niederlassung Deutschland, BNP Paribas Fortis, Caisse d'Epargne Hauts de France, Deutsche Kreditbank, Deutsche Postbank, ING Belgium, J.P. Morgan Securities, KBC Bank and Triodos Bank), an insurance company (Argenta Assuranties), a savings bank (Argenta Spaarbank) and a syndicated banking group (Groupe BPCE). Aedifica can use up to €1,245 million depending on its needs, so long as the debt-to-assets ratio does not exceed 60% and other covenants are met (in line with market practice). Each withdrawal is made in euros for a period of up to 12 months, at a fixed margin set with reference to the Euribor rate prevailing at the time of the withdrawal.

debt-to-assets ratio does not exceed 60% and other covenants are met (in line with market practice). Each withdrawal is made in euros for a period of up to 12 months, at a fixed margin set with reference to the Euribor rate prevailing at the time of the withdrawal. In order to finance the acquisition of Hoivatilat and to refinance the bridge facility concluded for the acquisition of the healthcare real estate portfolio in the United Kingdom, a new bridge facility was concluded in October 2019 with a duration of 12 months (consisting of two tranches of €300 million and £150 million, respectively, based on the Euribor and the LIBOR). The tranche in British pound was used at the end of November 2019 and was included in current financial debts for an amount of €176 million.

Aedifica also benefits from amortising facilities amounting to €53 million at fixed rates between 1.1% and 6.0%, and amounting to €36 million at variable rate. The amount of the treasury notes programme, which started in June 2018, was increased from €150 million to €300 million at the end of June 2019. This amount comprises €225 million for treasury notes with a maturity of less than one year and €75 million for treasury notes with a maturity of more than one year. Under this programme, Aedifica completed a private placement of €15 million with a maturity of 10 years at a fixed interest rate of 2.176% in late December 2018. This amount is presented on line 'Other' of the 'Non-current financial debts'.

'Non-current financial debts'. As of 31 December 2019, the short-term portion of the treasury notes programme (listed under the heading 'Other' of 'Current financial debts') will be used in full for an amount of €225 million. That amount is fully hedged by the available funds on confirmed long-term credit lines. 57/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET As of 31 December 2019, the Group did not mortgage or pledge any Belgian, Dutch or British building to its creditors. In Germany, however, it is common practice for real estate to be mortgaged as part of bank financing. In this context, 11 of the 67 German buildings were mortgaged. They comply with the requirements of Article 43 of the law of 12 May 2014 on regulated real estate companies. The classification between current and non-current financial debts is based on the maturity dates of the credit lines on which the drawings are made instead of based on the maturity dates of the drawings. Taking these elements into account, the maturity dates of the financial debts with Aedifica's seventeen credit providers as of 31 December 2019 are as follows: Financial debt Lines Utilisation of which (in € million) 1 treasury notes 2019/2020 206 206 206 2020/2021 554 254 20 2021/2022 171 76 2022/2023 205 75 2023/2024 225 155 2024/2025 400 224 >2025/2026 290 175 15 Total as of 31 December 2019 2,050 1,165 240 Weighted average maturity (in years) 2 4.5 4.6 Amounts in £ were converted into € based on the exchange rate of 31 December 2019. Without regard to short-term treasury notes and the bridge facility. Without regard to short-term financing (short-term treasury