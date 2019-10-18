Aegean Airlines : Go Higher In 2020 with Marriott Bonvoy™ and Miles+Bonus!

Plan your next escape to Greece & Cyprus and explore the spectacular golden beaches and sun-soaked islands. Choose your favorite destination to enjoy, book until December 31 and save up to 25% on your stay.

How can you benefit from Miles+Bonus and Marriott Bonvoy™ partnership?



on your stays at participating hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program. You only have to update your profile with the preference to earn miles on your next stay. You can convert your Marriott Bonvoy™ points to miles. The ratio for transferring Marriott points to award miles is 3:1 (for every 3 points that you convert you earn 1 mile). For every 60,000 points converted to Miles+Bonus in a single transaction, you earn 5,000 bonus award miles!

The offer is valid for the following hotel members of Marriott Bonvoy™ in Greece and Cyprus:

Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu

Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection

Athens Marriott Hotel

Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection

Academia of Athens, Autograph Collection

Moxy Patra Marina

Blue Palace, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Crete

Sheraton Rhodes Resort

Mystique, a Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini

Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort, Santorini

King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel

The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Navarino

The Westin Resort, Costa Navarino

Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens

Santa Marina Resort & Villas, Mykonos

Aegon Mykonos, Autograph Collection

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol