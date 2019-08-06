Log in
AEFFE S.P.A.

(AEF)
08/06 11:30:00 am
1.628 EUR   -0.85%
Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

08/06/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 30 July 2019 to 6 August 2019

San Giovanni in Marignano, 6 August 2019 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 30 July 2019 to 6 August 2019, in conforming with the programme released to the market on 30 July 2019 and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 18, 2019, a total number of 145,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.14% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.70028 for a total countervalue of Euro 246,541.15 million.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini, Jeremy Scott and Cédric Charlier.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER

ORDINARY SHARES

AVERAGE PRICE

TOTAL AMOUNT

DATE

PURCHASED

(EUR)

(EUR)

2019/07/30

10,000

1.7415

17,415.00

2019/07/31

25,000

1.73756

43,439.00

2019/08/01

55,000

1.71201

94,160.55

2019/08/02

25,000

1.688

42,200.00

2019/08/06

30,000

1.64422

49,326.60

TOTAL

145,000

1,70028

246,541.15

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 6,021,878 treasury shares (representing 5.61% of the share capital).

Related Press releases: Press release of July 30, 2019.

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Contatti:

Investor Relations

Press Relations

AEFFE S.p.A

Barabino & Partners

Annalisa Aldrovandi

Marina Riva

+39 0541 965494

+39 02 72023535

annalisa.aldrovandi@aeffe.com

m.riva@barabino.it

www.aeffe.com

Disclaimer

Aeffe S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:19:05 UTC