notes and bridge facility), the weighted average maturity of the financial debts as of 31 December 2019 is 4.6 years. Note 7: Hedging instruments Almost all of Aedifica's financial debts are floating-rate borrowings. This allows Aedifica to benefit from low interest rates. In order to limit the interest rate risk, Aedifica has put in place hedges that allow for the conversion of floating-rate debt to fixed-rate debt, or to capped-rate debt. Furthermore, the acquisition of the healthcare portfolio in the United Kingdom in February 2019 has exposed the Group to foreign exchange risk. On 31 December 2019, Aedifica partially hedged the net cash flows resulting from the financial income from intra-group loans and the financial charges of the bridge facility with British pound forward contracts. 58/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 1. Framework 1.1 Management of interest rate risk All hedges (interest rate swaps or 'IRS' and caps) are related to existing or highly probable risks. Aedifica applies hedge accounting to previously negotiated derivatives that meet the criteria to allow hedge accounting. In accordance with market practices, Aedifica has chosen not to apply hedge accounting to recently negotiated derivatives, even if they meet those strict criteria. Nevertheless, all derivatives provide economic hedging against interest rate risk, regardless of their accounting method. All hedges are provided in the framework of the hedging policy set out in Note 44 of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report. The fair value of instruments is calculated by the banks based on the present value of the estimated expected cash flows. This fair value is applied in accordance with IFRS 13 to reflect the company's own credit risk ('debit valuation adjustment' or 'DVA') and the counterparty's credit risk ('credit valuation adjustment' or 'CVA'). The tables below list the Company's hedging instruments. INSTRUMENT Notional amount Beginning Periodicity Duration Hedge Interest rate Fair value Analysis as of (x €1,000) (months) (years) accounting (in %) (x €1,000) (yes/no) 31 December 2019 IRS 25,000 2/08/2019 3 8 Yes 0.33 -667 IRS 75,000 2/01/2020 3 2 Yes 0.33 -1,048 IRS 50,000 1/01/2021 3 3 Yes 0.80 -1,520 IRS 50,000 3/01/2022 3 2 Yes 0.73 -882 IRS 25,000 2/05/2019 3 6 Yes 1.10 -1,770 IRS 50,000 1/02/2022 3 2 No 0.34 -478 IRS 25,000 1/07/2019 3 6 No 1.69 -2,576 IRS°° 3,500 30/09/2019 3 12 Yes 1.55 -332 IRS 50,000 1/01/2021 3 2 Yes 0.64 -933 IRS° 9,475 1/04/2011 3 32 Yes 4.89 -5,891 IRS 25,000 2/05/2019 3 6 No 1.19 -1,931 IRS 15,000 1/07/2019 3 10 No 2.01 -2,780 IRS 8,000 1/07/2019 3 10 No 2.05 -1,513 IRS 12,000 1/07/2019 3 10 No 1.99 -2,205 IRS 50,000 1/02/2022 3 3 No 0.46 -837 IRS° 23,354 31/07/2014 3 29 No 4.39 -11,111 IRS 25,000 3/07/2019 3 10 Yes 1.04 -2,318 IRS 50,000 1/11/2019 3 5 Yes 0.78 -2,444 IRS 50,000 3/01/2022 3 1 Yes 0.65 -438 IRS 50,000 3/02/2025 3 4 No 0.15 504 IRS 50,000 1/11/2019 3 3 No 0.39 -1,022 CAP 50,000 1/05/2020 3 2 No 0.00 16 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 2 No 0.00 0 CAP 50,000 1/07/2017 3 4 No 0.50 0 CAP 50,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.35 0 CAP 50,000 1/11/2016 3 5 No 0.50 2 CAP 50,000 1/11/2019 3 2 No 0.50 2 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 4 No 0.25 4 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 2 No 0.00 0 CAP 100,000 1/04/2019 3 2 No 0.25 1 CAP 100,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.00 1 CAP 100,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.00 5 CAP 50,000 4/05/2020 3 1 No 0.00 2 CAP 100,000 4/01/2021 3 4 #N/A 0.25 508 TOTAL 1,571,329 -41,654 Notional amount depreciable over the duration of the swap. Aedifica and the bank may liquidate in advance these contracts every 10 years.

