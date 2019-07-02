Aegean Airlines : Exclusive promo! Earn double award miles!

Get the most out of your summer holidays! Visit our partners in Mykonos and Santorini during August and September and earn double award miles with our exclusive promotional offer.
Check the below partners where you may earn double award miles:
Benefit now from the exclusive offer and boost your miles balance, simply by displaying your Miles+Bonus card! Don't forget that you can also redeem award miles, at a ratio 200 miles = 1€.
Notes:
-
The offer is valid for stays that will take place from 01.08.2019 up until 30.09.2019, regardless of the booking date.
-
The offer is valid for purchases and meals that will take place from 01.08.2019 up until 30.09.2019.
-
Miles accrual is only available for active Miles+Bonus members.
-
The Miles+Bonus card must be displayed prior to the transaction.
-
The offer refers only to award miles.
