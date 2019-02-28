Aegean Airlines : Announcement for the availability of the Prospectus

ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement for the availability of the Prospectus of

"AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A."

Kifissia, 28 February 2019

The company Aegean Airlines Société Anonyme (the "Company" or "Aegean")

announces pursuant to Regulation (EC) 809/2004 of the Commission of the European Communities and law 3401/2005, and the Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/301 of the European Council as in force, that since 28.02.2019 makes available to the investors, the Prospectus, as approved by the meeting of Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Commission dated 28.02.2019 in relation to the issuance by the Company of a common bond loan (the "CBL"), of a total amount of up to €200,000,000, of a duration of seven (7) years, divided into up to 200,000 dematerialized, common, bearer bonds, each of a nominal value of €1,000 (the "Bonds"), in accordance with the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 22.02.2019. The Bonds that will be issued, will be offered for subscription by investors by way of a public offer (the "Public Offer"), with use of the electronic book-building service ("E.BB") of Athens Exchange and will be admitted for trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market Athens Exchange (the "Athens Exchange").

Athens Exchange ascertained on 26.2.2019 that the relevant conditions for admission for trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange have been met in principle.

The indicative timetable for completion of the Public Offer of the CBL is as follows:

INDICATIVE DATE EVENT Thursday 28 February 2018 Publication of the Prospectus. Friday 1 March 2019 Publication of announcement of the availability of the Prospectus and the commencement of the Public Offer and subscription of investors to the Daily Statistical Bulletin and in the daily press. Friday 1 March 2019 Approval for the admission for trading of the Bonds in Athens Exchange. Monday 4 March 2019 Announcement of the yield range

Tuesday 5 March 2019 Commencement of the Public Offer - subscription of investors (through the E.BB 10 a.m. Greek time). Thursday 7 March 2019 Expiration of public offer- subscription of investors (through the E.BB 16.00 Greek time). Thursday 7 March 2019 Announcement of the funds raised, the final yield, the Issue Price and the Coupon* Tuesday 12 March 2019 Publication of an analytical announcement for the results of the Public Offer in the Athens Exchange Daily Bulletin Tuesday 12 March 2019 Certification of payment of the capital raised and issuance of the CBL by the Company. Delivery of the Bonds to investors by registration to the Investor Share in the Dematerialized Securities System. Publication of announcement commencement of trading. for Wednesday 13 March 2019 Commencement of trading of the Bonds in the trading category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of Athens Exchange. *In the event that the Issue is cancelled, the investment public will be informed on the method and date of release of funds within two business days.

The timetable is dependent upon a number of unforeseeable factors and is, therefore, subject to change. In such an event the Company will make a relevant announcement to the investors.

The Prospectus, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Capital Markets Commission on 28 February 2019, is available in an electronic form on the website of

«Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Exchange» (athexgroup.gr/el/web/guest/companies-new-listings), Hellenic Capital Markers Commission

(www.hcmc.gr/el_GR/web/portal/elib/deltia), the Company (https://el.about.aegeanair.com/ependytes/bond/), the Joint Coordinators and "Piraeus Bank S. A." Bookrunners of the Public Offer, namely

(https://www.piraeusbankgroup.com/aegeanair) and "Eurobank Ergasias S.A."

(https://www.eurobank.gr/el/omilos/enimerosi-ependuton/enimerotika-deltia/enimerotika-deltia-sumboulos-anadoxos-trapeza-eurobank-ergasias-ae), the

Lead Underwriter "Alpha Bank S.A."

(https://www.alpha.gr/el/idiotes/ependuseis/xrimatistiriakes-upiresies/enimerotika-deltia), the Advisor and Lead Underwriter Euroxx Securities S.A. (https://www.euroxx.gr/gr/content/article/aegeanairlines) and the Underwriters, namely "Investment Bank of Greece" (https://www.ibg.gr/enimerotika-kai-pliroforiaka-deltia) and "Pantelakis Securities S.A." (http://www.pantelakis.gr/pantelakis/services/Aegean). Moreover, the Prospectus if so requested, shall be available to investors in hardcopy, free of charge, at the Company's Headquarters and at the Advisors offices and the network of the Lead Underwriters and Rest of the Underwriters, throughout the period of the Public Offer. For more information, investors may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company 31, Viltanioti str., PC 145 64 Kifissia, T: 210-6261660.