Aeffe S p A : Share Buy-back Notification

PRESS RELEASE

AEFFE: Notification Of Share Buy-Back In The Period From 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020

San Giovanni in Marignano, 30 March 2020 - Aeffe SpA announces to have acquired in the period from 23 March 2020 to 27 march 2020 included, in conforming with the programme released to the market on 30 July 2019 and approved by the Shareholders' meeting held on April 18, 2019, a total number of 110,000 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.1% of the total number of the ordinary shares), at weight average price of Euro 1.0036 for a total countervalue of Euro 110,395.3.

The Company, listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, operates in the luxury sector, with a presence in the prêt-à-porter, footwear and leather goods division under renowned brand names such as Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini.

On the basis of the information provided by Banca Imi S.p.A., the authorized intermediary in charge of carrying out the purchases of treasury shares, the daily transactions made are summarized below in aggregate form:

ORDINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AMOUNT DATE SHARES PRICE (EUR) (EUR) 2020.03.23 20.000 0,89672 17.934,40 2020.03.26 30.000 1,02623 30.786,90 2020.03.27 60.000 1,0279 61.674,00 TOTAL 110.000 1,00359 110.395,3

Further to the transactions mentioned above, AEFFE owns no. 6,722,839 treasury shares (representing 6.26% of the share capital).

Related Press releases: Press release of July 30, 2019, Press release of August 6, 2019, Press release of August 26, 2019, Press release of September 2, 2019, Press release of September 9, 2019, Press release of September 16, 2019, Press release of September 23, 2019, Press release of September 30, 2019, Press release of October 7, 2019, Press release of March 16, 2020, Press release of March 23, 2020.

***

Information contained in this Press release are also published on the Company's website, www.aeffe.comin the Investor relations section, as well as on the website www.emarketstorage.com.