Notional amount depreciable over the duration of the swap. 59/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET INSTRUMENT Notional Beginning Periodicity Duration Hedge Interest rate Fair value Analysis as of amount (months) (years) accounting (in %) (x €1,000) (x €1,000) (yes/no) 30 June 2019 IRS 25,000 2/11/2016 3 6 Yes 1.30 -1,357 IRS 75,000 2/01/2020 3 2 Yes 0.33 -1,207 IRS 50,000 1/01/2021 3 3 Yes 0.80 -1,653 IRS 50,000 3/01/2022 3 2 Yes 0.73 -961 IRS 25,000 2/05/2019 3 6 Yes 1.10 -2,054 IRS 50,000 1/02/2022 3 2 No 0.34 -553 IRS 25,000 1/07/2019 3 6 No 1.69 -2,937 IRS 50,000 1/01/2021 3 2 Yes 0.64 -1,036 IRS° 9,582 1/04/2011 3 32 Yes 4.89 -6,044 IRS 25,000 2/05/2019 3 6 Yes 1.19 -2,203 IRS 15,000 1/07/2018 3 7 No 3.28 -3,237 IRS 8,000 1/07/2018 3 7 No 3.35 -1,758 IRS 12,000 1/07/2018 3 7 No 3.25 -2,568 IRS 50,000 1/02/2022 3 3 No 0.46 -871 IRS° 23,846 31/07/2014 3 29 No 4.39 -11,505 IRS 25,000 3/04/2017 3 8 No 1.99 -3,069 IRS 50,000 1/11/2019 3 5 Yes 0.78 -2,694 IRS 50,000 3/01/2022 3 1 Yes 0.65 -486 IRS 50,000 1/11/2019 3 3 Yes 0.39 -1,231 IRS°° 3,646 8/10/2018 3 13 No 3.06 -745 CAP 50,000 1/05/2020 3 2 No 0.00 38 CAP 50,000 1/10/2015 3 4 No 0.35 0 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 2 No 0.00 1 CAP 50,000 1/07/2017 3 4 No 0.50 1 CAP 50,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.35 2 CAP 50,000 1/11/2016 3 5 No 0.50 7 CAP 50,000 1/11/2019 3 2 No 0.50 7 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 4 No 0.25 14 CAP 50,000 1/11/2017 3 2 No 0.00 1 CAP 100,000 1/04/2019 3 2 No 0.25 7 CAP 100,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.00 9 CAP 100,000 1/01/2019 3 2 No 0.00 22 CAP 50,000 4/05/2020 3 1 No 0.00 8 TOTAL 1,472,074 -48,053 Notional amount depreciable over the duration of the swap. Aedifica and the bank may liquidate in advance these contracts every 10 years. °° Notional amount depreciable over the duration of the swap. The total notional amount of €1,571 million presented in the table above is broken down as follows: operational and active instruments: €296 million;

operational instruments which became out of the money (caps): €550 million;

instruments with forward start: €725 million. The total fair value of the interest rate hedging instruments presented in the table above (-€41,654 k) can be broken down as follows: €1,043 k on line I.E. of the asset side of the consolidated balance sheet and €42,697 k on line I.C.a. of the liability side of the consolidated balance sheet. Taking into account the carrying amount of the upfront premiums paid for the caps (€2,508 k), the effect of the changes in fair value of interest rate hedging instruments on equity amounts to -€44,162 k. 60/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 1.2. Derivatives for which hedge accounting is applied (x €1,000) 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Changes in fair of the derivatives Beginning of the year -20,922 -11,290 Changes in the effective portion of the fair value of hedging instruments (accrued interests) 3,169 -11,611 Transfer to the income statement of interests paid on hedging instruments -783 1,979 Transfer to the reserve account regarding revoked designation 0 0 AT YEAR-END -18,536 -20,922 The amounts recorded in equity will be transferred to net finance costs in line with the payment of interest on the hedged financial debt, between 1 January 2020 and 31 July 2043. As of 31 December 2019, the equity value includes the effective part (according to IAS 39) of the change in fair value (+€2,390 k) of the financial instruments corresponding to the derivatives for which hedge accounting may be applied, and the ineffective portion of the 2018/2019 financial year (loss of €4 k) that was appropriated by decision of the Annual General Meeting held in October 2019. These financial instruments are 'level 2' derivatives (according to IFRS 13p81). The ineffective part (as defined in IAS 39) is -€11 k as of 31 December 2019. 1.3. Derivatives for which hedge accounting is not applied The financial result also includes a charge of €4,320 k (30 June 2019: a charge of €5,798 k), arising from the change in the fair value of derivatives for which hedge accounting is not applied (in line with IAS 39, as listed in the framework mentioned above) and the non-linear amortisation of the fair value of terminated derivatives as of their date of termination, which amounts to €554 k (30 June 2019: €1,107 k). The latter is recognised on line 'II. H. Other comprehensive income, net of taxes' of the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income. These financial instruments are 'level 2' derivatives (as defined in IFRS 13p81). The financial result also includes the amortisation of the premiums paid at the time of the subscription to the caps, which amounts to €685 k (30 June 2019: €1,375 k). 