AEGEAN AIRLINES
Aegean Airlines : Participation in Public Tender Process

01/24/2019 | 02:59pm EST

ANNOUNCEMENT

Participation in Public Tender Process

Kifissia, 23 January 2019

AEGEAN AIRLINES SA, in accordance with the provisions of Article 32, paragraph 2 of Law 4412/2016, announces its intention to participate and submit a tender offer in the negotiation process as announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks (Civil Aviation Authority ("CAA")) (D11/Ε/34574/15295/19.12.2018), without prior publication, to provide services at the company's maintenance hangar at the Athens International Airport ("AIA") for the CAA and Flight Inspections Unit (FIU) aircrafts in AIA. The budget is EUR 144.000 including taxes.

The closing date for the tender's submission is Sunday 27th January 2019 and time 17:00.

For the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 19:58:06 UTC
