Aeffe S p A : 2019-03-26 - AEFFE Financial Statement 2018 Filing

03/26/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

San Giovanni in Marignano, 26th March 2019 Aeffe SpA - company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, which operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini, Jeremy Scott and Cédric Charlier - communicates that the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Draft of Annual Report at 31 December 2018, along with the respective Reports on operations, as well as the Report of Auditing Company, the Report of Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report on Corporate Governance and the Report on the Remuneration are at disposal today at the legal seat of Aeffe and at Borsa Italiana Spa and they are available on the company's website at the following link: www.aeffe.com/aeffeHome.php?pattern=11&lang=ita.

Contacts: Investor Relations AEFFE S.p.A Annalisa Aldrovandi +39 0541 965494 annalisa.aldrovandi@aeffe.com www.aeffe.com

Press Relations Barabino & Partners Marina Riva m.riva@barabino.it+39 02 72023535

1

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 16:04:05 UTC