1.4. Sensitivity analysis The fair value of the hedging instruments is determined by the interest rates on the financial markets. These changes partly explain the change in the fair value of the hedging instruments between 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019. This led to an income of €3,756 k, recognised in the income statement, and to an income of €2,944 k, recognised in equity. A change in the interest rate curve would impact the fair value of instruments for which hedge accounting is applied (in accordance with IAS 39), and recognised in equity (line 'I.C.d. Reserve for the balance of changes in fair value of authorised hedging instruments qualifying for hedge accounting as defined under IFRS'). All else being equal, a positive change of 10 bps of the interest rate curve at the balance sheet date would have a positive impact on equity in the amount of €2,802 k (€2,832 k as of 30 June 2019). A negative change of 10 bps would have a negative impact in the same range. The impact of a change in the interest rate on the fair value of the instruments for which hedge accounting is not applied cannot be determined as precisely, since options can be embedded within these instruments. The fair value of these options will change in a non-symmetric and non-linear pattern, and is a function of other parameters (e.g. volatility of interest rates). The sensitivity of the 'mark-to-market' value of these instruments to an increase of 10 bps of the interest rate is estimated to have a positive 61/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET impact of €2,034 k (€1,220 k on 30 June 2019) on the income statement. A decrease of 10 bps in the interest rate would have a negative impact on the income statement in the same range. 2. Management of foreign exchange risk 2.1. Framework All hedges (forward purchase contracts of foreign currencies) are related to existing or highly probable risks. The hedging instruments are derivatives for which Aedifica will not systematically apply hedge accounting and which provide economic hedging against foreign exchange risk. All hedges are provided in the framework of the hedging policy set out in Note 44 of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report. The fair value of these instruments is calculated by the banks on the basis of the present value of the estimated cash flows. These financial instruments are 'level 2' derivatives (according to IFRS 13p81). On 31 December 2019, Aedifica partially hedged the net cash flows resulting from the financial income from intra-group loans and the financial charges of the bridge facility with British pound forward contracts. The table below provides a breakdown of the hedging instruments. TYPE Contract Maturity Purchase/ Currency Notional Purchase/ Currency Echange Exchange Fair value date sale amount sale value rate (x 1,000 €) (x 1,000 €) (x 1,000 €) Forward contract 09/12/2019 31/03/2020 Sale GBP 1,000 Purchase EUR 1,183 0.84532 14 Forward contract 09/12/2019 28/02/2020 Purchase GBP 538 Sale EUR 638 0.84403 -8 TOTAL 6 The positive fair value of the hedging instruments in the table above is stated on line I.E. of the assets side of the consolidated balance sheet, the negative fair value is stated on line I.E. of the liabilities side of the balance sheet. The effect of the changes in fair value of these hedging instruments on the Company's equity amounts to +€6 k. 2.2. Sensitivity analysis The fair value of the hedging instruments is determined by the exchange rate fluctuations on the financial markets. The British pound did not change significantly between 19 December 2019 (when the contracts were concluded) and 31 December 2019. All else being equal, a positive change of 1% of the exchange rates at the balance sheet date would have had a positive impact on the income statement in the amount of €5 k. A negative change of 1% of the exchange rates would have had a negative impact on the income statement in the same amount. 