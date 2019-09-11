Aegean Airlines : Election of Vice-Chairman - BoD constitution into a body

ANNOUNCEMENT
Election of Vice-Chairman - BoD constitution into a body
Kifissia, 11 September 2019
AEGEAN AIRLINES S.A. ("the Company") hereby announces that during the meeting of its BoD dated August 30, 2019 and in accordance with article 8 of its Articles of Association, the Board unanimously elected Mr. Panagiotis Laskaridis, non-executive Director, to serve as Vice-Chairman B. Mr. Anastasios David will serve as Vice- Chairman A, effective the date of the relevant resolution.
Hence, the BoD is comprised of 11 members with 2 members holding the role of Vice Chairman as follows:
-
Eftichios Vassilakis - Chairman, Executive Director
-
Anastasios David - Vice-Chairman A, Non-executive Director
-
Panagiotis Laskaridis -Vice-Chairman Β, Non-executive Director
-
Dimitrios Gerogiannis - CEO, Executive Director
-
Achilleas Constantakopoulos - Non-executive Director
-
Christos Ioannou - Non-executive Director
-
Konstantinos Kalamatas - Independent Non-executive Director
-
Alexandros Makridis - Independent Non-executive Director
-
Nikolaos Nanopoulos - Non-executive Director
-
Victor Pisante -- Independent Non-executive Director
-
George Vassilakis - Non-executive Director.
