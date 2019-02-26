Log in
Aegean Airlines : New Miles+Bonus partnership with Cellier

0
02/26/2019 | 04:33am EST

Miles+Bonus partners with Cellier, the Greek wine & spirit market founded in 1938. Visit one of the retail stores in Attica or shop online through e-shop and choose between more than 1,000 labels of Greek and International wines, special spirits, accessories, delicatessen and many more.

Benefit from the partnership with Cellier:
- Earn 4 miles for every euro you spend on your purchases through the Cellier e-shop and the physical stores
- Or redeem miles for free purchases at the Cellier e-shop and the physical stores, at a ratio of 200 award miles = 1€.

Notes:

  • It is clarified that in order to earn or redeem award miles for your purchases, simply fill in your Miles+Bonus member ID and password during your payment at the Cellier e-shop or display your Miles+Bonus card at the physical stores.
  • Miles accrual is not valid for discount products and shipping costs.
  • Miles redemption is not valid for shipping costs.

Find out more about Cellier here.

Check the Terms & Conditions of the partnership here.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 09:32:02 UTC
