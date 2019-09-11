Aegean Airlines : Conference Call Invitation

Conference Call Invitation
AEGEAN management will host a conference call to present and discuss
First Half 2019 Financial Results
Monday 16th September 2019, 15:00 Athens time / 13:00 UK time
Following the presentation, you will have the opportunity to attend a Q & A Session.
"Financial Results for the First Half 2019 will be announced on Monday 16th September
2019, prior the opening of Athens Exchange trading session.
Conference Call Details
Date: Monday 16th September 2019
Time: 15:00 Greek time / 13:00 UK time
|
GR Participants dial in:
|
+ 30 211 180 2000 or + 30 210 94 60 800
|
UK Participants dial in:
|
+ 44 (0) 800 368 1063
|
US Participants dial in:
|
+1 516 447 5632
|
DE Participants dial in:
|
+ 49 (0) 69 2222 4493
|
Other International dial in:
|
+ 44 (0) 203 059 5872
We recommend that you call any of the above numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the
conference call is scheduled to start.
Digital Playback
There will be a digital playback available until end of business day of 23th of September 2019.
Please dial the following numbers
|
Digital Playback GR:
|
+ 30 216 070 34 00
|
Digital Playback UK:
|
+ 44 (0) 203 059 5874
|
Digital Playback US:
|
+ 1 631 257 0626
PIN CODE: 101 # from a touch-tone telephone
In case you need further information, please contact:
Anthi Katelani at +30 210 6261519, +30 210 6261660 (e-mail: anthi.katelani@aegeanair.com) or
Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, at (+30) 210 94 27300.