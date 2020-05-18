Log in
Aeffe S p A : Availability of minutes of shareholders meeting

05/18/2020 | 10:06am EDT

COMUNICATO STAMPA/ PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Verbale di Assemblea del 22 aprile 2020

San Giovanni in Marignano, 18 maggio 2020 ‐Aeffe Spa ‐ società del lusso, quotata al segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, che opera sia nel settore del prêt‐à‐porter sia nel settore delle calzature e pelletteria con marchi di elevata notorietà, tra cui Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini ‐ rende noto che il verbale di assemblea ordinaria del 22 aprile 2020 è disponibile al seguente indirizzo

https://aeffe.com/it/documenti‐relativi‐alle‐assemblee‐degli‐azionisti/, oltre che sul sito di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.com.

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Minutes of Shareholders Meeting on 22th April 2020

San Giovanni in Marignano, 18th May 2020 -Aeffe Spa, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt‐à‐porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini, communicates that the minutes of shareholders meeting dated 22th April 2020 is available at the following link: https://aeffe.com/documents‐relating‐to‐shareholders‐meetings/, as well as on the authorized storage site www.emarketstorage.com.

Contatti/Contacts:

Investor Relations AEFFE S.p.A Annalisa Aldrovandi +39 0541 965494 annalisa.aldrovandi@aeffe.com www.aeffe.com

Barabino & Partners

Marina Riva

+39 02 72023535 m.riva@barabino.it

1

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 14:05:05 UTC
