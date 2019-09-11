Log in
AEGEAN AIRLINES    AEGN   GRS495003006

AEGEAN AIRLINES

(AEGN)
  Report  
09/11 04:50:23 am
7.72 EUR   -0.52%
04:52aAEGEAN AIRLINES : Conference Call Invitation
PU
04:52aAEGEAN AIRLINES : Reschedule of Analysts Conference Call Time
PU
09/05AEGEAN AIRLINES : Conference Call Invitation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Aegean Airlines : Reschedule of Analysts Conference Call Time

09/11/2019 | 04:52am EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reschedule of Analysts Conference Call Time

Kifissia, 11 September 2019

AEGEAN AIRLINES announces that First Half 2019 Analysts Conference Call is rescheduled for Monday, 16 September 2019 at 15:00 Athens Time (13:00 UK time).

Financial results for the First Half ended June 30, 2019 will be released on Monday, 16 September 2019, before the opening of the Athens Exchange trading session.

Disclaimer

Aegean Airlines SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:51:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 242 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 60,4 M
Finance 2019 322 M
Yield 2019 6,77%
P/E ratio 2019 9,46x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
Capitalization 554 M
Chart AEGEAN AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Aegean Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEGEAN AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,85  €
Last Close Price 7,76  €
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitrios Christodoulou Gerogiannis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kouveliotis Chief Financial Officer
Eftichios Theodorou Vassilakis Vice Chairman & Director
Achilleas Vasiliou Constantakopoulos Non-Executive Director
Anastassis Georgiou David Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEGEAN AIRLINES5.15%612
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.85%28 693
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP-9.31%12 966
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD6.54%3 690
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY46.88%2 371
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 097