62/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Note 8: Earnings per share Earnings per share (« EPS » as defined by IAS 33) are calculated as follows: 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Profit (loss) (Owners of the parent) (x €1,000) 69,174 38,768 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period 24,601,110 18,255,720 Basic EPS (in €) 2.81 2.12 Diluted EPS (in €) 2.81 2.12 The EPRA Earnings* is a performance measure that is not defined by the IFRS standards (see Note 15). Aedifica uses this concept to comply with EPRA recommendations and to monitor operational and financial performance. In Aedifica's case, EPRA Earnings* equals the profit (owners of the parent) after removing exclusively changes in fair value of investment properties (and the movements of deferred taxes related to these), the hedging instruments and the result on the sale of investment properties. It is calculated as follows: (x €1,000) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Profit (loss) (Owners of the parent) 69,174 38,768 - Changes in fair value of investment properties -19,980 -13,095 - Gain and losses on disposal of investment properties -1,268 70 - Deferred taxes in respect of EPRA adjustments 3,770 1,845 - Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities -3,418 187 - Negative goodwill / goodwill impairment 0 132 - Share in the profit or loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method in -1,827 0 respect of EPRA corrections - Non-controlling interests in respect of the above 99 3,833 Roundings 0 -1 EPRA Earnings* 46,550 31,739 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period 24,601,110 18,255,720 EPRA Earnings* per share (in €) 1.89 1.74 The calculation in accordance with the model recommended by EPRA is included in Note 15.7.1 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Note 9: Net asset value per share Net asset value per share (in €) 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Net asset value after deduction of dividend 2018/2019, excl. changes in fair value of hedging 61.43 57.96 instruments* Effect of the changes in fair value of hedging instruments -1.79 -2.05 Net asset value after deduction of dividend 2018/2019 59.64 55.90 Number of share outstanding (excl. treasury shares) 24,601,158 24,601,158 Recall that IFRS requires the presentation of the annual accounts before appropriation. The net asset value of €60.16 per share as of 30 June 2019 (as published in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report) thus included the dividend distributed in October 2019, and should now be adjusted by €2.20 per share in order to compare with the value as of 31 December 2019. This amount corresponds to the amount of the total dividend (€54 million) divided by the total number of shares outstanding as of 30 June 2019 (24,601,158). 63/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET Note 10: Contingencies and commitments A statement of contingencies and commitments as of 30 June 2019 is provided in Note 45 of the Consolidated Financial Statements included in the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report (see pages 157 - 160). There are no significant changes to be mentioned at the end of the first half of the current financial year, except for the items listed below. 10.1 Redevelopment of two healthcare properties in Roermond (Netherlands) Aedifica Nederland BV has committed to finance the redevelopment of the healthcare sites Residentie La Tour and Villa Casimir in Roermond for a budget of approx. €8 million. Works are currently in progress. 10.2 Redevelopment of care residence Vinea Domini inSúdwest-Fryslân(Netherlands) Aedifica Nederland BV has committed to finance the redevelopment of a care residence in Súdwest- Fryslân for a budget of approx. €3 million. The building will be operated by an experienced operator. Works are currently in progress. 10.3 Acquisition of the rest home Seniorenhaus Lessingstrasse in Wurzen (Germany) Aedifica NV signed an agreement for the acquisition of a rest home to be built in Wurzen. Works are currently in progress. Due to some specific conditions linked to this transaction, the site will be added to Aedifica's portfolio during the third quarter of 2021. The building will be operated by Seniorenhaus Lessingstrasse GmbH. The acquisition price amounts to approx. €7 million. 10.4 Redevelopment of healthcare site Haus Wellengrund in Stemwede (Germany) Aedifica NV has committed to finance the redevelopment of a healthcare site in Stemwede for a budget of approx. €8 million. The property will be operated by an entity of Argentum Holding GmbH. Works are currently in progress. 