Aegean Airlines    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES (AEGN)
News 
Official Publications

Aegean Airlines : Cancellation of scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Athens and Thessaloniki on 15th of January 2019 due to the industrial action by security personnel at Frankfurt airport

01/13/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Due to the industrial action by security personnel at Frankfurt Airport on January 15, 2019, AEGEAN are being forced to cancel its scheduled flights A3 833 and A3 531 from Frankfurt to Athens and Thessaloniki, which were due to operate on Tuesday, 15th of January 2019, accordingly.

Customers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com or by calling:

AEGEAN:
From Greece: 801 11 20000
From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 13 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 177 M
EBIT 2018 89,9 M
Net income 2018 61,4 M
Finance 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 6,91%
P/E ratio 2018 8,25
P/E ratio 2019 8,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman & Director
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES-0.95%603
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES5.40%27 598
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-0.97%15 393
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD-2.08%3 191
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY21.06%1 886
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION2.97%692
