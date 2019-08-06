Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 30 July 2019 to 6 August 2019

San Giovanni in Marignano, 6 August 2019 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 30 July 2019 to 6 August 2019, in conforming with the programme released to the market on 30 July 2019 and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 18, 2019, a total number of 145,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.14% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.70028 for a total countervalue of Euro 246,541.15 million.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini, Jeremy Scott and Cédric Charlier.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

NUMBER ORDINARY SHARES AVERAGE PRICE TOTAL AMOUNT DATE PURCHASED (EUR) (EUR) 2019/07/30 10,000 1.7415 17,415.00 2019/07/31 25,000 1.73756 43,439.00 2019/08/01 55,000 1.71201 94,160.55 2019/08/02 25,000 1.688 42,200.00 2019/08/06 30,000 1.64422 49,326.60 TOTAL 145,000 1,70028 246,541.15

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 6,021,878 treasury shares (representing 5.61% of the share capital).

