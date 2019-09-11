Aegean Airlines : Conference Call Invitation

Conference Call Invitation

AEGEAN management will host a conference call to present and discuss

First Half 2019 Financial Results

Monday 16th September 2019, 15:00 Athens time / 13:00 UK time

Following the presentation, you will have the opportunity to attend a Q & A Session.

"Financial Results for the First Half 2019 will be announced on Monday 16th September

2019, prior the opening of Athens Exchange trading session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday 16th September 2019

Time: 15:00 Greek time / 13:00 UK time

GR Participants dial in: + 30 211 180 2000 or + 30 210 94 60 800 UK Participants dial in: + 44 (0) 800 368 1063 US Participants dial in: +1 516 447 5632 DE Participants dial in: + 49 (0) 69 2222 4493 Other International dial in: + 44 (0) 203 059 5872

We recommend that you call any of the above numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the

conference call is scheduled to start.

Digital Playback

There will be a digital playback available until end of business day of 23th of September 2019.

Please dial the following numbers

Digital Playback GR: + 30 216 070 34 00 Digital Playback UK: + 44 (0) 203 059 5874 Digital Playback US: + 1 631 257 0626

PIN CODE: 101 # from a touch-tone telephone

In case you need further information, please contact:

Anthi Katelani at +30 210 6261519, +30 210 6261660 (e-mail: anthi.katelani@aegeanair.com) or

Chorus Call Hellas S.A., our Teleconferencing Services Provider, at (+30) 210 94 27300.