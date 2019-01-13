Aegean Airlines : Cancellation of scheduled flights from Frankfurt to Athens and Thessaloniki on 15th of January 2019 due to the industrial action by security personnel at Frankfurt airport

Due to the industrial action by security personnel at Frankfurt Airport on January 15, 2019, AEGEAN are being forced to cancel its scheduled flights A3 833 and A3 531 from Frankfurt to Athens and Thessaloniki, which were due to operate on Tuesday, 15th of January 2019, accordingly.

Customers are kindly advised to check the latest flight details by visiting the official website of AEGEAN www.aegeanair.com or by calling:

AEGEAN:

From Greece: 801 11 20000

From abroad or mobile: + 30 210 6261000