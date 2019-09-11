Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES

(AEGN)
09/11 04:50:23 am
7.72 EUR   -0.52%
Aegean Airlines : Conference Call Invitation

09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Conference Call Invitation

AEGEAN management will host a conference call to present and discuss

First Half 2019 Financial Results

Monday 16th September 2019, 15:00 Athens time / 13:00 UK time

Following the presentation, you will have the opportunity to attend a Q & A Session.

"Financial Results for the First Half 2019 will be announced on Monday 16th September

2019, prior the opening of Athens Exchange trading session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday 16th September 2019

Time: 15:00 Greek time / 13:00 UK time

GR Participants dial in:

+ 30 211 180 2000 or + 30 210 94 60 800

UK Participants dial in:

+ 44 (0) 800 368 1063

US Participants dial in:

+1 516 447 5632

DE Participants dial in:

+ 49 (0) 69 2222 4493

Other International dial in:

+ 44 (0) 203 059 5872

We recommend that you call any of the above numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the

conference call is scheduled to start.

Digital Playback

There will be a digital playback available until end of business day of 23th of September 2019.

Please dial the following numbers

Digital Playback GR:

+ 30 216 070 34 00

Digital Playback UK:

+ 44 (0) 203 059 5874

Digital Playback US:

+ 1 631 257 0626

PIN CODE: 101 # from a touch-tone telephone

In case you need further information, please contact:

Anthi Katelani at +30 210 6261519, +30 210 6261660 (e-mail: anthi.katelani@aegeanair.com) or

Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, at (+30) 210 94 27300.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:07 UTC