10.5 Extension of nine rest homes in the United Kingdom Aedifica NV has committed to finance extension works on nine rest homes (Bessingby Hall, York House, The Sycamores, Southlands, The Elms & Oakwood, Blenheim, Coplands, Eltandia Hall and Heritage) in the United Kingdom for a budget of approx. €12 million. The rest homes are operated by Burlington Care and Maria Mallaband Care Group. Works on Bessingby Hall are currently in progress. Works on the other eight rest homes are being prepared. Acquisition and renovation of healthcare site Wohnstift am Weinberg in Kassel (Germany) Aedifica NV signed an agreement for the acquisition and renovation of a healthcare site in Kassel. The property will be operated by Cosiq GmbH. The acquisition price amounts to approx. €10 million. Aedifica has committed to invest a budget of approx. €10 million in the renovation works. Works are currently being prepared. Acquisition and renovation of rest home BAVARIA Senioren- und Pflegeheim in Sulzbach- Rosenberg (Germany) Aedifica signed an agreement for the acquisition and renovation of a rest home in Sulzbach-Rosenberg. The property is operated by Auriscare. The acquisition price amounts to approx. €6 million. Aedifica has committed to finance the renovation of the rest home for a budget of approx. €1 million. Works are currently being prepared. 64/76 Half year financial report Regulated information 19 February 2020 - before opening of markets Under embargo until 07:30 CET 10.8 Construction of healthcare site Quartier am Rathausmarkt in Bremervörde (Germany) Aedifica Residenzen West GmbH has committed to finance the construction of a new healthcare site in Bremervörde for a budget of approx. €16 million. The building will be operated by Specht Gruppe. Works are currently being prepared. 10.9 Construction of care residence Villa Nuova in Vorden (Netherlands) Aedifica Nederland BV has committed to finance the construction of a new care residence in Vorden for a budget of approx. €4.5 million. The building will be operated by Stepping Stones Home & Care (part of the Korian group). Works are currently in progress. 10.10 Construction of four care campuses in Bremen, Weyhe, Langwedel and Sehnde (Germany) In implementation of the cooperation agreement with Specht Gruppe (point 1.15 of Note 45), Aedifica NV acquired plots of land in Bremen, Weyhe, Langwedel and Sehnde in a third phase through Aedifica Invest NV taking over control of the company Specht Gruppe Drei GmbH (currently Aedifica Residenzen 3 GmbH). On the same date, Aedifica concluded agreements with Residenz Baugesellschaft mbH for the construction of four care campuses on these four plots of land. The works will be financed by Aedifica for a budget of approx. €58 million. The sites will be operated by EMVIA Living. Works are currently in progress. 10.11 Renovation of four rest homes in Berlin and Ueckermünde (Germany) Through the acquisition of control over two Luxembourg real estate companies, Aedifica NV has acquired five existing rest homes in Germany (Am Stadtpark, Am Schäfersee, Rosengarten and Am Bäkepark in Berlin, and Am Tierpark in Ueckermünde). The five buildings are operated by the Vitanas group. Aedifica has committed to finance the renovation of four rest homes (Am Stadtpark, Am Schäfersee and Rosengarten in Berlin, and am Tierpark in Ueckermünde) for a budget of approx. €23 million. Works are currently being prepared. No works are planned for Am Bäkepark in Berlin. 10.12 Acquisition and renovation of two rest homes in Plön and Wankendorf (Germany) Aedifica NV has entered into an agreement (under suspensive conditions) for the acquisition and renovation of two existing rest homes in Germany (Am Parnassturm in Plön and Am Marktplatz in Wankendorf). The buildings are operated by the Vitanas group. The total budget to be financed by Aedifica (acquisition price and renovation budget) for the two buildings amounts to approx. €12 million. 10.13 Construction acquisition of a care residence in Grave (Netherlands) Aedifica Nederland 2 BV has concluded an agreement (under resolutive conditions) for the construction and acquisition of a care residence in Grave. The budget to be financed by Aedifica Nederland 2 BV amounts to approx. €5 million (including land). The building will be operated by an experienced operator. 10.14 Commitments that have already been realised The commitments presented below, included in Note 45 of the Consolidated Financial Statements within the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report, have been realised over the first half of the current financial year: renovation of the Plantijn rest home in Kapellen (Belgium) was completed (section 1.1 of Note 45);

extension of the't Hoge rest home in Kortrijk (Belgium) was completed (section 1.4 of Note 45);

construction of the Seniorenquartier Schwerin care campus in Schwerin (Germany) was completed (section 1.16 of Note 45);

acquisition of the Seniorenzentrum Weimar rest home in Weimar (Germany) was completed (section 1.19 of Note 45); 65/76 Half year financial