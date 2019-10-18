Aegean Airlines : Go Higher In 2020 with Marriott Bonvoy™ and Miles+Bonus!
Plan your next escape to Greece & Cyprus and explore the spectacular golden beaches and sun-soaked islands. Choose your favorite destination to enjoy, book until December 31 and save up to 25% on your stay.
How can you benefit from Miles+Bonus and Marriott Bonvoy™ partnership?
You can directly earn award mileson your stays at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program. You only have to update your profile with the preference to earn miles on your next stay.
You can convert your Marriott Bonvoy™ points to miles. The ratio for transferring Marriott points to award miles is 3:1 (for every 3 points that you convert you earn 1 mile). For every 60,000 points converted to Miles+Bonus in a single transaction, you earn 5,000 bonus award miles!
