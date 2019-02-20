Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Aegean Airlines    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES

(AEGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aegean Airlines : 7 new destinations and investment in international network with 700,000 additional seats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:39pm EST

Increased capacity with 17.7m total seats offered in 2019


AEGEAN's 2019 flight schedule envisages increased capacity with additional frequencies and new routes. Investment is directed on both network expansion and the extension of the tourism season.

Specifically, in 2019 AEGEAN plans to increase the capacity of its international network by 700,000 thousand seats, reaching a total of 10.3 million seats in the international network and 17.7m seats in total, including the domestic network. Increased capacity is offered throughout the year, with the growth stemming mainly from the increase during the winter months as well as at the beginning and at the end of the summer season (i.e. April, May and October).

In 2019, AEGEAN plans to launch new routes from Athens to Marrakech, Casablanca, Ibiza, Valencia, Sarajevo, Tunis, Skopje, and from Thessaloniki to Hannover.

AEGEAN will increase frequency and capacity to key Western European markets, from Athens to Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg, Zurich, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon and Porto. The increase in the capacity will also come from the initiation of several seasonal routes either earlier in the year or through increased frequencies to Luxembourg, Malta, Venice, Bologna, Naples, Catania and Malaga. In addition, increased capacity will also be offered to Balkans and Eastern Europe.

Mr. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO of AEGEAN, commented:
'We consistently create new destination options for our passengers, along with the offer of new services. We consistently and constantly respond to the significant new investments of tourism entrepreneurs who offer new upgraded hotel units, trying also from our side to contribute to the extension of the tourism period. This effort will allow us to exploit our own investments in aircrafts and technology. The coordinated contribution and investment from industry stakeholders together with the right State policies that would promote sector competitiveness can lead to the further development of Greece's Tourism product.'

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEGEAN AIRLINES
12:39pAEGEAN AIRLINES : 7 new destinations and investment in international network wit..
PU
02/13AEGEAN AIRLINES : Star Alliance partners with Skyscanner on multi-carrier itiner..
PU
02/04AEGEAN AIRLINES : New Miles+Bonus partnership with Marks & Spencer stores in Gre..
PU
01/24AEGEAN AIRLINES : Participation in Public Tender Process
PU
01/13AEGEAN AIRLINES : Cancellation of scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Athens and..
PU
01/09AEGEAN AIRLINES : Cancellation of scheduled flights from Dusseldorf to Athens an..
PU
01/03AEGEAN AIRLINES : Your wish can take you miles away - Lucky winners!
PU
01/02AEGEAN AIRLINES : This festive season, your wish can take you miles away!Read Mo..
PU
2018AEGEAN AIRLINES : EgyptAir, AEGEAN Airlines expand codeshare agreement
AQ
2018AEGEAN AIRLINES : EgyptAir, AEGEAN Airlines expand codeshare agreement
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 177 M
EBIT 2018 89,9 M
Net income 2018 59,9 M
Finance 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,28
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 580 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman & Director
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES10.03%658
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES24.14%31 874
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP10.46%16 337
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD3.19%3 456
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY38.90%2 285
CHORUS AVIATION INC32.98%884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.