Aegean Airlines

AEGEAN AIRLINES

(AEGN)
Aegean Airlines : Go Higher In 2020 with Marriott Bonvoy™ and Miles+Bonus!

10/18/2019 | 04:19am EDT

Plan your next escape to Greece & Cyprus and explore the spectacular golden beaches and sun-soaked islands. Choose your favorite destination to enjoy, book until December 31 and save up to 25% on your stay.

How can you benefit from Miles+Bonus and Marriott Bonvoy™ partnership?

  • You can directly earn award mileson your stays at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program. You only have to update your profile with the preference to earn miles on your next stay.
  • You can convert your Marriott Bonvoy™ points to miles. The ratio for transferring Marriott points to award miles is 3:1 (for every 3 points that you convert you earn 1 mile). For every 60,000 points converted to Miles+Bonus in a single transaction, you earn 5,000 bonus award miles!
Book Now

The offer is valid for the following hotel members of Marriott Bonvoy™ in Greece and Cyprus:

  • Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu
  • Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection
  • Athens Marriott Hotel
  • Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection
  • Academia of Athens, Autograph Collection
  • Moxy Patra Marina
  • Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Crete
  • Sheraton Rhodes Resort
  • Mystique, a Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini
  • Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini
  • King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel
  • The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Navarino
  • The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino
  • Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens
  • Santa Marina Resort & Villas, Mykonos
  • Aegon Mykonos, Autograph Collection
  • Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Notes: The offer is valid for bookings that will take place up until 31.12.2019 for stays in 2020. See the terms and conditions in detail here.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:18:10 UTC
