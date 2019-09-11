Aegean Airlines : Reschedule of Analysts Conference Call Time

ANNOUNCEMENT
Reschedule of Analysts Conference Call Time
Kifissia, 11 September 2019
AEGEAN AIRLINES announces that First Half 2019 Analysts Conference Call is rescheduled for Monday, 16 September 2019 at 15:00 Athens Time (13:00 UK time).
Financial results for the First Half ended June 30, 2019 will be released on Monday, 16 September 2019, before the opening of the Athens Exchange trading session.
