Aegean Airlines : Election of Vice-Chairman - BoD constitution into a body

ANNOUNCEMENT

Election of Vice-Chairman - BoD constitution into a body

Kifissia, 11 September 2019

AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. ("the Company") hereby announces that during the meeting of its BoD dated August 30, 2019 and in accordance with article 8 of its Articles of Association, the Board unanimously elected Mr. Panagiotis Laskaridis, non-executive Director, to serve as Vice-Chairman B. Mr. Anastasios David will serve as Vice- Chairman A, effective the date of the relevant resolution.

Hence, the BoD is comprised of 11 members with 2 members holding the role of Vice Chairman as follows: