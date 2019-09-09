Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 2 September 2019 to 6 September 2019

San Giovanni in Marignano, 9 September 2019 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 2 September 2019 to 6 September 2019, in conforming with the programme released to the market on 30 July 2019 and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 18, 2019, a total number of 37,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.03% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.58316 for a total countervalue of Euro 58,577.06.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino, Pollini, Jeremy Scott and Cédric Charlier.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

ORDINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AMOUNT DATE SHARES PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 3.9.2019 10.000 1,57937 15.793,70 4.9.2019 15.000 1,57032 23.554,80 6.9.2019 12.000 1,60238 19.228,56 TOTALE 37.000 1,58316 58.577,06

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 6,155,004 treasury shares (representing 5.73% of the share capital).

