Aegean Airlines : Are you running at the Athens Authentic Marathon 2018? Earn miles upon finishing your race!

Are you taking part at the Authentic Athens Marathon 2018 on the 11th November 2018? Here's your chance to earn miles!

Simply fill in your Marathon ID and BIB number on the dedicated formand upon completing your race, you will earn:

Marathon Race - 4,200 award miles

10km Road Race - 1,000 award miles

10km Road Race Morning - 500 award miles

10km Road Race Afternoon - 500 award miles

In order to participate, simply log in your Miles+Bonus account using the link below, and you will be redirected to the form where you will have to fill in your Marathon ID or BIB number. The corresponding award miles will be credited to your Miles+Bonus, upon successful completion of your run.

Take parthere

Not a Miles+Bonus member yet? Register here so that you can take part and earn miles!

Terms and conditions:

